Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: SyncBackFree 10.2.4.0

SyncBackFree logo (75 pix) 2Brightsparks heeft versie 10.2.4.0 van SyncBackFree uitgebracht. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 44 en 60 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New:
  • (Pro): Support for Glacier Instant Retrieval storage class in Amazon S3
  • (SE/Pro): Auto-incrementing variables for profiles
  • (SE/Pro): -donotshowlog command line parameter
Updated:
  • (SE/Pro): Alternative paths (in Profile Configuration) available when using Touch
  • (Pro): Default storage class for S3 changed to Standard from RRS
  • (Pro): Change to stop retrying if getting error 401 for reasons other than invalid tokens/credentials (Backblaze)
  • The HTML log now shows the profile actual start time and total time when part of a group
  • (Pro): Better support for iDrive Cloud S3 compatibility
  • (Pro): Better key exchange support with Chilkat SFTP (Diffie-Hellman)
  • (Pro): When creating or changing a WebDAV profile you are prompted if you want SyncBackPro to test it for compatibility
  • Mouse-wheel scrolling in bottom panel of Differences window
  • (Pro): Recognizes integrity check scheduled tasks
Fixed:
  • When copying an unencrypted (NTFS) file to an NTFS folder using encryption then the copy was decrypted
  • Error message when drive missing and using SERIAL or LABEL variables
  • Correctly use custom LIST command with WOD FTP
  • (Pro): File and folder selections with Google Photos
  • (Pro): Change in S3 compatibility mode when using B2, to not set the object's ACL property when uploading files

Versienummer 10.2.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website 2Brightsparks
Download https://www.2brightsparks.com/download-syncbackfree.html
Bestandsgrootte 33,19MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 03-02-2022 04:426

03-02-2022 • 04:42

6 Linkedin

Bron: 2Brightsparks

Update-historie

04-05 SyncBackFree 10.2.28.0 0
09-03 SyncBackFree 10.2.14.0 1
03-02 SyncBackFree 10.2.4.0 6
14-12 SyncBackFree 10.1.24.0 2
19-11 SyncBackFree 10.1.8.0 0
10-11 SyncBackFree 10.1.0.0 0
12-10 SyncBack Free 10.0.4.0 1
04-10 SyncBackFree 10.0.0.0 13
07-09 SyncBackFree 9.5.45.0 0
07-'21 SyncBackFree 9.5.36.0 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

SyncBackFree

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Overige software

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
-1606+13+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1koelkast
3 februari 2022 11:46
Ik heb naar SyncBackFree gekeken als oplossing voor laptop-naar-nas backup.
Kan je nou met deze gratis versie ook schedulen én via een smtp-server een mail sturen met de logs?
Of kan ik dan tóch beter FreeFileSync gebruiken?
+1beerse
@koelkast3 februari 2022 13:46
Als je het echt automatisch wilt laten lopen, zou je naar syncthing (pricewatch: Syncthing) moeten kijken. Zeker met een qnap of synology nas, daar kan syncthing met een paar klikken op gezet worden.
0koelkast
@beerse3 februari 2022 16:19
Dat ziet er ook goed uit, maar lijkt meer bedoeld om aan beide kanten te installeren. Met mijn Truenas server doe ik dat beter met een SMB-share. Het hoeft alleen een backup te zijn van laptop naar server, niet andersom.

FreeFileSync kan me notificaties sturen per e-mail, en daarvoor heb ik een bedrag gedoneerd (5 euro). Maar ... na een bepaalde periode moet je dat 'abonnement' verlengen en kost die functie me dan ineens 40 euro per jaar. Dat is me toch wat te gortig....
0beerse
@koelkast3 februari 2022 16:38
Toegegeven, Syncthing moet je aan beide (alle) kanten installeren. Voor zover ik kan zien is SyncThing er ook voor TrueNas.

Bij mijn android mobieltjes gaan de foto's met syncthing ook maar 1 kant op: Naar de nas. En dat gebeurt (configurabel) altijd automatisch via mijn thuis-wifi en zodra de mobieltjes aan het opladen zijn.
0PatMan
@koelkast4 februari 2022 11:17
Je hoeft niet te verlengen, je kunt ook bijv. weer voor € 5 de actuele Donation Edition downloaden (weet alleen niet of je dan 3 maanden updates krijgt, bij € 10 krijg je nl 6 maanden updates) . De DE blijft daarna gewoon werken, je mist alleen de updates.

(Het is overigens 40 euro voor 2 jaar, scheelt weer iets ;) )

[Reactie gewijzigd door PatMan op 4 februari 2022 11:18]

+1Bor
3 februari 2022 08:38
Weer een mooie update. Ik ben erg tevreden met het pakket. Het enige jammere vind ik dat je, wil je support houden en patches ontvangen, eigenlijk elk jaar opnieuw moet betalen voor de laatste versie. De auto update functie zou ook nog verbeterd kunnen worden. Deze leidt je nu naar de website waar je met de hand moet downloaden om vervolgens te installeren (wat niet gaat als de applicatie nog draait). Daar is vast iets beters te verzinnen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True