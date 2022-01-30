Foxit Software heeft versie 11.2.1 van Foxit PDF Reader uitgebracht, een alternatief voor Adobe Reader. Met dit gratis programma kunnen pdf-documenten bekeken, ingevuld en ondertekend worden. Voor het bewerken van pdf-documenten heeft Foxit software het betaalde Foxit PDF Editor (voorheen PhantomPDF) in huis, vergelijkbaar met Acrobat Pro DC. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New Features and Improvements
Issues Addressed
- Foxit eSign Integration (English Only)
- The combination with Foxit eSign, a legally-binding electronic signature service, allows you to edit your documents and collect signatures with complete ease.
- Electronically self-sign PDFs by placing your created eSignatures to PDF pages, which is as easy as signing a paper document with a pen.
- Move the previous Fill & Sign function into the Foxit eSign tab.
- Fixed some security and stability issues. Click here for details.