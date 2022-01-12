Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: XYplorer 22.70

XYplorer logo (79 pix)Versie 22.70 van XYplorer is uitgekomen. Dit bestandsbeheerprogramma voor Windows heeft tabbladen, een uitgebreide zoekfunctie en een veelzijdige preview. Het is klein en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te kunnen doen. De gebruikersinterface is geheel naar eigen smaak in te stellen en er zijn diverse mogelijkheden om taken die vaak voorkomen, te automatiseren. Een standaardlicentie kost veertig dollar. Daarvoor mag het programma voor altijd worden gebruikt, maar krijg je maar voor een jaar updates. Voor het dubbele ontvang je de updates ook voor altijd. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New in 22.70?
  • Custom Toolbar Buttons Support Middle Click. Now you can define a separate script that will be triggered by the middle button. That gives you 64 more possible scripts to make your life easier.
  • Tooltip Zoom. Now you can enlarge the tooltips by up to 400%, which turns each tooltip into a kind of magnifying glass. Relaxes the eyes and makes the file manager easier to use for users with visual impairments.
  • Verbatim Tooltips. Now you can optionally display whatever the mouse is pointing at in a tooltip. This option is aimed directly at screen readers who read tooltips aloud and makes the file manager easier to use for users with visual impairments.
  • Hover Box Zooming. Now you can hold down the CTRL key to make it super fine: 1 pixel per step. And if you hold SHIFT, it's 10x faster than normal: 100 pixels per step.
Further details of this release...

Versienummer 22.70
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website XYplorer
Download https://www.xyplorer.com/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 4,54MB
Licentietype Betaald

Bart van Klaveren

12-01-2022 10:42
3 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

12-01-2022 • 10:42

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: XYplorer

Lees meer

Reacties (3)

0slechtvalk
13 januari 2022 02:39
Belachelijke prijs.
01DMKIIN

@slechtvalk13 januari 2022 14:29
Sta me toe te stellen dat dit, voorafgegaan door 'ronduit' van toepassing is op je nietszeggende feedback...

Als dagdagelijks gebruiker van de 3 grote File Managers (Total Commander, XYplorer en Directory Opus) , kan ik enkel concluderen dat ofwel je niets begrijpt van hoe de aankoop bij deftig gebruik er binnen enkele tellen uit kan zijn (dus peanuts) ; ofwel dat je totaal niet gediend bent van een (geavanceerde) file manager. Dewelke uitgerekend bij XYplorer, met omzeggens dagelijks development.

Maar ...er rijst ook een waarheid aan de horizon: je comment was er alvast één van de goedkoopste soort ;)
0Footpig
13 januari 2022 15:39
Ik gebruik een eeuwigheid XYplorer naar aanleiding van een éénmalige betaling en heb dus een eeuwigheid de updates.
Dit programma maakt zóveel andere programma's overbodig. Er zit enorm veel in. Nu is de prijs gelijk een aan een avondje uit eten en nog steeds peanuts voor wat er tegenover staat

[Reactie gewijzigd door Footpig op 13 januari 2022 15:42]

