Software-update: MKVToolnix 64.0.0

MKVToolnix logo (75 pix) Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 64 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

MKVToolNix v64.0.0 released

Hope y’all are having a couple of stress-free days behind & ahead of you, whatever you might or might not celebrate. I still haven’t had much energy to invest into coding, to be honest, but decided to do one last release in 2021 anyway, mostly fixing a couple of smaller issues — especially the wrong-sized icons on high DPI displays, which I’ve gotten so many bug reports about.

New features and enhancements
  • MKVToolNix GUI: language dialog: when the user switches between the two edit modes, the mode’s corresponding first control is automatically focussed.
Bug fixes
  • all: language lists: the entries for “Ancient Greek (to 1453)” and “Modern Greek (1453-)” have been renamed to “Greek (ancient, -1453)” and “Greek (modern, 1453-)” respectively in order to be easier to find.
  • mkvmerge: VobSub reader: files containing id: -- lines to indicate that the track language isn’t known were rejected by mkvmerge. Now they’re accepted, and und (undetermined) is used as the language. Fixes #3246.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: chapter editor: the “Save to Matroska or WebM file” function was using the wrong standard file dialog (the “open file” one instead of “save”), leading to confusing button names. Fixes #3242.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: high DPI scaling: fixed the icons in the tool selector having the wrong size for scaling factors other than 100% or 200%. Fixes #3229.
Build system changes
  • The bundled fmt library was updated to v8.0.1.
  • The bundled nlohmann-json library was updated to v3.9.1.
  • The bundled pugixml library was updated to v1.11 revision 6a76cac.
  • The bundled utf8-cpp library was updated to v3.2 revision b85efd6.

MKVToolnix

Versienummer 64.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Moritz Bunkus
Download https://www.fosshub.com/MKVToolNix.html
Bestandsgrootte 23,57MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 27-12-2021 15:223

27-12-2021 • 15:22

3 Linkedin

Bron: Moritz Bunkus

+1Ge Someone
27 december 2021 16:42
Hoewel ik het programma regelmatig gebruik sla ik deze versie maar over. Er zitten geen wijzigingen in waar ik iets aan heb.
+1Mizitras

@Ge Someone28 december 2021 13:20
En wat zouden die specifieke wijzigingen zijn? Wil je dat vertellen? Anders wil ik die 3 seconden van mijn leven terug :+
0Ge Someone
@Mizitras5 januari 2022 15:15
Zie de change log in het artikel. Ik bedoelde dat deze keer de update niet boeiend is.

