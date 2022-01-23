Versie 8.5 van ImageGlass is uitgekomen, 8.4 is wegens problemen overgeslagen. ImageGlass is een klein, snel en eenvoudig opensource programma waarmee afbeeldingen kunnen worden bekeken. Het kan afbeeldingen zonder kwaliteitsverlies roteren en converteren naar een ander formaat, maar voor andere bewerkingen is het afhankelijk van externe software. In versie 8.0, die Kobe als koosnaam heeft meegekregen is onder meer ondersteuning voor nieuwe formaten toegevoegd, kan ExifTool worden gebruikt voor het weergeven van exif-informatie en kan het de afzonderlijke frames tonen in een gif-afbeelding. In 8.5 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

ImageGlass supports QOI image format thanks to Magick.NET 8.6. If you're upgrading from the older version, you can manually add .qoi extension to the supported list in Settings > File type associations.

When you rotate or flip the viewing image and navigate away, ImageGlass auto-saves it and switch to busy state if the saving task is taking longer than 2 seconds.

On Windows 11, you will no long receive an error when using the Edit feature.

We have been investigating to find the way to make ImageGlass faster. In this release, we introduce the new app behaviors in Settings > General > Others:

Start with OS.

Continue running background when the app is closed.

With these new settings, ImageGlass will auto-start with Windows, and minimize to system tray when the app is closed, and remain the lowest resource usage. If you want to exit the app, use Exit menu in Main menu, or press Shift + Esc .

We are planning to migrate ImageGlass to .NET 6 from version 9 which is scheduled some time in 2022. If you are unable to install .NET 6, you can stay with ImageGlass 8.