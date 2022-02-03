Microsoft heeft versie 0.55.1 van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10 en hoger. De PowerToys bestaan op dit moment uit Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Shortcut Guide en de Video Conference Mute, die vanaf versie 0.49 niet meer als experimenteel wordt aangeboden. Versie 0.55.1 is een zogenaamde bugfix-release en brengt de volgende verbeteringen:
Release v0.55.1
This is a patch release to fix issues in v0.55.0 we deemed important for stability based on user feedback. See v0.55.0 for full release notes. We'd like to thank everyone to help us diagnose and fix these.
- #15910 - Shortcut keys retain taken after disabled for Shortcut Guide, Mouse highlighter, Mouse pointer crosshair. This was a bug we had for a while but with the increased mouse utilities using the shared code path, it was just noticed.
- #15450 - Fixing a bug where settings wasn't properly saving. This bug was introduced with 0.53 installer update and now is fixed with 0.55.1.
- #15487 - After install, PT won't automatically start as admin unless dont-elevate arg is used. This bug was introduced with 0.53 installer update and now is fixed with 0.55.1.
- #15869 - Removed a dead code path and unused DLL
- #15885 - Mouse pointer crosshairs crashing race condition bug.
- #15348, #15488 - Small UX fixes for helping wayfind.
- #15887 - Revert part of a Window Walker improvements in #6084 that did a IsCloak check. This impacted virtual desktop users.