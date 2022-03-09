Serif heeft versie 1.10.5 van de Affinity Suite uitgebracht. De Affinity Suite bestaat uit de programma's Photo, Designer en Publisher, en kan worden beschouwd als de tegenhanger van bijvoorbeeld Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator en InDesign. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en iOS, en wordt regelmatig met korting aangeboden. De changelogs voor de afzonderlijke programma's kunnen hier worden gevonden; dit is de changelog van Affinity Photo:
Fixes & Improvements:
- Updated the RAW import Library (updated libraw to 202110).
- Fixed registration failure (will now use the browser to complete registration, rather than attempt it in-app)
- Fixed possible rendering issues with Raster elements
- Fixed background layer being blurred when re-opening an afphoto file
- Fixed artefacts on export of documents with a Live Radial Blur
- Fixed Overlay Paint and Erase Tools in Develop Persona not painting correctly at small brush sizes
- Fixed Overlay Paint Brush starting at the edge of canvas
- Fixed corrupt images when entering Photoshop plugins, with hardware acceleration enabled
- Help & localisation improvements.