Versie 21.3.3 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere queries uitvoeren, en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een CE- en EE-smaak, waarbij de eerste zonder kosten als open source te gebruiken is. De enterprisesmaak voegt ondersteuning van verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in DBeaver version 21.3.3:
- Data editor:
- Date/time editor now supports calendar-like UI
- Column names quoting was fixed in filter clauses
- Filter for array columns was fixed
- Gis viewer: SRID switch behavior was fixed
- Save/cancel button are now disabled during data save process
- Column filter now uses exact match for numeric values
- Status message now shows execute timestamp
- Advanced copy now respects quoted column names
- SQL Editor:
- Multiple result tabs refresh was fixed
- Import file now supports multiple files selection
- Client-side commands (@set, @include) parser was fixed
- Auto-completion fix for SELECT .. INTO queries
- Auto-completion now uses “hippie” completion algorithm by default
- Copy as source code: Delphi format was fixed
- “Copy selected query” command was added
- Variables and parameters deletion was improved
- SQL formatting was fixed (redundant empty lines eliminated)
- Tab context menu was improved (additional items were added)
- Code folding restore was fixed
- Multi-cursor edit mode was added
- Data transfer:
- XLSX import was improved (problem with column mapping was fixed)
- Import from CSV now uses approximate column length calculation
- Append to file mode was fixed
- Navigator: tree state loading was fixed
- SSH tunnel:
- Advanced tunnel configuration UI was improved (window auto-resize)
- Tunnel test dialog now supports test interruption
- Private key configuration was fixed for jump servers
- Task execute status now shows more detailed information
- Eclipse plugin: history navigation shortcuts support was fixed
- MacOS: application termination on detached window close was fixed
- Localizations:
- Simplified Chinese localization was significantly updated (thanks to @bianyun1981)
- Italian localization was updated (thanks to @capitanfuturo)
- Japanese localization was fixed and updated (thanks to @yoshinorin)
- Oracle: native quoting parser was fixed
- PostgreSQL:
- Error (NullPointerException) in explain execution plan was fixed
- Role DDL was fixed (connection limit)
- SAP HANA: hyperlink navigation ws fixed
- SQL Server: Database metadata read fix (problem with is_external column)