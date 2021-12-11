Versie 1.151.2 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BDS en Solaris. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant is. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld; hieronder is de changelog van de afgelopen maand te vinden:

Changes in version 1.151.2: Added: commands Delete/Backspace now handle the caret near emoji

drag-drop of text can be started even in the read-only editor, you can drop to another (writable) editor

drag-drop of text: toggle the mouse cursor 'simple drag'<->'multi-drag' on pressing/depressing Ctrl

option "ui_session_save_interval" allows negative values too, see new description Fixed: crash on very long line length=120K, with wrap=off

Tab-key in the code-tree must not jump to bottom panel, and vice versa

command "codetree: focus filter" didn't work in Linux version Changes in version 1.151.0: Added: support for 'fenced code-blocks' in Markdown lexer

lexer reST: rework highlight of 'code-blocks'

lexer PHP: 'HereDoc' blocks with id 'HTML'/'CSS' are syntax-highlighted with HTML/CSS lexer Fixed: option "caret_proximity_vert" has bad side effect ('ghost caret' when we type text at file end) Changes in version 1.150.1: Added: Replace dialog shows toggle-button "$0" for the new option "RegEx substitute"; added sub-option 'E' to "find_hidden_buttons"

Wiki topic https://wiki.freepascal.org/CudaText#Margins

published version for macOS ARM 64-bit Fixed: regression in 1.150: wrong restoring of option "RegEx substitute" on start

plugin Macros exposed the bug: deleting of a macro broke hotkeys of other macros

macOS: better mouse-wheel handling (Lazarus fix by Zoe Peterson)

lexer YAML: fix 'string' rule, add 'backslash-escaped char' rule Changes in version 1.150.0: Added: Project Manager: context menu for files gives new items "Open in default application" and "Focus in file manager"

dialog Replace has new option, visible only in the "..." menu: "RegEx substitute for 'Replace with'"; it's described in the Wiki topic about Find/Replace dialog

option "renderer_tweaks" has new sub-option "c" Fixed: macro with two commands "scroll line down"+"down" did move caret _2_ lines down Changes in version 1.149.3: Added: option "renderer_tweaks" has the sub-options "w" and "o"

option "ui_session_save_interval":30, which allows to disable auto-saving of session to disk every 30 seconds

published version for Linux ARM Qt5 Change: option "renderer_tweaks" has the OS suffix

option "renderer_offsets" is deleted and now it is the sub-option of "renderer_tweaks"

binary hex viewer: replacement for control-chars is changed from '?' to '.'

removed old method of bookmarks saving/loading to/from history. Changelog of 1.141 told: duplicate bookmarks history to another key inside "history files.json"; later only this new key will be used and old bookmarks-history in session files will be ignored. Changes in version 1.149.0: Added: show in hex-form 2 more 'Unicode attack' chars: U+01C3, U+3164, like for 'Unicode attack BiDi chars'

when option "ui_reopen_session":true, also auto-save the session each 30 seconds, to make it safe if PC crashes

don't allow to reassign hotkeys Tab/Enter/Space/BkSpace w/o modifiers Fixed: major fix for macOS text rendering - incorrect width of text fragments (visible with "renderer_offsets__mac":false)

width of Georgian letters should be 100%