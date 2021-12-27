Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: LibreOffice 7.3.0 RC 1

LibreOffice logo (75 pix) De Document Foundation is bezig met de ontwikkeling van versie 7.3 van LibreOffice en heeft nu de eerste release candidate uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.

Versie 7.3, die als alles goed gaat de eerste week van februari verschijnt, maakt het onder meer mogelijk om hyperlinks aan vormen (shapes) te koppelen en de veranderingen die zijn aangebracht, worden beter bijgehouden. Ook kunnen we prestatieverbeteringen verwachten en de gebruikelijke verbeteringen met betrekking to het importeren en exporteren van Microsoft Office-bestanden.

Uitgebreide informatie over de veranderingen die we daarin aan kunnen treffen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden, hieronder zijn de verbeteringen die tot nu toe in Writer, Calc en Presentation zijn aangebracht.

Writer

General improvements
  • Hyperlinks can now be attached to shapes tdf#123626 (Samuel Mehrbrodt, allotropia)
  • Footnote and endnote anchors in the end of a paragraph are now treated exactly as they already were treated in the middle for the purposes of search/replace with regular expressions, i.e. they match [\p{Control}] or [:control:] regular expression. That means that they need to be taken into account when matching text against end-of-paragraph tdf#137737 (Mike Kaganski, Collabora)
  • Start of list level support in Writer paragraph styles blog post (Miklos Vajna, Collabora)
  • Start of linked character and paragraph styles blog post (Miklos Vajna, Collabora)
Tracked text moving

During track changes, show moved text in green color and with double strikethrough or underlines to speed up reviewing. Add new tooltip captions and Manage Changes Action icons for tracked text moving. Re-ordered list elements or changed paragraph or sentence order is more visible this way. Tracked moving is detected at Move Up/Down, drag & drop, cut & paste and deletion + re-typing, also during ODT and DOCX import (including documents created with editors which lack of tracked text moving support, like Google Docs or web version of Microsoft Office). tdf#145233 tdf#145718 tdf#145719 tdf#145721 (László Németh, NISZ)

Tracked list item moved by Move Down, with new tooltip caption and Manage Changes Action icons

Other improvements in track changes
  • Track change of paragraph style tdf#144272 (László Németh, NISZ)
  • Track insertion of empty table rows tdf#143358 (László Németh, NISZ)
  • Track deletion of empty table rows tdf#143359 (László Németh, NISZ)
  • Track changes: hide deleted table rows and tables in Hide Changes mode. Previously it was possible to "hide" them only by accepting all the deletions, because Hide Changes mode hid only the cell content, but not the deleted rows and tables, leaving empty rows and tables in the document tdf#144057 (László Németh, NISZ)
  • Fixed table formula calculation at track changes tdf#39828 (László Németh, NISZ)
  • Track changes: fix table deletion at paragraph join tdf#144058 (László Németh, NISZ)
  • Track changes: keep format of hints. When a text has multiple character formatting settings enabled and a new one is applied with tracked changes, only one of the former settings is restored upon rejecting the changes. tdf#144173 (László Németh, NISZ)
  • Track format changes of the actual word. If there is no text selection, character formattings are applied on the word under the text cursor, now with storing the original direct character formatting in a redline "extra data" for rejection of the tracked formatting change. tdf#143939 (László Németh, NISZ)
  • Show bullet and numbering changes at the moved list item, not at the next one. tdf#145068 (László Németh, NISZ)

A list item moved by Move Down: show changes only in two items, not in four items.

Performance
  • Increased an opening speed for DOCX files with over 200 pages long table tdf#135683 (Noel Grandin, Collabora)
  • Increased a PDF export speed of some complex documents tdf#125892 (Noel Grandin, Collabora)
  • Speed up loading large RTL documents tdf#64991 (Noel Grandin, Collabora)
  • Improved rendering speed with some complex documents core commit 71429b93,core commit d13b63a9 (Luboš Luňák, Collabora)

