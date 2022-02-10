Versie 5.2.0 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource- en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource-Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, die van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apples appstore kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een standalone-executable die handig op een USB-stick meegenomen kan worden. Sinds versie 5.1.4 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 5.2.0 Add multithreaded layout to significantly improve performance for very wide lines. Feature #1427.

Made compatible with Qt 6.

Fix potential issue with length of buffer for string returning APIs in ScintillaEdit on Qt.

Fix inaccurate scroll bar when there are annotations and wrapping of inserted or deleted text changes number of screen lines. Feature #1422.

Allow choice of object file directory with makefile by setting DIR_O. Bug #2306.

On macOS allow Scintilla to run if built without cursor images. Feature #1425. Release 5.1.5 ScintillaEditPy, Python bindings for Qt using PySide, has been removed. Scintilla was never updated for PySide 2 which was released in 2018 and PySide 1 fell out of support making it difficult to use. Tests that use ScintillaEditPy were removed.

When calling SCI_GETTEXT, SCI_GETSELTEXT, and SCI_GETCURLINE with a NULL buffer argument to discover the length that should be allocated, do not include the terminating NUL in the returned value. The value returned is 1 less than previous versions of Scintilla. Applications should allocate a buffer 1 more than this to accommodate the NUL. The wParam (length) argument to SCI_GETTEXT and SCI_GETCURLINE also omits the NUL. This is more consistent with other APIs.

Fix assertion failure with autocompletion list when order is SC_ORDER_CUSTOM or SC_ORDER_PERFORMSORT and the list is empty. Bug #2294.

On Win32 prevent potential memory leaks for Korean language input. Bug #2295.

On Cocoa set active state correctly at creation. Bug #2299.

On macOS 12, fix bug where margin would not draw when scrolled. Bug #2292.

On Cocoa, fix crash when drag image empty. Bug #2300.

On GTK using Wayland, display autocompletion with window on a secondary monitor. Bug #2296, Bug #2261.