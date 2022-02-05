Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Slackware 15.0

Slackware logo (79 pix)Versie 15.0 van de Linux-distributie Slackware is uitgekomen, zo'n zes jaar na 14.2, de vorige stabiele uitgave. Slackware kent zijn oorsprong in 1993, toen Patrick Volkerding zijn vele aanpassingen aan een standaard-SLS Linux-installatie wilde samenvoegen in een kant-en-klare Linux-distributie. Versie 15 is uitgerust met onder meer Linux-kernel 5.15.19, Xfce 4.12.1, KDE Plasma 5.23.5, SeaMonkey 2.53 en Firefox ESR 91.5.1. Nieuw in deze uitgave zijn onder meer PAM, elogind en PipeWire. Ook opvallend is dat het nog steeds een 32bit-architectuur ondersteunt. De aankondiging op de website van Slackware ziet er als volgt uit:

Slackware 15.0 is released!

Hey folks! It's been a long time, but as usual we had to get everything just exactly perfect, and you just can't rush that. We are very happy to announce the availability of the new Slackware 15.0 stable release. There have been way too many changes to even begin to cover them here, but for our dedicated user base suffice to say that you'll find things modern but also familiar. We've gone with the 5.15.19 Linux kernel (part of the 5.15.x kernel series that will be getting long-term support from the kernel developers). You'll also enjoy a refreshed desktop experience including the KDE Plasma 25th Anniversary Edition with support for Wayland sessions.

For additional information, see the official announcement and the release notes. For a complete list of included packages, see the package list. Build scripts for all kinds of additional software for Slackware 15.0 can be found on the slackbuilds.org website.

Want to give Slackware 15.0 a test drive without modifying your disk drive? Then check out Slackware Live Edition! This is a complete Slackware installation that can run from a DVD or USB stick. Thanks to Eric Hameleers for the great work on this! Here's where to find it: https://download.liveslak.org/. Need help? Check out our documentation site, docs.slackware.com. Stop by and share your knowledge!

Thanks to the Slackware team for all the hard work on getting Slackware 15.0 ready. And of course, thanks to all the open source developers upstream, and to the Slackware community on linuxquestions.org for all the help with bug reports, suggestions, and patches. We couldn't have done it without you.

Enjoy the new stable release!

Pat and the Slackware crew

Versienummer 15.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Slackware
Download https://mirrors.slackware.com/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Bron: Slackware

Update-historie

05-02 Slackware 15.0 18
07-'16 Slackware 14.2 9
11-'13 Slackware 14.1 1
05-'10 Slackware 13.1 23
05-'08 Slackware 12.1 stable 14
07-'07 Slackware 12.0 8
10-'06 Slackware 11.0 1
02-'05 Slackware Linux 10.1 10
06-'04 Slackware Linux 10.0 14
06-'04 Slackware Linux 10 RC2 18
Slackware

Reacties (18)

+1NimRod1337
5 februari 2022 17:11
Doen ze al aan systemd of vandaag de dag nog steeds niet?
+2alienbob
@NimRod13376 februari 2022 01:21
De volledige systemd houden we zo lang mogelijk buiten de deur. Met eudev en elogind hebben we precies genoeg aan boord.
+1Drumar
@alienbob6 februari 2022 16:32
Blijven volhouden! Is toch een van de redenen (gelukkig zijn er nog veel meer) om te blijven Slacken. Een groot deel door jouw bijdragen ook.
+1LongBowNL
@NimRod13375 februari 2022 19:12
Er staat geen versienummer bij systemd op deze pagina, dus lijkt erop van niet.
https://distrowatch.com/table.php?distribution=slackware
+1Marve79
5 februari 2022 07:43
Dat is lang geleden. Ik dacht dat Slackware allang dood en begraven was. Vroeger niets anders gebruikt maar nu op Debian/Ubuntu.
+1beerse

@Marve795 februari 2022 17:28
Slackware was in 1994 ook 1 van mijn eerste distributies. Ik herinner mij een CD (dus geen dvd) met daarop meerdere distributies, onderandere slackware en die werkte op de hardware die ik toen had.

