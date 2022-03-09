2Brightsparks heeft versie 10.2.14.0 van SyncBackFree uitgebracht. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 44 en 60 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New: Option in profile list header pop-up menu in main window to factory reset column positions, widths and visibility

Option in profile list header pop-up menu in main window to auto-size column widths

(Pro): Pascal script to only run a profile if a specific file exists Updated: Hint shown in Settings page of Global Settings for number of profiles found in each folder

Numerous tweaks and minor fixes in user interface

Can double-click on items in Compression->Compressed to change them Fixed: (Pro): Exception in New Profile Wizard and Profile Configuration if using Backblaze B2 and exceeded caps

Email was not sent if profile aborted and using compressed log

Fix issues with maximized windows when non-standard DPI

(Pro): Filenames with special characters would be re-uploaded to PCloud on every run if versioning enabled