Versie 5.2.0 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource- en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource-Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, die van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apples appstore kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een standalone-executable die handig op een USB-stick meegenomen kan worden. Sinds versie 5.1.4 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Release 5.2.0
Release 5.1.5
- Add multithreaded layout to significantly improve performance for very wide lines. Feature #1427.
- Made compatible with Qt 6.
- Fix potential issue with length of buffer for string returning APIs in ScintillaEdit on Qt.
- Fix inaccurate scroll bar when there are annotations and wrapping of inserted or deleted text changes number of screen lines. Feature #1422.
- Allow choice of object file directory with makefile by setting DIR_O. Bug #2306.
- On macOS allow Scintilla to run if built without cursor images. Feature #1425.
- ScintillaEditPy, Python bindings for Qt using PySide, has been removed. Scintilla was never updated for PySide 2 which was released in 2018 and PySide 1 fell out of support making it difficult to use. Tests that use ScintillaEditPy were removed.
- When calling SCI_GETTEXT, SCI_GETSELTEXT, and SCI_GETCURLINE with a NULL buffer argument to discover the length that should be allocated, do not include the terminating NUL in the returned value. The value returned is 1 less than previous versions of Scintilla. Applications should allocate a buffer 1 more than this to accommodate the NUL. The wParam (length) argument to SCI_GETTEXT and SCI_GETCURLINE also omits the NUL. This is more consistent with other APIs.
- Fix assertion failure with autocompletion list when order is SC_ORDER_CUSTOM or SC_ORDER_PERFORMSORT and the list is empty. Bug #2294.
- On Win32 prevent potential memory leaks for Korean language input. Bug #2295.
- On Cocoa set active state correctly at creation. Bug #2299.
- On macOS 12, fix bug where margin would not draw when scrolled. Bug #2292.
- On Cocoa, fix crash when drag image empty. Bug #2300.
- On GTK using Wayland, display autocompletion with window on a secondary monitor. Bug #2296, Bug #2261.