Calc

General improvements
  • The "Link to External Data" dialogue (Sheet ▸ Link to External Data...) now lists HTML tables in the order they appear in the source. tdf#142600 (Andreas Heinisch)
  • Neumaier summation algorithm⁠ was implemented for using modern SIMD CPU instructions like AVX2 tdf#142307 (Dante Doménech)
  • Whitespace line feed and character tabulation in cell formula expressions are now preserved and survive round-tripping between OOXML and ODF file formats. Tabs however can not be entered in the cell input UI and are converted to one space character. tdf#76310 (Eike Rathke, Red Hat)
  • CSV import/export support a sep=; and "sep=;" field separator setting. When reading CSV the separator is taken from an initial sep=; or "sep=;" single field if that is the only row content. The quoted form is preserved as (unquoted) cell content, of the unquoted form the separator is discarded as contextually it is a real field separator. When writing CSV an existing single top left cell's content sep=; if that is the only cell in the row is adapted to the current separator in the quoted form "sep=;" (if quotes / text delimiters aren't set empty ...) and always uses the ASCII " double quote character. If the line containing the sep=; is not to be imported as data (and thus also is not preserved when re-saving) then the From row number in the dialog must be set to 2. tdf#117868 (Eike Rathke, Red Hat)
  • A new Evaluate formulas option in the CSV Import and Paste Special and Text to Column dialog determines whether formula expressions starting with a = equal sign character are to be evaluated as formulas or imported as textual data. In the programmatic FilterOptions string this is the 13th parameter (token 12) with arguments either false or true. tdf#114878 (Eike Rathke, Red Hat)
  • Bash like autocompletion for Calc autoinput was implemented. tdf#145198 (Dennis Francis, Collabora)
  • Support Color Filter in "Standard Filter" dialog tdf#143103 (Samuel Mehrbrodt, allotropia)
  • Queries and filters using some text-based operations such as 'contains' now properly work even with numeric data core commit 71429b93 (Luboš Luňák, Collabora)
  • Quick find will now search for values instead of formulas (the search dialog offers both options). tdf#1012506 (Julien Nabet)
Changed spreadsheet functions
  • Option "Search criteria = and <> must apply to whole cells" has been fixed to apply properly in lookup functions when turned off (tdf#139612). For better performance it is recommended to leave the option on unless partial cell matching is required. (Luboš Luňák, Collabora)
  • The IF() function now unconditionally propagates the condition's error value, if any. Previously a given ELSE-path was executed as the condition is never TRUE on error, which wasn't significant unless the ELSE was an error evaluating function like IFERROR() or ISERROR() or other IS...() functions.
    This changes behaviour of an undocumented side effect, so might break existing expressions that (unwillingly?) relied on it. tdf#146377 (Eike Rathke, Red Hat)
Performance
  • Improved speed of some XLSM files opening tdf#95549 (Noel Grandin, Collabora)
  • Speedup inserting large charts (for over 800000 cells) tdf#144052 (Noel Grandin, Collabora)
  • Improved speed of some XLSX files opening tdf#130795 (Noel Grandin, Collabora)
  • Improved speed of lookup functions in some cases tdf#139444,tdf#144249 (Luboš Luňák, Collabora)
  • Improved speed for filtering by Autofilter tdf#133835, tdf#133867 (Noel Grandin, Luboš Luňák, Collabora)
  • Improved use of threads for Calc calculations core commit a0e27322, core commit 871d5fe3 (Luboš Luňák, Collabora)

Impress & Draw

General improvements
  • New bullet mode editing behavior is added. More info in this blog post (Gökçe Kuler)
  • Added PowerPoint compatible screen size tdf#116374 (Jun Nogata). "Widescreen" is used in current PowerPoint, "On screen show" is used in previous PowerPoint and Google Slides. (see here) If you create a file with these sizes, the exported file will be treated as a preset size instead of a user size. It will also be treated as a preset size when you import it.
  • Unshare shape properties for the same type before insertion blog post (Miklos Vajna, Collabora)
  • tdf#140321 (Regina Henschel) The dialog "3D-Settings" opens if you toggle a shape to "Extrusion on". The dialog has a drop-down list "Surface" with items "Wire Frame", "Matt", "Plastic" and "Metal". In the old version the items "Matt", "Plastic" and "Metal" did nothing, but the solid was always rendered as "Plastic". Now you get different surfaces. "Matt" is really matte. "Metal" is similar to "Plastic" but has more contrast. Unfortunately the old versions have written wrong and invalid values into the file. Such values might result in unwanted rendering now. To repair such shapes, mark the shape, then first switch to item "Matt" and then to "Plastic" or "Metal" respectively.

