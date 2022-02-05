Versie 15.0 van de Linux-distributie Slackware is uitgekomen, zo'n zes jaar na 14.2, de vorige stabiele uitgave. Slackware kent zijn oorsprong in 1993, toen Patrick Volkerding zijn vele aanpassingen aan een standaard-SLS Linux-installatie wilde samenvoegen in een kant-en-klare Linux-distributie. Versie 15 is uitgerust met onder meer Linux-kernel 5.15.19, Xfce 4.12.1, KDE Plasma 5.23.5, SeaMonkey 2.53 en Firefox ESR 91.5.1. Nieuw in deze uitgave zijn onder meer PAM, elogind en PipeWire. Ook opvallend is dat het nog steeds een 32bit-architectuur ondersteunt. De aankondiging op de website van Slackware ziet er als volgt uit:

Hey folks! It's been a long time, but as usual we had to get everything just exactly perfect, and you just can't rush that. We are very happy to announce the availability of the new Slackware 15.0 stable release. There have been way too many changes to even begin to cover them here, but for our dedicated user base suffice to say that you'll find things modern but also familiar. We've gone with the 5.15.19 Linux kernel (part of the 5.15.x kernel series that will be getting long-term support from the kernel developers). You'll also enjoy a refreshed desktop experience including the KDE Plasma 25th Anniversary Edition with support for Wayland sessions.

For additional information, see the official announcement and the release notes. For a complete list of included packages, see the package list. Build scripts for all kinds of additional software for Slackware 15.0 can be found on the slackbuilds.org website.

Want to give Slackware 15.0 a test drive without modifying your disk drive? Then check out Slackware Live Edition! This is a complete Slackware installation that can run from a DVD or USB stick. Thanks to Eric Hameleers for the great work on this! Here's where to find it: https://download.liveslak.org/. Need help? Check out our documentation site, docs.slackware.com. Stop by and share your knowledge!

Thanks to the Slackware team for all the hard work on getting Slackware 15.0 ready. And of course, thanks to all the open source developers upstream, and to the Slackware community on linuxquestions.org for all the help with bug reports, suggestions, and patches. We couldn't have done it without you.

Enjoy the new stable release!

Pat and the Slackware crew