Software-update: PowerToys 0.49.0

PowerToys logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft een nieuwe versie van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10 en hoger. De PowerToys bestaan uit dit moment uit Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Shortcut Guide en de Video Conference Mute, die vanaf deze versie niet meer als experimenteel wordt aangeboden. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Release v0.49.0

The v0.49 release cycle introduces exciting new updates primarily centered around modernizing PowerRename's UI, adding a brand new mouse utility, and merging Video Conference Mute into the stable releases!

PowerRename's new UI brings a refreshed experience that reflects the modern UI theming of Windows 11, along with helpful regular expression guidance and file formatting tips.

With the new mouse utility, PowerToys introduces functionality to quickly find your mouse position by double pressing the left Ctrl key. This is ideal for large, high-resolution displays and low-vision users, with additional features and enhancements planned for future releases. Special thanks to Raymond Chen for providing the base code PowerToys used to develop this feature. To learn more, check out our Mouse Utilities documentation on Microsoft Docs!

As Video Conference Mute becomes available in the stable releases, there are still known bugs that we are actively working to address. These bugs are tracked on our GitHub, and we welcome any and all feedback as we work to isolate and resolve the cause.

Additionally, Color Picker's HEX format will no longer have the # character. This addresses issues with various color inputs that only accept six characters cutting off the last value. We apologize for any inconvenience this causes as we understand it impacts users who may prefer having # included. However, we believe this is the best solution while the custom string functionality (#8305) is in development.

Additional work in this release include stability updates and optimizations, installer updates, general bug fixes, and accessibility improvements.

General
  • Find My Mouse utility added! Utilize the functionality to quickly locate the cursor on your displays! Learn more on our Mouse Utility docs.
  • Accessibility and minor UI improvements to the settings page.
  • Added deep links to the Settings menus for various utilities within their respective editors.
  • Settings improvements to improve clarity for various options.
  • Improved settings window to adjust size and position as needed when multi-monitor conditions change.
PowerToys Awake
  • Screen reader improvements for accessibility.
Color Picker
  • Color Picker's HEX format was changed to remove the # character.
  • Accessibility improvements for screen reader and UI to distinguish colors from the border when matching.
FancyZones
  • Fixed Color Picker and OOBE windows from being snapped by FancyZones.
  • Fixed regression with layouts not being changed via shortcuts.
  • Fixed crashing issue with FancyZones editor.
  • Fixed zone layouts resetting after screen locking.
  • Accessibility improvements for screen reader in editor.
Keyboard Manager
  • Fixed crashing issue when the editor is opened at high zoom on 4k monitors.
PowerRename
  • New UI update! We hope you enjoy the modern experience and take advantage of new tool-tips to describe common regular expressions and text/file formatting.
PowerToys Run
  • Windows Terminal Plugin added. Open shells through Windows Terminal via _ activation command by default.
  • Added environment variables to Folder plugin search.
  • Fixed certain schemas that were overwritten with HTTPS.
  • Fixed issue with program plugin getting caught in infinite loops as certain file paths are recursively searched.
Video Conference Mute
  • VCM added to stable releases of PowerToys!

PowerToys

Versienummer 0.49.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/releases/tag/v0.49.0
Bestandsgrootte 45,05MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (43)

+1Patriot
29 oktober 2021 08:29
Color Picker's HEX format was changed to remove the # character.
Fuuuuuu- Eindelijk een tool die dat niet deed, doen ze het toch |:(
+1rc_enzo
@Patriot29 oktober 2021 08:43
Omdat ze blijkbaar ervaren dat de hash al staat in het veld waar de waarde heen moet, en dan de laatste waarde verdwijnt.

Dan vraag ik me wel af hoe lastig het zou zijn om daar een setting van te maken... Zou niet te lastig moeten zijn.
+1mduijvendijk
@rc_enzo29 oktober 2021 09:12
In de tekst staat letterlijk dat ze dus bezig zijn met een setting (custom string functionality (#8305) )
+1bakkerken
@rc_enzo29 oktober 2021 09:13
Een setting? Waarom niet gewoon invullen met of zonder hash, en dan 2 regels code, 1 die een # toevoegd vooraan, en 1 die ## vervangt door #. Niet elke onnozelheid moetper sé een setting worden.

Als je zo voor elk klein detail een setting maakt wil ik niet weten wat voor gedrocht het settingsmenu wordt voor zo'n klein simpel tooltje.
0Patriot
@rc_enzo29 oktober 2021 08:43
Mijn idee exact, dus heb een feature request aangemaakt.