Writer 7.0 met Sukapura icon theme

Versienummer 7.3.0 RC 1
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Document Foundation
Download https://www.libreoffice.org/download/download/?version=7.3.0
Bestandsgrootte 333,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 27-12-2021 20:4521

27-12-2021 • 20:45

21 Linkedin

Bron: Document Foundation

Update-historie

31-03 LibreOffice 7.3.2 5
03-03 LibreOffice 7.3.1 3
02-02 LibreOffice 7.3.0 45
06-01 LibreOffice 7.2.5 7
27-12 LibreOffice 7.3.0 RC 1 21
07-12 LibreOffice 7.1.8 / 7.2.4 48
26-11 LibreOffice 7.2.3 9
14-10 LibreOffice 7.2.2 20
16-09 LibreOffice 7.2.1 11
19-08 LibreOffice 7.2.0 78
Meer historie

Lees meer

LibreOffice

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Officesoftware en suites

Reacties (21)

-Moderatie-faq
-121021+116+21+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
+1Lennart
27 december 2021 20:59
Het lijkt wel alsof Base er elke keer bekaaid vanaf komt met vernieuwingen en innovaties .. is er gewoon geen interesse voor dit onderdeel?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Lennart op 27 december 2021 20:59]

+1MaestroMaus
@Lennart27 december 2021 21:06
Ik denk dat dit het minst gebruikte programma is en daarom ook minder aandacht krijgt. Is bij MS Office ook zo. Word en Excel worden nu eenmaal veel meer gebruikt dan Acces.

Overigens; ik heb nooit zo goed begrepen wie de doelgroep is voor Acces of Base.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MaestroMaus op 27 december 2021 21:07]

+1tratz
@MaestroMaus28 december 2021 09:42
Ik kom regelmatig Access-applicaties in de praktijk tegen.

Het is redelijk gemakkelijk een tool hiermee te maken. Het wordt vaak een probleem als er meer mensen gebruik van moeten maken, of de bouwer vertrekt. Daar krijg ik dan weer werk van :)

Wat ik o.a. ben tegen gekomen zijn complete facturatie/administratie-systemen, betalingen, voorraadbeheer, etc.
+2biteMark
@tratz29 december 2021 02:17
Het blijft opmerkelijk dat veel bedrijven blijven investeren om wielen opnieuw uit te vinden en de risico's die daarmee gepaard gaan voor lief nemen. Zulke dingen: kosten ontzettend veel tijd en geld, de resultaten zijn vaak onder gemiddeld of op z'n best middelmatig omdat het groeit van "een simpel programmaatje" naar "ik wil dit en dat er ook nog in" (feature creep) terwijl er van tevoren totaal geen rekening is gehouden met uitbreidingen, er wordt geen enkele rekening gehouden met "best practices" of aansluiting op de systemen van leveranciers en/of afnemers en je kan van tevoren zien aankomen dat je problemen krijgt als maar één persoon de systemen onderhoudt.
+1Frij5fd
@MaestroMaus27 december 2021 22:11
Ik gebruik Base als onderdeel van een stukje software in basic voor een extensie wat ik ooit geschreven heb (Minutes2Tasks). Om taken voor een takenlijst makkelijk op te slaan is het handig dat Base er is. Al vereist het wel Java, wat eigenlijk ook niet ideaal is.
Net als Access leent Base zich van alle Office-onderdelen het beste voor een applicatie
+1bvdbos
@MaestroMaus27 december 2021 22:19
Ik heb als MKB-er 20 jaar gebruik gemaakt van de DB-frontends. Adressen met contactpersonen, offertes, correspondentie, rapporten etc etc, netjes aan elkaar gekoppeld in een userinterface en documenten gecreëerd op basis van sjablonen in office. Eerst in Perfectview en ik was op een gegeven moment halfweg in OpenOffice toen ik een bedrijf overnam dat dit al compleet in Access had. Daarom de OO/LO-versie nooit afgemaakt.
+1asing
@MaestroMaus28 december 2021 00:17
Ik ben groot fan van Access vanwege het feit dat het databewerking super simpel maakt. Een lijstje uit het ene bron systeem vergelijken met dat uit een ander bronsysteem etc. Tegenwoordig gaat het overigens met PowerBI, een tool die misschien wat meer gebruikt wordt.

Base gebruik ik zelf niet, meer omdat ik het niet wist. Fedora heeft standaard wel LibreOffice aan boord, maar Base is dan weer een aparte installatie.
+1Maurits van Baerle
@MaestroMaus28 december 2021 10:45
Ik heb Base een tijd gebruikt als een lokale GUI voor een Postgres DB op een server.

Zo had ik snel een aardige GUI zonder een web site op te hoeven tuigen maar stond de data wel veilig op een server die dagelijks gebackupt werd, die door meerdere clients tegelijk aangesproken kon worden en die later makkelijk alsnog tot een grotere cloud-based applicatie omgezet kon worden.
+1Uruk-Hai
@Lennart28 december 2021 01:32
Ik heb in het verleden vijf jaar lang (2005-2010) Base gebruikt voor mijn administratie voor uurtje-factuurtje werk.

