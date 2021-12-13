Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: EssentialPIM 10.0

EssentialPIM logo (60 pix) Astonsoft heeft versie 10 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. De changelog voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

New in EssentialPIM 10.0 (Pro & Free)
  • Quickly zoom in or out of a note
  • Floating tasks that move to next day if not completed **
  • Archive emails manually or via auto archive settings for mail folders **
  • Version History (check or revert to earlier item versions) **
  • Weather in calendar **
  • Icons for individual password entries with ability to fetch icons from the web sites **
  • Kanban Board in Tasks **
  • Native support of Microsoft Exchange **
  • Location field for events and tasks automatically returns information about places as you type
  • Categories in Mail
  • Select to view only favorite, recently viewed or recently modified notes
  • See snoozed reminders in the Reminders Window
  • User-defined date and time formats in Insert Date and Time dialog windows
  • Page color in Notes
  • Many other less significant optimizations and improvements

** Only in EssentialPIM Pro

Versienummer 10.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Astonsoft
Download https://www.essentialpim.com/index.php
Bestandsgrootte 48,36MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

0diedie2
13 december 2021 19:00
@Drobanir er staat een typo
New in EssentialPIM 9.10.8 moet zijn New in EssentialPIM 10.0 (Pro & Free)
0TheVivaldi
@diedie213 december 2021 19:11
@Drobanir

(je @ was niet gelinkt ;))

