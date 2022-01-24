Versie 21.3.3 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere queries uitvoeren, en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een CE - en EE -smaak, waarbij de eerste zonder kosten als open source te gebruiken is. De enterprisesmaak voegt ondersteuning van verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 21.3.3: Data editor: Date/time editor now supports calendar-like UI Column names quoting was fixed in filter clauses Filter for array columns was fixed Gis viewer: SRID switch behavior was fixed Save/cancel button are now disabled during data save process Column filter now uses exact match for numeric values Status message now shows execute timestamp Advanced copy now respects quoted column names

SQL Editor: Multiple result tabs refresh was fixed Import file now supports multiple files selection Client-side commands (@set, @include) parser was fixed Auto-completion fix for SELECT .. INTO queries Auto-completion now uses “hippie” completion algorithm by default Copy as source code: Delphi format was fixed “Copy selected query” command was added Variables and parameters deletion was improved SQL formatting was fixed (redundant empty lines eliminated) Tab context menu was improved (additional items were added) Code folding restore was fixed Multi-cursor edit mode was added

Data transfer: XLSX import was improved (problem with column mapping was fixed) Import from CSV now uses approximate column length calculation Append to file mode was fixed

Navigator: tree state loading was fixed

SSH tunnel: Advanced tunnel configuration UI was improved (window auto-resize) Tunnel test dialog now supports test interruption Private key configuration was fixed for jump servers

Task execute status now shows more detailed information

Eclipse plugin: history navigation shortcuts support was fixed

MacOS: application termination on detached window close was fixed

Localizations: Simplified Chinese localization was significantly updated (thanks to @bianyun1981) Italian localization was updated (thanks to @capitanfuturo) Japanese localization was fixed and updated (thanks to @yoshinorin)

Oracle: native quoting parser was fixed

PostgreSQL: Error (NullPointerException) in explain execution plan was fixed Role DDL was fixed (connection limit)

SAP HANA: hyperlink navigation ws fixed

SQL Server: Database metadata read fix (problem with is_external column)