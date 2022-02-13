Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: ScreenToGif 2.36.0

ScreenToGif logo (79 pix) Versie 2.36 van ScreenToGif is uitgekomen. Met deze opensourceapplicatie kunnen de handelingen op het scherm of de beelden van de webcam worden opgenomen. Het resultaat kan eventueel worden bewerkt met de ingebakken editor en vervolgens worden opgeslagen als een geanimeerde gif-afbeelding of mp4-filmbestand. Het programma kan bijvoorbeeld goed worden gebruikt voor het maken van korte instructievideo's. In versie 2.35 is de overstap gemaakt naar .Net 6 en er is nu ook een versie voor apparaten uitgerust met een Arm-processor. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new?
  • New installer and portable versions with the full package (no .NET 6 download required) are available alongside with the lighter versions, which still require the installation of .NET 6 desktop runtime.
  • New installer package (MSIX) available.
  • Added an option to prompt to overwrite when saving (enabled by default).
  • Updated the Danish, French, German, Hungarian, Polish, Norwegian, Russian, and Simplified Chinese localizations.
Fixed:
  • The smooth loop feature was not working properly.
  • A new message will be displayed if you already have a smooth loop based on current settings instead of a warning.
  • It was not possible to set the app to start at Windows startup.
  • A settings migration issue from 2.31 to newer versions was fixed.
  • It was not possible to export as PSD.
  • When not having permission to save the settings to the installation location, the app would not try to save to AppData.

Versienummer 2.36.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website ScreenToGif
Download https://www.screentogif.com/
Bestandsgrootte 6,43MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

