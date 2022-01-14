Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: ExifTool 12.39

Phil Harvey heeft versie 12.39 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis en crossplatformprogramma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebruikt. Met enige regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies, maar de meeste uitgaven worden onder de bètavlag beschikbaar gesteld. Ook deze update wordt als ontwikkelversie aangeduid; de laatste stabiele uitgave is versie 12.30. Sinds versie 12.37 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 12.39:
  • Added a new Pentax LensType (thanks Christian Shulz)
  • Added a couple of new Nikon LensID's
  • Added support for Nikon NKSC sidecar files
  • Decode more tags for the Nikon Z7 and Z9 (thanks Warren Hatch)
  • Decode a couple more FLIR tags
  • Extract ZIP file comments
  • Made PNG ProfileName, SRGBRendering and Gamma writable
  • Patched to avoid possible problem running "more" to show documentation in Windows version
  • Fixed problem writing Composite:GPSPosition with coordinates in DMS format, and made this tag protected when writing
  • Fixed bug where invalid date/time tags could be written to PNG files when attempting to shift a non-existent date/time tag
  • Fixed spelling of a few Matroska tag names (thanks Martin Hoppenheit)
Changes in version 12.38:
  • Decode a number of new tags for the Nikon Z9 (thanks Warren Hatch)
  • Patched incorrect decoding of AEBShotCount for the Canon EOS 90D
  • Patched EXR reader to support long tag names
  • Patched security issue (thanks Joe Lothan)
  • Fixed an incorrect tag ID for a new Nikon MakerNote tag (github #108)
  • Fixed XMP-exif:GPSMeasureMode conversions to match EXIF
  • Fixed problem where some namespaces may be undeclared in the -X output when using the -struct option

Door Bart van Klaveren

14-01-2022 • 07:41

14-01-2022 • 07:41

7 Linkedin

Bron: Phil Harvey

Reacties (7)

+1rschu68
14 januari 2022 13:56
Of je foto's hernoemen 😄

find ../dell-vostro.Afbeeldingen/   -iname '*.jpg' -print0|while read -d  $'\0' f;do exiftool "-filename<DateTimeOriginal" -d "%Y/%m.%B-%Y/week%W/%Y.%m.%d_%H%M%S%%+c.%%e" -r "${f}";done
+2jonkeren1
@rschu6815 januari 2022 23:49
Of:
exiftool -v -ext jpg -ext mp4 "-Directory<CreateDate" -d %Y\%m\%d\ .

Zie ook: Exiftool commands cheat sheet
Jos
+1Magic Power
@rschu6814 januari 2022 15:15
De Exiftool zelf schijnt al meer van deze functionaliteit in zich te hebben. Zonder dat ik er direct iets van kan zeggen, hier een quote van de website zelf:
A Note to Unix Power-Users

If you feel the need to use "find" or "awk" in conjunction with ExifTool, then you probably haven't discovered the full power of ExifTool. Read about the -ext, -if, -p and -tagsFromFile options in the application documentation. (This is common mistake number 3.)
+1Magic Power
14 januari 2022 11:52
Lijkt een krachtig stuk software om te laten zien welke meta data er in bestanden zit. Opmerkelijk hoeveel 'extra' data er wel niet in bestanden is meeverwerkt.
0beerse
@Magic Power16 januari 2022 12:49
Het is veel erger: exiftool kan al die gegevens ook heel goed bewerken.

Voor de script-hackers: exiftool is een perl-library. Daar heb je dus de meeste/beste mogelijkheden. Maar zo zonder perl-kennis of aparte perl-engine kan exiftool al wonderen verrichten. En niet alleen voor foto's maar ook voor video's in diverse formaten.
+1geewizz25
14 januari 2022 17:17
Prachtige tool, maar het zou toch wel heel erg fijn zijn als er eens een fatsoenlijke UI voor geschreven zou worden.

Ik maak nu steeds scriptjes, maar vind het soms niet meer van deze tijd.
Overigens realiseer ik me ook dat exiftools zoveel kan dat het misschien niet mogelijk is om er een nette UI voor te schrijven. Ik ben geen programmeur dus wie het weet mag het zeggen.
Ik deed veel met Geosetter, maar dat is al ik weet niet hoelang niet bijgewerkt/bijgehouden en de maker reageert ook niet op vragen of er nog iets aan gaat gebeuren.
Daar zat/zit wel het meeste in wat ik nodig heb maar een paar extra dingen zou handig zijn.
Er zijn er wel een paar andere, maar die worden ook niet bijgehouden of niet echt goed werkbaar.

Dus tot die tijd modder ik nog maar even door met een cmd venster :+

0beerse
@geewizz2516 januari 2022 12:54
Er zijn een aantal verschillende ui-s gemaakt. Maar belangrijker: exiftool wordt gebruikt in veel plaatjes-verwerk-programma's zoals digicam, imageglass, honeyview en vast nog veel meer.

Bedenk dat exiftool volgens de website een perl-library is. De exiftool executable die je gebruikt is een commandline-ui op deze library.

TIP: onder unix/linux systemen zou je scripts nog beter in perl kunnen schrijven. Onder msWindows ben ik zelf meer bezig met powershell scripting dan op de cmd-line maar dat is misschien een beroepsafwijking.

