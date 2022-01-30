Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Foxit Reader 11.2.1

Foxit PDF Reader logo (79 pix) Foxit Software heeft versie 11.2.1 van Foxit PDF Reader uitgebracht, een alternatief voor Adobe Reader. Met dit gratis programma kunnen pdf-documenten bekeken, ingevuld en ondertekend worden. Voor het bewerken van pdf-documenten heeft Foxit software het betaalde Foxit PDF Editor (voorheen PhantomPDF) in huis, vergelijkbaar met Acrobat Pro DC. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features and Improvements
  • Foxit eSign Integration (English Only)
    • The combination with Foxit eSign, a legally-binding electronic signature service, allows you to edit your documents and collect signatures with complete ease.
    • Electronically self-sign PDFs by placing your created eSignatures to PDF pages, which is as easy as signing a paper document with a pen.
  • Move the previous Fill & Sign function into the Foxit eSign tab.
Issues Addressed
  • Fixed some security and stability issues. Click here for details.

Foxit Reader

Versienummer 11.2.1.53537
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Foxit Software
Download https://www.foxit.com/downloads/#Foxit-Reader/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

30-01-2022 19:06

30-01-2022 • 19:06
31
Submitter: 1DMKIIN

30-01-2022 • 19:06

31 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Foxit Software

Update-historie

30-01 Foxit Reader 11.2.1 31
13-10 Foxit Reader 11.1 7
07-'21 Foxit Reader 11.0.1 3
05-'21 Foxit PDF Reader 11.0.0 8
05-'21 Foxit Reader 10.1.4 6
03-'21 Foxit Reader 10.1.3 3
12-'20 Foxit Reader 10.1.1 4
09-'20 Foxit Reader 10.1.0 12
08-'20 Foxit Reader 10.0.1 13
05-'20 Foxit Reader 10.0.0 21
+1Pt4h
30 januari 2022 22:38
Sinds Foxit een irritant spammerig bannertje in t programma heeft heb ik het wel gezien: doeï. :(
+2OBKKD_NL
@Pt4h30 januari 2022 23:23
Als dat voor jou het enige minpunt was aan Foxit: weet dan dat alle 'reclame' voor eigen producten in een paar klikken uit te zetten zijn.

Tijdens de installatie aangeven dat je geen trial wil van de Editor en vervolgens File → Preferences → General → Application Startup (onderaan) → alles uitvinken.

Ik ben het met je eens dat opt-in netter zijn geweest dan opt-out, maar het is zo eenvoudig weggehaald, dat ik net moest zoeken waar die optie ook alweer zat. Na uitvinken jaren geleden nóóit meer last van afleiding in de UI gehad. ;)
+1mrmrmr
@OBKKD_NL31 januari 2022 02:19
Na installatie blijkt toch Improve User Experience (lees: gegevens verzamelen) na uitzetten tijdens de installatie wel aan te staan. De advertenties staan er nog steeds aan na het toepassen van de aanpassingen die @OBKKD_NL noemt. Na een herstart van het programma zijn de advertenties weg.

Het user experience aan/uit probleem betekent dat het programma altijd gegevens kan verzamelen totdat het echt uit staat. De privacy policy is niet duidelijk over wanneer welke gegevens worden verzameld.

Privacy policy: https://www.foxit.com/company/privacy-policy.html

O.a. de volgende gegevens worden verzameld: mac adres, apparaat, naam, ID, bezochte urls en zoekwoorden. Daarnaast "Any other information to provide identification that helps us provide the service".

"Disable all features which require internet connection" is ook een optie. Het is niet duidelijk of dat echt alle internet verkeer is of alleen verkeer als gevolg van gebruikersfuncties.

De installer contacteert 23.216.147.76:443 (Akamai). Die mag op de blocklist.
+1OBKKD_NL
@mrmrmr31 januari 2022 20:52
Die optie staat bij File → Preferences → General → User Experience Improvement (3e kopje van onder).
Optie "Help Improve user experience" staat bij mij nog steeds uit. Heb dat gisteren bij de installer inderdaad uitgezet, maar misschien dat die setting nog is meegekomen bij het upgraden vanaf een oudere versie.