Simpel gezegd had ik twee tabellen in Base, de ene met klant info en de andere met opdrachten.
De gegevens in die twee combineerde ik in een formulier dat ik kon exporteren als PDF.
Die PDF was dan de factuur voor de klant (en voor mijn eigen administratie).

Het werkte altijd perfect. Nooit issues mee gehad.

Nu moet ik wel zeggen dat mijn administratieve manier van werken behoorlijk amateuristisch was. Echter, veel klanten willen nu eenmaal een factuur en hoe die gemaakt is zal hen een rotzorg wezen. Zolang het eindresultaat er maar netjes uit ziet. Veel bedrijven maken niet eens daar een punt van, maar kijken meer naar zaken als volledigheid.

Omdat Base toen al zo bruikbaar was en gewoon goed werkte denk ik dat dat de reden voor het gebrek aan vernieuwingen is. Waarom iets verbeteren als het al goed werkt?

Een andere reden zou kunnen zijn dat veel van wat je in Base doet ook al kan met Calc en Writer. In Writer gebruik je dan mailmerge. De mailmerge functie van Libre Office werkt erg goed. Ik vind dat een van de functies die net iets prettiger werkt dan in Microsoft Office.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 28 december 2021 01:36]

+1GenomDalar1983
28 december 2021 10:43
Excel wordt te vaak gebruikt waarvoor Base/Access eigenlijk bedoeld is: Lijsten met data opslaan. Zoveel mensen die niet begrijpen dat Excel een rekenblad is en niet een tabel waar je data in opslaat. Toch wil tot op de dag van vandaag uit het meest moderne systeem nog een Excel export hebben van data...
+1bzzzt
@GenomDalar198328 december 2021 11:09
Het gaat in beide gevallen natuurlijk gewoon om tabulaire data. Een relationele database voegt daar typering en constraints aan toe waardoor je data correcter, maar lastiger te verwerken is. (je zal maar een paar records missen waardoor je soms hele lappen data niet kan inlezen). Ook zijn indices wel handig als je complexe datasets snel wil kunnen verwerken, maar veel datasets zijn op een modern systeem zo snel brute force te doorzoeken dat het meer tijd kost de index aan te maken...

Voor een ad-hoc import voor totalisatie of een andere berekening is een spreadsheet gewoon laagdrempeliger in gebruik. En anders kan je de data (uit bv. een CSV bestand) alsnog in een relationele database laden...
+1bouwfraude
@GenomDalar198328 december 2021 11:39
Excel was altijd beter of flexibeler in het importeren en exporteren dan Access. Excel bestanden werkten ook na een update. Bij Access moest na iedere grote update van Microsoft wel wat aangepast worden in de eigen brouwsels.
Access had ook wel zijn charme het was stukken goedkoper dan het spul uitbesteden aan een commerciele club waar je voor je eigen data licenties mag gaan betalen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door bouwfraude op 28 december 2021 11:41]

+1Qalo

28 december 2021 17:15
Ik adviseer diegene(n) die van plan zijn om de laatste versie te gebruiken dit alleen doen met het oogpunt om de nieuwste functies en verbeteringen te ervaren. Is LibreOffice je dagelijkse kantoorpakket die gewoon moet werken en stabiel is, gebruik dan 7.2 versie. Of zelfs de 7.1. versie.

Zelf zit ik nog op 7.1.8, omdat de 7.2 versie een hele vervelende bug heeft in Calc die er tot op heden nog steeds niet uitgehaald is. Er is een probleem met de kop- en voetteksten die steeds worden uitgezet bij elke keer dat je het document opslaat en daarna weer opent. Velen hadden deze bug ingediend (al dan niet als de zoveelste duplicaat), de bug was zelfs als "opgelost" gemarkeerd in versie 7.2.4. Maar helaas zit 'ie er nog steeds in. Ik las wel dat deze er in versie 7.2.5 er eindelijk uitgehaald is. Daarvan wacht ik op release (is op het moment van schrijven nog niet gebeurd).

Ik heb geen idee of deze vervelende bug is geplet in de 7.3 versie. Ik ga het in ieder geval niet proberen, want ik kan het me niet veroorloven om te upgraden omdat ik mijn dagelijkse werk ermee doe en alles gewoon moet blijven werken. Vandaar dus dat ik nog op 7.1.8 ben blijven hangen.

