Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: ImageGlass 8.5

ImageGlasslogo (79 pix)Versie 8.5 van ImageGlass is uitgekomen, 8.4 is wegens problemen overgeslagen. ImageGlass is een klein, snel en eenvoudig opensource programma waarmee afbeeldingen kunnen worden bekeken. Het kan afbeeldingen zonder kwaliteitsverlies roteren en converteren naar een ander formaat, maar voor andere bewerkingen is het afhankelijk van externe software. In versie 8.0, die Kobe als koosnaam heeft meegekregen is onder meer ondersteuning voor nieuwe formaten toegevoegd, kan ExifTool worden gebruikt voor het weergeven van exif-informatie en kan het de afzonderlijke frames tonen in een gif-afbeelding. In 8.5 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

QOI image format

ImageGlass supports QOI image format thanks to Magick.NET 8.6. If you're upgrading from the older version, you can manually add .qoi extension to the supported list in Settings > File type associations.

Stability improvement

When you rotate or flip the viewing image and navigate away, ImageGlass auto-saves it and switch to busy state if the saving task is taking longer than 2 seconds.

On Windows 11, you will no long receive an error when using the Edit feature.

Startup improvement with the new app behaviors

We have been investigating to find the way to make ImageGlass faster. In this release, we introduce the new app behaviors in Settings > General > Others:

  • Start with OS.
  • Continue running background when the app is closed.

With these new settings, ImageGlass will auto-start with Windows, and minimize to system tray when the app is closed, and remain the lowest resource usage. If you want to exit the app, use Exit menu in Main menu, or press Shift+Esc.

Roadmap for ImageGlass 9

We are planning to migrate ImageGlass to .NET 6 from version 9 which is scheduled some time in 2022. If you are unable to install .NET 6, you can stay with ImageGlass 8.

Versienummer 8.4.74
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website ImageGlass
Download https://imageglass.org/news/announcing-imageglass-kobe-8-5-74
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 23-01-2022 04:5119

23-01-2022 • 04:51

19 Linkedin

Bron: ImageGlass

Update-historie

23-01 ImageGlass 8.5 19
16-12 ImageGlass 8.3 12
05-'21 ImageGlass 8.2 2
04-'21 ImageGlass 8.1 10
12-'20 ImageGlass 8.0 10

Lees meer

ImageGlass

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (19)

-Moderatie-faq
-119019+18+21+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
0MarcoKreeft
23 januari 2022 08:43
8.4 is wegens problemen over geslagen. Weer een bedrijf die niet weet hoe versionering werkt..
+2Sebazzz
@MarcoKreeft23 januari 2022 09:18
Die problemen waren dat hij Spider malware had ingebakken: https://github.com/d2phap/ImageGlass/issues/1252
0Carharttguy
@Sebazzz23 januari 2022 15:15
Oeps, FOSS en geld verdienen. Het blijft een hekel punt.
0Lemodile
@MarcoKreeft23 januari 2022 10:59
"Problemen".. die de ontwikkelaar zelf veroorzaakt heeft en bewust voor koos. Mijn vertrouwen in ImageGlass is hiermee wel weg.
0dfury
@Lemodile23 januari 2022 11:26
Inderdaad verderop zegt de developer gewoon: " Instead, I will find the suitable model for the app." Ik ben over naar XnViewMP.
0beerse
@MarcoKreeft24 januari 2022 15:25
Wat is er mis met het overslaan van versie nummers?

Stel dat je een stuk software uit brengt en je bent aan de volgende versie toe. Ergens tussen het genereren van de nieuwe versie maar nog voor de publicatie gaat iets mis. Dan kan je moeite doen de wel gegenereerde maar niet gepubliceerde versie opnieuw te genereren. Maar het is vaak beter/handiger/makkelijker om gewoon de verbeteringen aan te brengen, de volgende versie te genereren en die te publiceren.