Maar sowieso goed gevonden! Altijd goed om scherp te blijven op dat soort privacy-zaken, zeker als de software een 'free download' van een bedrijf is en geen FOSS.
+2pitdicker
@Pt4h31 januari 2022 08:32
Je kunt ook een reclame-vrije versie downloaden. Je kunt die vinden door '_Prom' uit de downloadlink weg te halen. Voor de huidige versie:
https://cdn01.foxitsoftwa...Reader1121_L10N_Setup.exe
i.p.v.
https://cdn01.foxitsoftwa...r1121_L10N_Setup_Prom.exe
+1Pt4h
@pitdicker31 januari 2022 11:10
Het feit dat de makers van Foxit dit proberen maakt het voor mij een bedenkelijk bedrijf waar ik niks mee te maken wil hebben.
Overigens zet ik ook mijn vraagtekens bij de reacties van mensen die lijken te willen dat ik het tóch gebruik.

Ik heb al een spam-loze reader geïnstalleerd.

Broken record: als IEDEREEN álle reclame zou weigeren zouden er op slag veel problematische zaken van het Net en de wereld VERDWIJNEN.
Not part of the solution?...etc.
0RRRobert
@Pt4h31 januari 2022 16:27
Broken record: als IEDEREEN álle reclame zou weigeren zouden er op slag veel problematische zaken van het Net en de wereld VERDWIJNEN.
Not part of the solution?...etc.
E.e.a. zou betekenen dat voor ale software zou moeten worden betaald (want geen verdienmodel meer) óf men zou meer dan ooit zich wenden tot illegale (gekraakte) kopieën, met alle risico's van dien. De vraag is, of dát wenselijk is. Voor mij persoonlijk zou het voelen als een kwart eeuw terug in de tijd.
0OBKKD_NL
@Pt4h31 januari 2022 23:07
Overigens zet ik ook mijn vraagtekens bij de reacties van mensen die lijken te willen dat ik het tóch gebruik.
Overigens zet ik ook mijn vraagtekens bij de reacties van mensen die boos lijken te worden nadat mede-Tweakers vol enthousiasme graag ergens over willen meedenken. ;)
Maar serieus: niemand dwingt je ergens toe of wil dat doen, de keuze wat je wil gebruiken is een persoonlijke afweging en dus altijd aan jezelf. Tegelijkertijd is dit wel een plek waar interessante ideeén worden gedeeld en waar we elkaar graag willen helpen. Als er wordt meegedacht over iets dat je nog niet wist: gratis tip & graag gedaan. Maar als de gratis tips voor jou geen goede opties zijn: ook goed & even goede -ehm- Tweakers.
Ik heb al een spam-loze reader geïnstalleerd.
Zie je wel: opgelost! Iedereen happy. :D

-edit-
leesbaarheid

[Reactie gewijzigd door OBKKD_NL op 31 januari 2022 23:09]

0JosSchaars
@Pt4h30 januari 2022 23:20
Instellingen, bannertje uitzetten?
0vlijmenfileer
@Pt4h1 februari 2022 13:36
Gewoon de FireFox ingebouwde reader gebruiken, die is helemaal prima voor prettig lezen van pdf, en basis invullen van formulieren.

Het is ook netjes een apart open source project:
https://github.com/mozilla/pdf.js

[Reactie gewijzigd door vlijmenfileer op 1 februari 2022 13:37]

+1PearlChoco
30 januari 2022 19:27
Ik was vroeger een Foxit fan, maar ondertussen is het een even logge draak geworden als Adobe.
Sinds ik Xodo gebruik heb ik niks anders meer nodig gehad.
+1Cyb
@PearlChoco30 januari 2022 20:26
Xodo, is dat deze https://www.microsoft.com...tivetab=pivot:overviewtab ?
Valt voor mij al meteen af: lijkt alleen op Microsoft Store te zitten indien het op Windows nodig is, waardoor je onnodig een Microsoft account moet gebruiken. Verder zit er telemetry op, en heeft het permissies als: microfoon, webcam en contacts. En het is closed source.

Liever de door @fortfort genoemde Sumatra, want die is o.a. open source. https://github.com/sumatrapdfreader/sumatrapdf
+1dafallrapper
@Cyb30 januari 2022 20:51
Apps installeren via de ms store kan ook zonder ms account. Verder zijn die permissies misschien voor andere doeleinden als jij denkt en mogelijk niet vereist?