Zelf vind ik dat ze van twee parallel lopende versies af moeten stappen, want het kost ze niet alleen veel extra werk, de garantie is bijna dat bugs uit de laatste snapshot die ze gebruiken voor de nieuwe versie mee gaan. Dat is al vaker gebeurd dat een versie uit de "still" branche een bug had, deze later geplet was, maar ineens weer verschijnt in de nieuwe "fresh" branche. En dat is vervelend voor de gebruiker die ineens na een upgrade weer opgescheept zit met een bug die er eerder uit gehaald was.

Ik snap waarom The Document Foundation deze werkwijze toepast. Maar ze kunnen (vind ik) beter één versie hanteren. De releaseschema wordt daarmee wel langzamer, maar het voorkomt wel dat oude bugs steeds weer de kop opsteken. En het verhoogt de kwaliteit en betrouwbaarheid van het kantoorpakket nog meer. Maar goed, blijkbaar zullen de ontwikkelaars van LibreOffice dat zelf ook allang hebben afgewogen, en tot een ander besluit zijn gekomen.

Ondanks alles blijf ik fan van het pakket. Dat dan weer wèl... :D
+1beerse

@Qalo28 december 2021 19:52
Natuurlijk is het aan iedereen om te kiezen voor de development, de nieuwste (heette ooit "Fresh") of de long-time-support versie: 7.3, 7.2.4 of 7.1.8 op dit moment (https://www.libreoffice.org/download/download/)
+1Bika
28 december 2021 08:13
Ik gebruik base voor al mijn databases,
+1roelofz
28 december 2021 14:44
Wat is er zo bijzonder aan deze RC:
27-12 LibreOffice 7.3.0 RC 1 12
07-12 LibreOffice 7.1.8 / 7.2.4 48
26-11 LibreOffice 7.2.3 9
14-10 LibreOffice 7.2.2 20
16-09 LibreOffice 7.2.1 11
19-08 LibreOffice 7.2.0 78
23-07 LibreOffice 7.1.5 18
10-06 LibreOffice 7.1.4 6
06-05 LibreOffice 7.1.3 18
01-04 LibreOffice 7.1.2 10
0Jan Onderwater
29 december 2021 16:02
Hoe mooi de open source varianten van Office ook zijn, ik heb 6 licenties voor MS365 voor 49 euro, die het op Mac, PC, Tablet en telefoon doen. Werkt vlekkeloos samen. Ik zie geen enkele meerwaarde van Open Office.
Open Source, zeker Linux, heeft voor veel toepassingen een echter, duidelijke meerwaarde. Maar in dit geval, nope, ik zie hem niet.
0sebati

@Jan Onderwater30 december 2021 13:46
"Hoe mooi de open source varianten van Office ook zijn, ik heb 6 licenties voor MS365 voor 49 euro, die het op Mac, PC, Tablet en telefoon doen. Werkt vlekkeloos samen. "
Dat is precies wat Microsoft in stand wil houden met hun gesloten document formaat, zodat jij, je familie, je werkt etc etc voor altijd vastzitten aan MS Office. Als je daar happy mee bent, prima toch.
0Jan Onderwater
@sebati30 december 2021 14:09
Dat is een nadeel van MS, maar wat is nu de meerwaarde van dit open source pakket? Als dat alleen maar is dat het geen MS is, is dat niet zoveel.
0sebati

@Jan Onderwater4 januari 2022 16:53
Denk dat het niet zoveel uitmaakt of het geen "microsoft" of iets anders niet is, het gaat er bij open source (over het algemeen) om dat je het op een manier kan gebruiken die jouw (organisatie) het beste past en niet op een wijze die (in dit geval) Microsoft jouw oplegt.
In tegenstelling tot MS Office kan LibreOffice op ieder platform alle documentformaten openen en bewerken. De MS Office App's op je telefoon converteren eerst naar Transitional DOCX indien je een ouder of ander formaat opent. Geen probleem als je enkel wat nieuwe bestanden rond synct maar wellicht wel wanneer je andere formaten moet of wilt gebruiken.
Mooi voorbeeld is Collabora Office Online, wat de web browser versie van LibreOffice is en wordt toegepast in verschillende open/closed source en commerciële producten. Uiteindelijk is er met open source gewoon meer innovatie mogelijk. Meerwaarde zit dus niet altijd in de oplossing zelf, maar het ecosysteem van spinoff's.
0sebati

30 december 2021 13:45
EDIT: verkeerde draadje

[Reactie gewijzigd door sebati op 30 december 2021 13:46]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True