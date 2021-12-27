Astonsoft heeft versie 10.0.2 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. De changelog voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

New in EssentialPIM 10.0.2 (Pro & Free) The Float option for tasks can now be saved in templates

Attached files are automatically added to email messages converted from notes

Float column in tasks for better overview and one-click changes

Reminders will not be stealing current focus anymore

Fixed all inconsistencies with the Float option in tasks

Text in notes should now be rendered correctly when scaling size is set to lager than 100% in Windows

Fixed a warning about opening the same EPIM database file twice

Bug fixes and small improvements