Microfoon voor spraak naar tekst?
Camera om fysieke documenten om te zetten naar pdf?
Contacten om pdf's te delen?
En internet om updates te downloaden?

Ik ken de app verder ook niet hoor, maar misschien ben je wat voorbarig?
+1Kevin25621
@dafallrapper30 januari 2022 21:46
Apps installeren via de ms store kan ook zonder ms account.
Dit kan sinds de vernieuwde MS store niet meer, daar ben je verplicht in te loggen met een account wil je Nieuwe apps kunnen installeren.

EDIT: Getest op meerdere pc's onder Windows 11

[Reactie gewijzigd door Kevin25621 op 30 januari 2022 21:47]

+1dafallrapper
@Kevin2562130 januari 2022 21:59
Misschien ben je ingelogd in Windows met een Microsoft Online account? Als je een lokaal account gebruikt dan kun je alle gratis apps installeren via de Microsoft store zonder in te loggen bij de store.
+1Cyb
@dafallrapper30 januari 2022 23:40
Dat klopt niet. Zie ook mijn bericht met een aangehaalde link.
Het geldt alleen voor sommige gratis apps, waarbij het van tevoren ook nog eens onduidelijk is of het wel of niet voor een bepaalde app geldt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cyb op 31 januari 2022 00:03]

0dafallrapper
@Cyb31 januari 2022 07:12
Dat klopt wel. Ik heb gelezen dat je hebt gegoogled, maar zo werkt het niet. Lees ook de documentatie van Microsoft:

https://support.microsoft...0a-7d3e-fa8e-0418c71af495
Als u een specifieke download wilt zoeken, moet u zich aanmelden bij de pagina Bestelgeschiedenis met het Microsoft-account waarmee u de aankoop hebt gedaan.
Verder is inloggen niet verplicht. Uitzondering dus als je in Windows ingelogd bent met je MSA.
0Cyb
@dafallrapper31 januari 2022 09:22
Die link die je aanhaalt zegt expliciet "aanmelden" met "Microsoft-account". "Aanmelden" is hetzelfde als "inloggen". Dus Microsoft schrijft zelf dat je wel degelijk moet inloggen.

Ik heb het zelf getest (met o.a Netflix en andere apps) op een lokaal account, je kan helemaal niet zomaar apps installeren zonder in te loggen met een Microsoft account. @Kevin25621 bevestigt dat ook, want bij hem lukt het ook niet. Ook de link die ik aanhaalde bevestigt dat dat niet zomaar kan, alleen bij sommige apps zou het kunnen, waarbij het trial-and-error is om er achter te komen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cyb op 31 januari 2022 09:29]

+1Cyb
@dafallrapper30 januari 2022 21:45
Zover ik weet kan je apps niet zomaar installeren zonder microsoft account. Nu ik er naar Google, zie ik dat dat alleen bij sommige apps kan:
https://www.digitalcitize...ithout-microsoft-account/
Now comes the kicker: some free apps require a Microsoft account, while some don’t.
[...]
The only way to check if you can download it is by pressing the Get button. So cross your fingers and click or tap on the blue button.
[...]
If Microsoft Store asks you to sign in with your Microsoft account, as seen in the screenshot below, you are out of luck.
Geen idee hoe het bij Xodo zit.

Er zijn genoeg apps die permissie features implementeren om te doen alsof het nodig is voor een bepaalde feature, maar het gebruiken om data te verzamelen. Het is voor mij een reden om extra op te letten. Maar je kan ze inderdaad vaak uitzetten. Maar los daarvan is het closed source en zit er telemetry in.
+1Xfade
@Cyb30 januari 2022 20:58
Je kan prima die permissies uitzetten. Neemt niet weg dat ook ik zo'n app niet zo snel zou installeren.
+1fortfort
@PearlChoco30 januari 2022 19:55
Idem hier, maar toen kwam sumatra pdf reader. Over snel en klein gesproken. Moeite waard om eens te proberen
0icecreamfarmer
@fortfort31 januari 2022 09:09
Enige nadeel is dat je daar niet kunt knippen in een pdf. Ik krijg het althans niet gevonden.
+1Menno.k
@PearlChoco30 januari 2022 20:58
Moet zeggen dat ik altijd wel te spreken ben over Foxit (wel de PDF Editor Pro versie)🙂 Helemaal i.c.m. de 'Customization Wizard'.
https://kb.foxitsoftware....ustomization-Wizard-Tools

