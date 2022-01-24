Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: DBeaver 21.3.3

DBeaver logo (79 pix) Versie 21.3.3 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere queries uitvoeren, en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een CE- en EE-smaak, waarbij de eerste zonder kosten als open source te gebruiken is. De enterprisesmaak voegt ondersteuning van verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 21.3.3:
  • Data editor:
    • Date/time editor now supports calendar-like UI
    • Column names quoting was fixed in filter clauses
    • Filter for array columns was fixed
    • Gis viewer: SRID switch behavior was fixed
    • Save/cancel button are now disabled during data save process
    • Column filter now uses exact match for numeric values
    • Status message now shows execute timestamp
    • Advanced copy now respects quoted column names
  • SQL Editor:
    • Multiple result tabs refresh was fixed
    • Import file now supports multiple files selection
    • Client-side commands (@set, @include) parser was fixed
    • Auto-completion fix for SELECT .. INTO queries
    • Auto-completion now uses “hippie” completion algorithm by default
    • Copy as source code: Delphi format was fixed
    • “Copy selected query” command was added
    • Variables and parameters deletion was improved
    • SQL formatting was fixed (redundant empty lines eliminated)
    • Tab context menu was improved (additional items were added)
    • Code folding restore was fixed
    • Multi-cursor edit mode was added
  • Data transfer:
    • XLSX import was improved (problem with column mapping was fixed)
    • Import from CSV now uses approximate column length calculation
    • Append to file mode was fixed
  • Navigator: tree state loading was fixed
  • SSH tunnel:
    • Advanced tunnel configuration UI was improved (window auto-resize)
    • Tunnel test dialog now supports test interruption
    • Private key configuration was fixed for jump servers
  • Task execute status now shows more detailed information
  • Eclipse plugin: history navigation shortcuts support was fixed
  • MacOS: application termination on detached window close was fixed
  • Localizations:
    • Simplified Chinese localization was significantly updated (thanks to @bianyun1981)
    • Italian localization was updated (thanks to @capitanfuturo)
    • Japanese localization was fixed and updated (thanks to @yoshinorin)
  • Oracle: native quoting parser was fixed
  • PostgreSQL:
    • Error (NullPointerException) in explain execution plan was fixed
    • Role DDL was fixed (connection limit)
  • SAP HANA: hyperlink navigation ws fixed
  • SQL Server: Database metadata read fix (problem with is_external column)

DBeaver

Versienummer 21.3.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website DBeaver
Download https://dbeaver.io/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-01-2022 04:423

24-01-2022 • 04:42

3 Linkedin

Bron: DBeaver

Update-historie

18-04 DBeaver 22.0.3 0
04-04 DBeaver 22.0.2 0
21-03 DBeaver 22.0.1 0
07-03 DBeaver 22.0.0 0
21-02 DBeaver 21.3.5 6
07-02 DBeaver 21.3.4 2
24-01 DBeaver 21.3.3 3
27-12 DBeaver 21.3.2 0
13-12 DBeaver 21.3.1 0
29-11 DBeaver 21.3.0 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

DBeaver

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
-1303+11+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1psdata
24 januari 2022 13:10
Quick and dirty acces to all kind off databases.
Gebruik deze tool toch al geruime tijd. Om met allerlei projectjes snel toegang te krijgen met genoemde database type's.
Ga binnen kort een testje doen met de betaalde (demo) ivm een Cassandra setup.
0DitisKees
24 januari 2022 18:41
Fijne tool inderdaad. Kan alles wat ik wil, erg handig om niet voor elk type database een ander programma te hoeven starten.
0Bux666
24 januari 2022 22:08
Heb een bijna een jaar gebruikt op het werk. Eerder gebruikte ik MySQL WorkBench.
Iemand een voorkeur voor één van die twee? Zo ja, waarom?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True