Software-update: EssentialPIM 10.0.2

EssentialPIM logo (60 pix) Astonsoft heeft versie 10.0.2 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. De changelog voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

New in EssentialPIM 10.0.2 (Pro & Free)
  • The Float option for tasks can now be saved in templates
  • Attached files are automatically added to email messages converted from notes
  • Float column in tasks for better overview and one-click changes
  • Reminders will not be stealing current focus anymore
  • Fixed all inconsistencies with the Float option in tasks
  • Text in notes should now be rendered correctly when scaling size is set to lager than 100% in Windows
  • Fixed a warning about opening the same EPIM database file twice
  • Bug fixes and small improvements
Versienummer 10.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Astonsoft
Download https://www.essentialpim.com/index.php
Bestandsgrootte 48,40MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

27-12-2021 • 15:44

Bron: Astonsoft

+1Peahimaui
27 december 2021 15:54
Nooit eerder van dit soort software gehoord, althans niet met als afkorting PIM.
Voor mij stond PIM altijd bekend als Product Information Management.
+1NielsFL
@Peahimaui27 december 2021 15:59
Het is ook eigenlijk een heel oude term, die ik zelf ook al heel lang niet gebruikt heb zien worden. Jaar of 20-30 terug was hij - in mijn beleving - een veel gebruikte term.
+1Lennart
@NielsFL27 december 2021 20:30
EssentialPIM stamt uit 2004, toen was die term inderdaad veel gebruikt.
+1beerse
@Peahimaui27 december 2021 16:57
In deze staat pim voor personal information management. In de basis een adresboek en/of agenda.

Ooit, zeg maar eind vorige eeuw, heb ik nog eens naar een stuk hardware gekeken die dit zou moeten kunnen doen. Ik herinner mij de naam/term palm met een bijgaand operatingsysteem. Maar veel verder dan kijken ben ik toen niet gekomen, te veel werk om het praktisch te maken en daarna te veel administratie om het bij te houden. Deze software hier gaat ook al lang terug. De oudste tweakers vermelding is uit 2006: downloads: EssentialPIM 1.71.
+1Jerie
@Peahimaui27 december 2021 17:02
Het is toch echt een gangbare term:

https://en.wikipedia.org/...&limit=500&action=history (sinds 2003 op Wikipedia English)

https://nl.wikipedia.org/...?title=PIM&action=history (sinds 2005 op Wikipedia Nederlands)

Misschien heb je wel eens van Palm gehoord, een bedrijfje dat vorige eeuw organizers uitbracht met touchscreens en een stylus. Die bevatte software waaronder PIM.
+1Stangg
27 december 2021 16:53
Als ik de website lees en de schermafbeeldingen zo bekijk is het zeer vergelijkbaar met MS Outlook.

