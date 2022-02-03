Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: EMDB 5.03

EMDB logo (75 pix) Versie 5.03 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download maar zo'n 5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder in het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in release 5.03:
  • IMDb import: Improved retrieving of English, original and country specific titles for localized (translated in native language) pages.
  • IMDb import: Improved retrieving of Country for localized (translated in native language) pages.
  • User interface: after batch update from a selection the selection was reset.
  • User interface: Sorting now always selects the first movie from the list.
  • User interface: After inserting a movie it sometimes showed up twice in the list / on the shelf.
  • User interface: Deleting a movie from the a search result belonging to a collection deleted the whole collection.
  • Database: custom services and versions are now stored in the databases instead of in the config like custom genres and languages. This way restoring a database on a new system will not loose your custom settings.
  • User interface: Added settings for text and background colors of the movie details panel (and the rest of the main window).
  • User interface: Added settings for collections label and text colors.
  • User interface: fixed startup in TV Mode.
  • User interface: Add from hard disk didn't always add the new movies to the list / shelf.
  • User interface: Fix white background on labels of movies on the shelf.
  • TheMovieDb import: fixed importing of (Youtube) trailers.
  • HTML export: fixed movies in collections were not all shown in all movies overview.
  • User interface: After changing database or a quick search multiple movies were selected.
  • Translations: Updated the French, German, Spanish, Slovanian, Simplified Chinese and Dutch translations.
Versienummer 5.03
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Wicked & Wild Inc.
Download https://www.emdb.eu/bin/emdb.zip
Bestandsgrootte 5,49MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 03-02-2022 06:197

03-02-2022 • 06:19

7 Linkedin

Bron: Wicked & Wild Inc.

Update-historie

25-04 EMDB 5.08 2
17-04 EMDB 5.07 0
16-03 EMDB 5.06 4
23-02 EMDB 5.05 0
10-02 EMDB 5.04 0
03-02 EMDB 5.03 7
27-01 EMDB 5.02 0
12-01 EMDB 5.01 3
06-01 EMDB 5.00 5
18-12 EMDB 4.14 0
Meer historie

EMDB

geen prijs bekend

Reacties (7)

0xzaz
3 februari 2022 09:23
Ik zie dit programma vaker voorbij komen maar waarvoor wordt het precies gebruikt? 'welke films uitgeleend zijn' is dat nog iets van deze tijd? Is het niet gewoon een meta verzamelaar netzoals mp3tag dat is voor muziek?
+1Ramoncito
@xzaz3 februari 2022 12:27
Van origine waren deze programma's bedoeld voor mensen met een verzameling films op VHS(?)/(S)VCD/DVD/BluRay en er zat ook een uitleengedeelte in voor als je eens wat uitleende (gezien mijn eerste in Nederland gekochte import-DVD zo'n 175 gulden kostte en mijn eerste seriebox X-files 375 hfl destijds weet je wel waarom). Er zat in mijn Collectorz.com ook een scannerfunctie voor barcodes. Daarna kwam ook de herkenning voor digitale bestanden op schijf (backups). Er zijn vast nog altijd mensen die er een (digitale) verzameling op na houden.
+1EMDB
@xzaz3 februari 2022 12:37
mp3tag is om muziekbestanden the taggen. EMDB wordt meestal gebruikt een fysieke of digitale collectie te beheren. Het uitlenen is voor de meeste gebruikers inderdaad niet (meer) van toepassing...
0Theodor
3 februari 2022 12:13
Leuk programma maar overloaded aan functies zodat je door de bomen het bos niet meer ziet.
Verre van simpel te in te stellen en nu een tv modus waar je vrijwel niets aan hebt....
+1EMDB
@Theodor3 februari 2022 12:35
Standaard hoef je niets in te stellen om EMDB te gebruiken. De meeste gebruikers komen nooit in de opties weet ik uit ervaring. En je bedoelt waarschijnlijk "Ik heb vrijwel niks aan de tv modus"!? ER zijn gebruikers die hier speciaal om gevraagd hebben het naar tevredenheid op hun TV aangesloten mediacenter gebruiken...
0Theodor
6 februari 2022 11:20
Idd er zit een stukje kodi in merkte ik op...
0EMDB
@Theodor8 februari 2022 09:49
Er zit een stukje (de TV mode) in geinspireerd door de Transparency! skin van Kodi ;-)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

