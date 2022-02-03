2Brightsparks heeft versie 10.2.4.0 van SyncBackFree uitgebracht. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 44 en 60 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New: (Pro): Support for Glacier Instant Retrieval storage class in Amazon S3

(SE/Pro): Auto-incrementing variables for profiles

(SE/Pro): -donotshowlog command line parameter Updated: (SE/Pro): Alternative paths (in Profile Configuration) available when using Touch

(Pro): Default storage class for S3 changed to Standard from RRS

(Pro): Change to stop retrying if getting error 401 for reasons other than invalid tokens/credentials (Backblaze)

The HTML log now shows the profile actual start time and total time when part of a group

(Pro): Better support for iDrive Cloud S3 compatibility

(Pro): Better key exchange support with Chilkat SFTP (Diffie-Hellman)

(Pro): When creating or changing a WebDAV profile you are prompted if you want SyncBackPro to test it for compatibility

Mouse-wheel scrolling in bottom panel of Differences window

(Pro): Recognizes integrity check scheduled tasks Fixed: When copying an unencrypted (NTFS) file to an NTFS folder using encryption then the copy was decrypted

Error message when drive missing and using SERIAL or LABEL variables

Correctly use custom LIST command with WOD FTP

(Pro): File and folder selections with Google Photos

(Pro): Change in S3 compatibility mode when using B2, to not set the object's ACL property when uploading files