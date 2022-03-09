Software-update: Affinity Suite 1.10.5

Affinity Photo logo (79 pix)Serif heeft versie 1.10.5 van de Affinity Suite uitgebracht. De Affinity Suite bestaat uit de programma's Photo, Designer en Publisher, en kan worden beschouwd als de tegenhanger van bijvoorbeeld Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator en InDesign. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en iOS, en wordt regelmatig met korting aangeboden. De changelogs voor de afzonderlijke programma's kunnen hier worden gevonden; dit is de changelog van Affinity Photo:

Fixes & Improvements:

  • Updated the RAW import Library (updated libraw to 202110).
  • Fixed registration failure (will now use the browser to complete registration, rather than attempt it in-app)
  • Fixed possible rendering issues with Raster elements
  • Fixed background layer being blurred when re-opening an afphoto file
  • Fixed artefacts on export of documents with a Live Radial Blur
  • Fixed Overlay Paint and Erase Tools in Develop Persona not painting correctly at small brush sizes
  • Fixed Overlay Paint Brush starting at the edge of canvas
  • Fixed corrupt images when entering Photoshop plugins, with hardware acceleration enabled
  • Help & localisation improvements.

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

09-03 Affinity Suite 1.10.5 5
26-10 Affinity Suite 1.10.3 10
08-'21 Affinity Suite 1.10.1 5
08-'21 Affinity Suite 1.10 45
03-'21 Affinity Suite 1.9.2 4
02-'21 Affinity Suite 1.9 78

9 maart 2022 06:01
Misschien handig om er even bij te vermelden dat alleen de Windows-versies worden geüpdate naar 1.10.5.
De Mac-versies blijven nog op 1.10.4.
+1VirtualGuineaPig
9 maart 2022 08:49
Aan Xara heb je aan één pakket al voldoende: Xara Designer Pro. Komt misschien wat te kort aan de bitmap-editing kant maar de snelheid en de soepele workflow compenseert heel veel.

Ik heb altijd moeite met de interface van Affinity. Net wat te simplistisch
+1rodolvo
@VirtualGuineaPig9 maart 2022 08:56
Affinity heeft me (in promotijden) 27 euro gekost en is al 5 keer geüpdated sindsdien.
Jouw pakket kost 6 keer zoveel per jaar
Wat bedoel je met "te simplistisch"?
+1VirtualGuineaPig
@rodolvo9 maart 2022 09:21
Je hebt een punt wat betreft de updates. Maar Xara wordt ook regelmatige ge-update. (tenmiste de + van CC zelf) En wat betreft de prijs; pro is 7,333 x duurder. Maar dan heb je ook wel wat meer.

Te simplistisch; dat is natuurlijk ook een persoonlijk dingetje; ik vind de die gradient in de bovenste balk geen gezicht (en de donkere UI te donker, dus liever de lichte variant) en de knoppen/ikonen wat te ver uit elkaar staan. Dat maakt het wat kinderachtig.

En wat betreft functionaliteit; beide pakketten komen dicht bij elkaar in de buurt maar in Affinity Designer kan ik moeilijk letterspacing aanpassen. Ook kun je in Xara gevulde tekstblokken maken, daar moet je in Affinity weer twee losse elementen werken.

Lest best (en absoluut voor mij onontbeerlijk); Xara kan exporteren naar HTML. Complexe websites maken is met Xara een peuleschil. En dat document gaat net zo makkelijk naar PDF, EPS of wat dan ook. En animaties exporteren naar AVI, mGIF of De export van Affinity is dan echt wel wat beperkter.

[Reactie gewijzigd door VirtualGuineaPig op 9 maart 2022 09:30]

+1Mars Warrior
@VirtualGuineaPig9 maart 2022 16:57
Xara is ook meer een web tool, dus jou punt snap ik wel ja. Als dat jou veel tijd scheelt, dan is het de prijs ook waard.

Maar voor mij beetje teveel van het goede. affinity heb ik ook met korting gekocht, dus zo’n abbo van €17 / maand voor de Pro is het eerste jaar al een stuk duurder, laat staan de jaren erna: Affinity kost dan €0, en Xara is dan €200 / jaar.

Scheelt mij nu al een €1.000.

Maar dat euro verhaal is niet meer valide als je Xara volledig gebruikt natuurlijk :D

