Versie 5.00 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download maar zo'n 5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder in het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in release 5.00: Database: Added collections: Groups are converted to collections on first load. All movies in a collection are shown as a single entry with his own case on the shelf / in the list. (This feature can be disabled). A collection can be opened (by double clicking). Only the movies inside the collection are then shown. Collections can have thumbnail, poster and backdrop artwork. Inside a collection entries can be sorted on title, number, year (ascending / descending) independent of the main sorting. Search / filtering includes all movies inside collections. TV Mode fully supports collections. All movies in a collection can be edited, deleted, marked seen / unseen, copied in one go. Collections can be automatically imported from TheMovieDb (including all the artwork).

Batch update: select first from list option was broken for both IMDb and TheMovieDB.

User Interface: Improve scrollbar of bookshelf when the last row is only partly visible.

TheMovieDb Import: English was not detected as spoken language when retrieving data from TheMovieDb.

System: Improve creation of (nested) folders when needed.

Database: Copy / pasted movies got the same number and (internal) id.

Database: Copied movies (and now collections too) get a "copy of" prefix (except when copied into a collection).

Startup: Fixed checking for moved files.

Search: Reserved spaces were sometimes included in search results.

Translations: Updated the Czech, French, German, Simplified Chinese, Slovenian and Dutch translations.