Dat je in de reeks 8.2, 8.3, 8.5 een nummer mist is net zo erg als dat je van versie 7.1, 7.2, 7.3 naar 8.0 gaat. De volgende versie heeft een hoger nummer dus daar hoeft geen probleem te zijn.
+1SCS2
23 januari 2022 18:03
Niemand die de allesetende, eigenlijk alles-kunnende, en toonaangevende Irfan noemt?
Ik gebruik die sinds... eigenlijk geen idee, sinds dat ik windows ipv dos gebruik denk ik?
Doet alles wat ik kan bedenken en veel, veel meer.

Mijn advies: stop je tijd niet in het zoeken naar een ander programma.
Vrijwel zeker kan Irfan het al, dus stop die tijd in het uitzoeken hoe Irfan het voor je kan doen..... :Y)
+1PageFault
@SCS223 januari 2022 18:42
Irfanview of xnview, dat zijn de gratis tools die je moet hebben ipv andere viewers.
+11DMKIIN

@PageFault23 januari 2022 18:48
Irfanview of xnview, dat zijn de gratis tools die je moet hebben ipv andere viewers.
Of bijvoorbeeld FastStone Image Viewer ... ;)
0Vr4nckuh
@1DMKIIN23 januari 2022 20:39
Hell yeah !
Ik ben erg blij met Faststone!
+1beerse
@SCS224 januari 2022 15:29
Zelf ben ik tevreden gebruiker van IrfanView (meer/praktische mogelijkheden) EN HoneyView (snellere viewer, betere explorer integratei) EN XnviiewMP (ook op Linux) EN ImageGlass (nog nieuw en te ontdekken)

Aan de andere kant gebruik ik ook Google-s picasa nog steeds heel graag. Nu vooral voor scannen maar ook voor de gezichtsherkenning (daar zat ooit veel werk in).
+1jplg1
23 januari 2022 10:20
Mijn favoriete programma om foto’s aan anderen te tonen.
Heb een tablet en laptop met een scherm verhouding van 3:2 wat ideaal is om foto’s beeldvullend zonder storende menu’s of kaders weer te geven.
En dat doet dit programma (wel even instellen in de settings) zowel voor jpg als raw.
Je klik op de eerste foto in je windows folder (eerst ImageGlass als default photo viewer instellen) en je kunt alle foto’s volgordelijk bekijken.
Simpel en doeltreffend.
+1SaiBork
23 januari 2022 11:27
8.5 heeft een confirmed bug in de installer. Negeert custom installatie lokatie en ziet ook niet dat het een update is op een vorige installatie.

Update @12:16: Dit is nu opgelost, als je de installer nu download werkt custom install path wel correct.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SaiBork op 23 januari 2022 12:17]

+18mile13
23 januari 2022 18:17
Ik wil een eenvoudig programma wat kan snijden, draaien, snel foto's kan laden en vergroten en verkleinen.
0SCS2
@8mile1326 januari 2022 18:23
Irfan .... ;-)

1. Snijden: maak selectie met muisknop , ctrl-Y voor crop, ctrl-S save
- selectie groter / kleiner door op randen te klikken
- zeer precieze selectie shift-c , ook met voor ingestelde beeldverhoudingen

2. draaien jpg in vaste stappen van 90gr zonder verlies (wordt niet "uitgepakt")
Of heel precies met ctrl-U

3. Zeer snel laden standaard

4. vergroten met + , verkleinen met - , inzoomem op hele foto F , max op schermgrootte Enter
08mile13
@SCS227 januari 2022 14:27
Ik denk dat ik het heb uitgeprobeerd en dat het niet eenvoud genoeg in gebruik was.
0Mr777
23 januari 2022 08:04
Misschien een goede kandidaat om dat verschrikkelijke Photos van Windows 10 te vervangen, dat is me toch een rampzalig stukje software...
0DrPoncho
@Mr77723 januari 2022 10:09
Want?
0GrandDynamo
@DrPoncho23 januari 2022 22:34
Zelf heb ik er wel eens memory leaks mee.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True