Wij hebben ongeveer 65 licenties en rol ze dus met deze tool uit op alle werkstations/laptops.
+1SMGGM
@PearlChoco31 januari 2022 07:53
Waarom niet gewoon je browser gebruiken? Ik gebruik al sinds jaar en dan Firefox om PDF’s te openen.
0HuismAndré
@PearlChoco1 februari 2022 10:17
Jaren Foxit reader gebruikt en het programma in die tijd groter en groter zien worden. Maar simpele dingen als "standaard de selector in plaats van het handje" waren niet mogelijk. Sinds een half jaar overgestapt op SumatraPDF. Even stapje terug qua uiterlijk maar verder.. Supersnel en zeer, zeer compact. En als je er genoeg tijd in wilt steken (configuratie via tekstbestand) zijn de mogelijkheden bijna altijd voldoende.
+1OBKKD_NL
30 januari 2022 22:02
Heb afgelopen mei v11 van Foxit geprobeerd. De Night Mode zat er toen nog wel in, maar helaas hadden ze de skins-functionaliteit eruit gehaald. Dat maakte de interface toen enorm licht en was voor mij de reden om terug te gaan naar v9.

Ben wel erg blij met de verdere functionaliteit van Foxit Reader. Dus ik hoop dat ze die skins-functionaliteit snel weer terugbrengen. Of hebben ze dat inmiddels al gedaan?

-edit-
Aanvulling: bij v11.1 staat er "Add a dark user interface skin, which can be a friendly and useful choice to users who need or prefer a dark theme for the look of the application."
Zou dat 'm zijn? :fingerscrossed: Binnenkort toch de nieuwste versie maar eens uitproberen.

-edit2-
Yes, skins zijn terug! Weliswaar in eenvoudigere vorm: er is alleen te kiezen tussen Classic en Dark. Maar dat is voor mijn wensen voldoende. *me happy :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door OBKKD_NL op 30 januari 2022 23:16]

+1Ari Gold
@OBKKD_NL30 januari 2022 23:22
Yep, skins met dark mode is terug.
+1Qalo
30 januari 2022 22:32
Heel lang geleden gebruikte ik Foxit Reader weleens. Het kon bladwijzers aanmaken in PDF-documenten, en ik gebruikte dat dus om die reden, vooral om de door mij gemaakte jaarverslagen in OpenOffice (later LibreOffice) te maken.

Toen was ik nog veel minder bedreven met OpenOffice/LibreOffice, en wist dus niet dat je dat ook gewoon dáármee kon. Sinds ik dat wist gebruikte ik het alleen nog als PDF-lezer. Maar toen werd het programma steeds logger en zwaarder, en toen zag ik de noodzaak niet meer om het te blijven gebruiken. Vanaf dat moment ben ik overgestapt op SumatraPDF, en dat is voor mij de standaard PDF-lezer geworden onder Windows. Werkt fantastisch, is licht en niet zo resource hongerig.
+1scholtnp
30 januari 2022 22:44
@Cyb @fortfort Voor een PDF reader op Windows gebruik ik nu Okular. Geen schermruimte ingenomen door reclame of cloud lock-in. Onder Linux gebruik ik Evince, simpelweg omdat die met de distro meekomt. Beiden zijn open source :)
+1beerse
30 januari 2022 23:12
Sinds de gemiddelde webbrowser haar best probeert te doen is de noodzaak op veel platformen voor aparte pdf-viewers wel een beetje over. De overgebleven pdf-readers moeten wel heel goede features hebben om een aparte pdf-reader te laten installeren.

Mijn idee; Small is beautifull: Een bescheiden programma dat vlug kan werken zou het bij mij wel kunnen maken. Overbodige functies niet.

De enige functies die ik mij bij pdf-readers kan voorstellen is een zekere converise richting fysiek printen of eventueel 'printen' of converteren tussen verschillende pdf-varianten.

Waar zijn de tijden van ghostscirpt gebleven...
+1M. Schaap
30 januari 2022 23:14
Sinds het mogelijk is om pdf-bestanden in Firefox te openen, gebruik ik daarvoor geen apart programma meer.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

