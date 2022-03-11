Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.65.2 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht.
The 1.65.2 update addresses these issues:
- February 2022 Recovery 2 Endgame
- dependsOn executes wrong tasks in multi-root workspaces
- Azure-sphere-tools-ui needs to be added to the proposed API list
- Newline missing when pressing Enter between open/close html tags in React files when tags have attributes
- Code snippet "Choice" feature no longer working
-
editor.action.smartSelect.expanddoesn't work if only basic language features are available
-
fremoved from origin name in git log?
- New notebook 'text/plain' renderer breaks alignment
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.