Daarna volgens mij voor mij de volgende volgorde: Slackware, Redhat, Debian, Gentoo (op hp-ux hardware), SuSE, Ubuntu, Debian (rasbian, op de RPi-s) en nu al weer een paar jaar kali.
+1Xaphod
5 februari 2022 07:55
Ruim 6 jaar, dat is inderdaad heel lang sinds de vorige versie.
Ik heb het vroeger nog al eens gebruikt, maar nu al een tijd niet meer.
Ik zal het nog eens proberen op een oud systeem.
De webpagina ziet er nog heerlijk ouderwets uit, er is weinig aan veranderd sinds 1994 of zo.
Hij staat nog op een Pentium III 600 met 512 mb geheugen!
+1Marve79
@Xaphod5 februari 2022 08:13
Zelfs niet eens https :)
0Bux666
@Xaphod5 februari 2022 16:09
Mocht je willen overstappen naar Linux, dan kan ik je Linux Mint aanraden (Cinnamon uitvoering). Alles werkt out-of-the-box, is gebasseerd op Ubuntu en wordt actief ontwikkeld.
0Xaphod
@Bux6666 februari 2022 07:11
Ik werk al merendeels met Mint.
Ook op de oude pc van mijn moeder (82), staat Linux Mint.
Verder heb ik ook een paar pc's met Manjaro, (gebaseerd op Arch).
+1VirtualGuineaPig
5 februari 2022 12:32
Ach Slackware. Kreeg het ooit (1993) op een set CD'tjes waar diverse Linux-en op stonden. En dat was toen toch l de meest gepolijste en makkelijke te installeren op mijn Cyrix 386+. En het mooiste van alles was wel dat de IP-stack ingebakken was, dat netwerken standaard werkte en dat er onwaarschijnlijk veel enthousiaste hulptroepen klaar stonden in diverse nieuwesgroepen en fora.
Daarna via Mandriva , SuSe en kUbuntu naar Mint geschoten. Maar het blijft toch altijd weer spannend en leuk om te zien hoe Linux volwassen wordt. En nu, met Inkscape als prima alternatief voor Inkscape/Xara/Ability, LibreOffice en een stabiele Wine is er eigenlijk geen reden meer om nieuwe PC's nog uit te rusten met Windows.

Toch maar weer eens proberen... For o;'times sake
0teek2
@VirtualGuineaPig5 februari 2022 20:27
Stap 1: Dropline Gnome, was het bij mij altijd. Mooie herinneringen.
+1Drumar
5 februari 2022 14:05
Eindelijk weer een nieuwe stabiele release!
Na alweer een paar jaartjes via current toch up-to-date te blijven met veel upstream zaken (libraries die weer nodig zijn om andere dingen te kunnen bouwen etc)

Hier kunnen we wel weer even mee vooruit... Heb het altijd eigenlijk de meest eenvoudige, stabiele en eigenlijk ook ongelofelijk snelle versie van Linux gevonden... er gebeurde niets "achter de schermen" zodat je niet wist waar een bepaald gedrag nou weer vandaan kwam...

Al sinds 1995 een Slacker, ik denk niet dat dat ooit nog gaat veranderen ;-)
+1Qalo
5 februari 2022 14:25
Ik heb Slackware weleens geprobeerd, maar om één-of-andere reden ligt het systeem me gewoon minder. Net als bij Slackware kreeg ik vroeger ook bij op Slackware gebaseerde systemen kernel panics na een verse installatie. En ja, ik had ook een checksum uitgevoerd op de ISO, en ja, de ISO was geschreven volgens de voorgeschreven methode (via dd in de terminal). Ondanks dát toch steeds weer kernel panics. En dat op meerdere computers. Met andere distro's ervaarde ik dat eigenlijk nooit.

Maar dat gezegd hebbende: op Debian of op Arch gebaseerde Linux systemen bevallen me van huis uit stukken beter. Alle systemen die ik draai zijn op die twee gebaseerd. Pure Debian, Linux Mint (Ubuntu gebaseerd, maar die is weer op zijn beurt weer Debian gebaseerd), AntiX (omdat die uitstekend draait op oude laptops), Manjaro en EndeavourOS zijn toch wel mijn favoriete distro's op dit moment. Plain Ubuntu en de afgeleiden van Canonical raken bij mij daarentegen steeds meer uit de gratie omdat Linux Mint zóveel beter is geworden dan Ubuntu. Maar dat is mijn persoonlijke mening... ;)
+1lenwar
5 februari 2022 14:33
Oh wauw! Ik heb dit product jarenlang ondersteund met donaties en merchandise kopen. Het was met kop en schouders de snelste distro (out of the box)

Het enige minpunt was dat ze geen package manager met afhankelijkheden hadden. Je kon effectief dus tijden bezig zijn om alle afhankelijke packages/libraries te vinden.
+1lachendearend67
6 februari 2022 06:58
2 jaar gebruikt toen Debian. En over naar Xubuntu en mint xfce 12 jaar. En nu manjaro xfce. Alles werkt gewoon.en dat vind ik het beste werken voor al met playonlinux. Voor mijn oude Atari games en alle oude dos en oude Windows games jaren 80 en 90.
Maar ik ga zeker ook even kijken naar de nieuwe versie van slackware.
0ViPER_DMRT
6 februari 2022 10:16
De gebruikers zullen verheugd zijn. Alle 60.
0whizje
6 februari 2022 11:04
Gebruik het al 20 jaar, heb het ook bij enkele ondernemers geïnstalleerd. It just works.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

