Hope y’all are having a couple of stress-free days behind & ahead of you, whatever you might or might not celebrate. I still haven’t had much energy to invest into coding, to be honest, but decided to do one last release in 2021 anyway, mostly fixing a couple of smaller issues — especially the wrong-sized icons on high DPI displays, which I’ve gotten so many bug reports about.

MKVToolNix GUI: language dialog: when the user switches between the two edit modes, the mode’s corresponding first control is automatically focussed.

all: language lists: the entries for “Ancient Greek (to 1453)” and “Modern Greek (1453-)” have been renamed to “Greek (ancient, -1453)” and “Greek (modern, 1453-)” respectively in order to be easier to find.

mkvmerge: VobSub reader: files containing id: -- lines to indicate that the track language isn’t known were rejected by mkvmerge . Now they’re accepted, and und (undetermined) is used as the language. Fixes #3246.

MKVToolNix GUI: chapter editor: the "Save to Matroska or WebM file" function was using the wrong standard file dialog (the "open file" one instead of "save"), leading to confusing button names. Fixes #3242.

MKVToolNix GUI: high DPI scaling: fixed the icons in the tool selector having the wrong size for scaling factors other than 100% or 200%. Fixes #3229.