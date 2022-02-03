Versie 5.03 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download maar zo'n 5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder in het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in release 5.03: IMDb import: Improved retrieving of English, original and country specific titles for localized (translated in native language) pages.

IMDb import: Improved retrieving of Country for localized (translated in native language) pages.

User interface: after batch update from a selection the selection was reset.

User interface: Sorting now always selects the first movie from the list.

User interface: After inserting a movie it sometimes showed up twice in the list / on the shelf.

User interface: Deleting a movie from the a search result belonging to a collection deleted the whole collection.

Database: custom services and versions are now stored in the databases instead of in the config like custom genres and languages. This way restoring a database on a new system will not loose your custom settings.

User interface: Added settings for text and background colors of the movie details panel (and the rest of the main window).

User interface: Added settings for collections label and text colors.

User interface: fixed startup in TV Mode.

User interface: Add from hard disk didn't always add the new movies to the list / shelf.

User interface: Fix white background on labels of movies on the shelf.

TheMovieDb import: fixed importing of (Youtube) trailers.

HTML export: fixed movies in collections were not all shown in all movies overview.

User interface: After changing database or a quick search multiple movies were selected.

Translations: Updated the French, German, Spanish, Slovanian, Simplified Chinese and Dutch translations.