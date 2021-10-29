Versie 2.86 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 2.86: Fixed several rendering problems with bandwidth/memory/CPU graphs when displaying large quantities

Fixed problems with mouse-wheel scrolling on Windows 7 and older

Fixed message-loop recursion problem in Windows 7 that could eventually lead to a crash

Minor fixes and optimizations to the internal HTTP client used for trackers, RSS, IP Filter updater

Updated TLS libraries used for general HTTPS outgoing connections and WebUI HTTPS server

Major overhaul of WebUI

Added Categories to WebUI, including ability to add, remove, filter, move transfers, and more

Transfer names in WebUI now show indicators for private, partial, or created

Peer lists in WebUI show additional information such as flag, location

Much better list layout in WebUI, with more compact output and tooltips for extra-long names

New WebUI HTML template file auto-inline CSS support to avoid flicker when loading

Auto-generated TLS certs used for WebUI HTTPS server now use SHA256

Numerous other minor WebUI fixes and improvements

Fixed bug in GTK file selection dialogs that would prevent last location from being remembered

Minor fixes in the GUI Add Category window

Updated built-in IP location tables