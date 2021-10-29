Versie 2.86 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in version 2.86:
- Fixed several rendering problems with bandwidth/memory/CPU graphs when displaying large quantities
- Fixed problems with mouse-wheel scrolling on Windows 7 and older
- Fixed message-loop recursion problem in Windows 7 that could eventually lead to a crash
- Minor fixes and optimizations to the internal HTTP client used for trackers, RSS, IP Filter updater
- Updated TLS libraries used for general HTTPS outgoing connections and WebUI HTTPS server
- Major overhaul of WebUI
- Added Categories to WebUI, including ability to add, remove, filter, move transfers, and more
- Transfer names in WebUI now show indicators for private, partial, or created
- Peer lists in WebUI show additional information such as flag, location
- Much better list layout in WebUI, with more compact output and tooltips for extra-long names
- New WebUI HTML template file auto-inline CSS support to avoid flicker when loading
- Auto-generated TLS certs used for WebUI HTTPS server now use SHA256
- Numerous other minor WebUI fixes and improvements
- Fixed bug in GTK file selection dialogs that would prevent last location from being remembered
- Minor fixes in the GUI Add Category window
- Updated built-in IP location tables