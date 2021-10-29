Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Tixati 2.86

Tixati logo (75 pix) Versie 2.86 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 2.86:
  • Fixed several rendering problems with bandwidth/memory/CPU graphs when displaying large quantities
  • Fixed problems with mouse-wheel scrolling on Windows 7 and older
  • Fixed message-loop recursion problem in Windows 7 that could eventually lead to a crash
  • Minor fixes and optimizations to the internal HTTP client used for trackers, RSS, IP Filter updater
  • Updated TLS libraries used for general HTTPS outgoing connections and WebUI HTTPS server
  • Major overhaul of WebUI
  • Added Categories to WebUI, including ability to add, remove, filter, move transfers, and more
  • Transfer names in WebUI now show indicators for private, partial, or created
  • Peer lists in WebUI show additional information such as flag, location
  • Much better list layout in WebUI, with more compact output and tooltips for extra-long names
  • New WebUI HTML template file auto-inline CSS support to avoid flicker when loading
  • Auto-generated TLS certs used for WebUI HTTPS server now use SHA256
  • Numerous other minor WebUI fixes and improvements
  • Fixed bug in GTK file selection dialogs that would prevent last location from being remembered
  • Minor fixes in the GUI Add Category window
  • Updated built-in IP location tables

Tixati screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.86
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Tixati
Download https://www.tixati.com/download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 29-10-2021 08:054

29-10-2021 • 08:05

4 Linkedin

Bron: Tixati

Update-historie

19-03 Tixati 2.89 3
16-01 Tixati 2.88 0
11-12 Tixati 2.87 5
29-10 Tixati 2.86 4
24-09 Tixati 2.85 0
06-'21 Tixati 2.84 6
05-'21 Tixati 2.82 0
01-'21 Tixati 2.81 4
01-'21 Tixati 2.79 2
12-'20 Tixati 2.78 8
Meer historie

Lees meer

Tixati

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
-1404+10+20+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
0prodesk
29 oktober 2021 12:15
Hoe zijn de prestaties versus qBitttorrent?
0FerOne
@prodesk29 oktober 2021 13:29
Zelf al gekeken m.b.v Google, genoeg over te vinden.
0GeroldM

29 oktober 2021 14:52
Recentelijk is mijn informatie niet (meer), maar was ongeveer een jaar of vier terug aan het "shoppen" voor een client. Met name portable versies van zulk soort software. Na ik Tixati tegenkwam niets anders meer gebruikt. Het is/was een ideale client voor mijn manier van werken.

Denk dat dit laatste belangrijker is dan de client zelf. Want zoveel verschil zal er niet meer zitten qua stabiliteit en snelheid. In de mate van automatisering vast wel. Die par keer dat ik een client nodig heb, bevalt Tixati me dus uitstekend. Voor mijn doen en laten is het snel en overzichtelijk.

Maar hoe de interface van Tixati eruit ziet, dat zal niet voor iedereen even goed werken. En zal ook invloed hebben op de mate van automatisering die je ermee toe kan passen. In hoeverre dat van belang is voor jou, kan ik niet zeggen. Maar als je met qBitTorrent zogezegd kunt "lezen en schrijven", dan zal het uitstekend passen in jouw manier van werken en verwacht ik niet dat Tixati een (afdoende) verbetering zal zijn voor je.

Mocht je het toch uit willen proberen, de auteur van Tixati bied zelf een portable versie aan, die je dus niet hoeft te installeren, waardoor je je dus amper zorgen hoeft te maken dat je je hele qBitTorrent omgeving/configuratie verknalt.

Dat was voor mij een belanrijk gegeven, dat de auteur van Tixati zelf al een portable versie aanbied.
0guillaume
@GeroldM30 oktober 2021 01:12
Maar... als je (vroeger of nog steeds) met eMule (hebt ge)werkt, dan voel je je toch direct thuis? Voor mij is het al een tijd geleden dat ik Tixati heb geprobeerd, maar ik was best onder de indruk. De reden dat ik uiteindelijk toch bij qBittorrent ben gebleven, was omdat ik categorieën en de daar automatisch bijbehorende mappen toentertijd niet helemaal naar believen kreeg, maar het kwam vooral toch door een significant snelheidsverschil met qBittorrent.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True