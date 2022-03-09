Software-update: SyncBackFree 10.2.14.0

SyncBackFree logo (75 pix) 2Brightsparks heeft versie 10.2.14.0 van SyncBackFree uitgebracht. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 44 en 60 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New:
  • Option in profile list header pop-up menu in main window to factory reset column positions, widths and visibility
  • Option in profile list header pop-up menu in main window to auto-size column widths
  • (Pro): Pascal script to only run a profile if a specific file exists
Updated:
  • Hint shown in Settings page of Global Settings for number of profiles found in each folder
  • Numerous tweaks and minor fixes in user interface
  • Can double-click on items in Compression->Compressed to change them
Fixed:
  • (Pro): Exception in New Profile Wizard and Profile Configuration if using Backblaze B2 and exceeded caps
  • Email was not sent if profile aborted and using compressed log
  • Fix issues with maximized windows when non-standard DPI
  • (Pro): Filenames with special characters would be re-uploaded to PCloud on every run if versioning enabled

Versienummer 10.2.14.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website 2Brightsparks
Download https://www.2brightsparks.com/download-syncbackfree.html
Bestandsgrootte 33,19MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
0Mangu429
9 maart 2022 19:27
Nog steeds een bloated UI.👎🏻

