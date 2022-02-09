Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.64.1 uitgebracht en hierin zijn twee beveiligingsproblemen verholpen.
The 1.64.1 update addresses these security issues:
- Restrict which sites out webview iframe can frame
- Webview arbitrary file read
- void listening on all interfaces when debugging a remote extension host
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.