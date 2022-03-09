Versie 4.8.0 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

This is another maintenance release improving the reliability and stability of Matomo as well as progressing the migration to VueJS and support for PHP8.1. As part of our continued commitment to privacy we have added a feature to completely avoid fingerprinting by disabling browser feature detection in Matomo tracker. You can read more about this in our FAQ. In light of recent decisions in Austria and France and in line with our ongoing commitment to privacy we continue to prioritise features that help websites to keep data collection ethical and compliant, so you can rely on Matomo now and into the future.

Please note that as of Matomo 4.8.0 we are now signing the release package with a new GPG signature. You can still verify previous release packages with the existing GPG key, but please check the instructions for using verifying this and future releases on our blog.

60 tickets have been closed by more than 13 contributors!