Software-update: PowerToys 0.55.1

PowerToys logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 0.55.1 van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10 en hoger. De PowerToys bestaan op dit moment uit Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Shortcut Guide en de Video Conference Mute, die vanaf versie 0.49 niet meer als experimenteel wordt aangeboden. Versie 0.55.1 is een zogenaamde bugfix-release en brengt de volgende verbeteringen:

Release v0.55.1

This is a patch release to fix issues in v0.55.0 we deemed important for stability based on user feedback. See v0.55.0 for full release notes. We'd like to thank everyone to help us diagnose and fix these.

  • #15910 - Shortcut keys retain taken after disabled for Shortcut Guide, Mouse highlighter, Mouse pointer crosshair. This was a bug we had for a while but with the increased mouse utilities using the shared code path, it was just noticed.
  • #15450 - Fixing a bug where settings wasn't properly saving. This bug was introduced with 0.53 installer update and now is fixed with 0.55.1.
  • #15487 - After install, PT won't automatically start as admin unless dont-elevate arg is used. This bug was introduced with 0.53 installer update and now is fixed with 0.55.1.
  • #15869 - Removed a dead code path and unused DLL
  • #15885 - Mouse pointer crosshairs crashing race condition bug.
  • #15348, #15488 - Small UX fixes for helping wayfind.
  • #15887 - Revert part of a Window Walker improvements in #6084 that did a IsCloak check. This impacted virtual desktop users.

PowerToys

Versienummer 0.55.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/releases/tag/v0.55.1
Licentietype GPL

Bron: Microsoft

+1Bor

3 februari 2022 08:39
Weer een mooie update. Ik blijf mij verbazen over de doeltreffendheid van soms simpel ogende utilities. Mooi dat Microsoft dit actief ondersteund voor de power user :)
+1P-Storm
3 februari 2022 09:05
Ze waren vrij snel met de mouse pointer crash. Vaak merk ik dat het beter is om even een paar dagen te wachten voor de hotfix van een release. Maar het is top dat er zo snel veel gefixed wordt :)

Over de tool zelf, ik gebruik misschien maar 40% van de utilities, maar die ik gebruik zijn heel erg fijn. Om een paar dingen op te noemen:
  • FancyZones: Vrij essentieel als je een grote monitor hebt (ultrawide of 4K bijvoorbeeld). Het zelf kunnen beslissen over de windows snap, voorgedefineerde vlakken opzetten, gebruik dit elke dag!
  • PowerToys Run: Quicklauncher no nonsense. Ook handig voor berekeningen, maten om te rekenen, etc.
  • Color Picker: Soms heb ik een color picker tool nodig, en deze is fijn dat hij zo in windows zit.
  • File Explorer add-ons: Waarom zit .svg, .md, .pdf en .gcode preview er niet standaard in windows? Nu hiermee opgelost!
Ik heb nog geen tool gevonden die FancyZones deed zoals ik het wou instellen, en al die andere utils erbij maakt het voor mij een onmisbare tool. Ook kan je indien je wilt meehelpen op github, zeer behulpzaam als je wat wilt melden of toevoegen.

