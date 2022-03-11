Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.65.2

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.65.2 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht.

The 1.65.2 update addresses these issues:

If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
-1606+14+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1Harkov
11 maart 2022 09:46
Mooi product, maar wat mij betreft mogen ze voorlopig even stoppen met nieuwe features. Er staan 5000+ issues open op github en recent loop ik tegen steeds meer functionaliteit aan die niet langer werkt na een update.
+1ddkiller0900
@Harkov11 maart 2022 12:39
Tegen welke problemen loop jij aan?
Zelf heb ik wel vaker last dat intellisense bepaalde wijzigingen niet detecteert en daardoor bepaalde code als foutief markeert. Het herstarten van VS Code lost het probleem meestal op, maar vaak staar je je blind op iets waarvan je verwacht dat het gewoon hoort te werken.
+1Harkov
@ddkiller090011 maart 2022 14:29
diffs in de source control die niet juist getoond worden als de bestanden op een network share staan.
Als je dat dan probeert te omzeilen met de remote server, installeert de vscode-server niet correct op een win 2019 server met openssh 8)7
0Bathing Aap
@Harkov13 maart 2022 15:52
Wat probeer je precies te omzeilen? En je installeert vscode-server? Je bedoeld dit https://github.com/coder/code-server of https://code.visualstudio.com/docs/remote/ssh-tutorial? Staat er al een issue voor op GitHub?
0Harkov
@Bathing Aap14 maart 2022 10:09
Het openen van een project vanaf een share probeer ik te omzeilen door te verbinden via ssh. Voor het ontbreken van de changes staat inderdaad een open issue op github.
+1Loller1
@Harkov11 maart 2022 16:38
Je beseft dat je dit reageert op een een update die uitsluitend voor het fixen van bugs is?

Het aantal openstaande issues op GitHub zegt ook absoluut niks over hoeveel bugs er zijn... Als je wilt dat dat nummer weer omlaag gaat zal je moeten wachten tot eind dit jaar.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

