Phil Harvey heeft versie 12.39 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis en crossplatformprogramma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebruikt. Met enige regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies, maar de meeste uitgaven worden onder de bètavlag beschikbaar gesteld. Ook deze update wordt als ontwikkelversie aangeduid; de laatste stabiele uitgave is versie 12.30. Sinds versie 12.37 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 12.39:
Changes in version 12.38:
- Added a new Pentax LensType (thanks Christian Shulz)
- Added a couple of new Nikon LensID's
- Added support for Nikon NKSC sidecar files
- Decode more tags for the Nikon Z7 and Z9 (thanks Warren Hatch)
- Decode a couple more FLIR tags
- Extract ZIP file comments
- Made PNG ProfileName, SRGBRendering and Gamma writable
- Patched to avoid possible problem running "more" to show documentation in Windows version
- Fixed problem writing Composite:GPSPosition with coordinates in DMS format, and made this tag protected when writing
- Fixed bug where invalid date/time tags could be written to PNG files when attempting to shift a non-existent date/time tag
- Fixed spelling of a few Matroska tag names (thanks Martin Hoppenheit)
- Decode a number of new tags for the Nikon Z9 (thanks Warren Hatch)
- Patched incorrect decoding of AEBShotCount for the Canon EOS 90D
- Patched EXR reader to support long tag names
- Patched security issue (thanks Joe Lothan)
- Fixed an incorrect tag ID for a new Nikon MakerNote tag (github #108)
- Fixed XMP-exif:GPSMeasureMode conversions to match EXIF
- Fixed problem where some namespaces may be undeclared in the -X output when using the -struct option