EDIT: Helaas gemarkeerd als 'duplicate' van een issue die al een jaar open staat :/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Patriot op 29 oktober 2021 08:50]

0CH4OS

@Patriot29 oktober 2021 09:37
In de changelog staat ook aangegeven dat dit voor nu de oplossing is (het weglaten van de hashtag), totdat issue #8305 (wat het mogelijk gaat maken om een custom string in te stellen), afgehandeld is. Staat ook in de tekst hierboven reeds vermeld. Dus dan snap ik inderdaad niet waarom je dan een feature request ervoor indient, als het er al is en (mede dankzij deze changelog) bevestigd is dat het gaat komen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 29 oktober 2021 09:42]

+1beerse

@Patriot29 oktober 2021 10:51
Waarom staat er een # bij een hex-waarde? Vanuit mijn unix achtergrond weet ik van de volgende getal-conventie:

- Getallen die met een 1-9 beginnen zijn decimaal (12345 bijvoorbeeld)
- Getallen die met een 0 beginnen, gevolgd door een 1-7 zijn octaal (0123 == 83)
- Getallen die met 0x beginnen zijn hexadecimaal (0x53 == 83)
- Getallen met punten er in zijn 8-bits-decimaal: 213.239.154.31 (ip adres van tweakers.net) == (((((213*256)+239)*256)+154)*256)+31 == 3589249567

Met firefox: https://3589249567/ en https://213.239.154.31/ geven de zelfde certificate error naar het zelfde certificaat (o.a. tweakers.net).
IP adres notatie: https://213.239.154.31/
Decimale notatie: https://3589249567/
Octale notatie: https://032573715037/
Hexadecimale notatie: https://0xd5ef9a1f/

Hexadecimaal met hoofdletters (zoals uit de calculator in programmeren notatie) blijkt niet te werken. https://0xD5EF9A1F‬/ of https://0XD5EF9A1F‬/ ... Gezien de reactie van firefox gok/vermoed ik dat de zoek-functie hier zit te prutsen.

Als je deze nummers in de adres balk van een browser plakt zonder meteen door te gaan, zie je de vertaling naar het ip adres langs komen.

Enneh, ja, een #, dat staat naar mijn idee voor 'een nummer', een heel getal. Mogelijk volgt het er direct achteraan om aan te geven dat het als nummer moet worden geïnterpreteerd. Mogelijk als plaats waar het nummer ingevuld moet worden. Zoals bijvoorbeeld nota# voor nota-nummer of klant# voor klant-nummer. Of #3589249567, #032573715037, #0xd5ef9a1f en #213.239.154.31

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 29 oktober 2021 10:57]

+1Patriot
@beerse29 oktober 2021 10:52
Waarom staat er een # bij een hex-waarde?
Omdat dat de conventie is bij kleurcodes. Als die hexadecimaal zijn dan staat er een # voor.
+1beerse

@Patriot29 oktober 2021 11:06
Dat was mij bij kleur-codes nooit zo opgevallen. Zoals ik al in mijn eerdere reactie hebt aangevuld: naar mijn idee staat # voor een nummer.

Wel is het mij nogal eens opgevallen dat ze voor kleur-codes iets anders met cijfers om gaan. Het had voor mij makkelijk geweest als ze voor kleurcodes de zelfde constructie zouden gebruiken als voor ip-adressen. Maar dat fixeert ze tot 8-bits kleuren wat mogelijk niet wenselijk is. Zelf heb ik een vage herinnering aan 2-bits en 4-bits per kleur uit de tijd van de echte hobby computers zoals de msx. Daar moest toen ook zuinig worden omgesprongen met geheugen ruimte.

Misschien komen de nummer conventies van diverse platformen nog wel eens bij elkaar. Hoe het precies zit met de ipv6 adressen en cijfers heb ik niet helemaal scherp: Of het omrekenen van het ipv6 adres naar de bit-trein en dan naar de decimale en hexadecimale cijfers.
0CH4OS

@beerse29 oktober 2021 12:51
Dat was mij bij kleur-codes nooit zo opgevallen. Zoals ik al in mijn eerdere reactie hebt aangevuld: naar mijn idee staat # voor een nummer.
Een hexadecimaal is toch ook een nummer? :)
0batjes
@beerse30 oktober 2021 18:06
De # staat ook voor een nummer. Base10 versie van base16 (hexadecimal).

De kleurcodes zijn alleen de meest bekende toepassing.
0CH4OS

@Patriot29 oktober 2021 12:50
Voor web (CSS met name) wordt dat veel gebruikt inderdaad, maar in Photoshop bijvoorbeeld is de hashtag zeker geen onderdeel van de kleurcode!
+1ZinloosGeweldig
@CH4OS29 oktober 2021 13:25
T is voornamelijk een conventie in notatie om ambiguiteit te voorkomen, dat het in CSS ook in code gebruikt wordt vind ik jammer. Ik vind de keuze voor geen hash symbool in de powertoys daarom ook over het algemeen beter, omdat de meeste toepassingen waar je de kleurcode in wil copy pasten hem niet zullen verwachten (overigens vind ik dat toepassingen eigenlijk beide zouden moeten accepteren).

Trouwens, het symbool # heet hash of pound, niet hashtag. Een 'hashtag' is een # gevolgd door een woord om op Twitter en later ook andere social media iets te taggen, vandaar 'hashtag'.
+1CH4OS

@ZinloosGeweldig29 oktober 2021 13:47
T is voornamelijk een conventie in notatie om ambiguiteit te voorkomen, dat het in CSS ook in code gebruikt wordt vind ik jammer. Ik vind de keuze voor geen hash symbool in de powertoys daarom ook over het algemeen beter, omdat de meeste toepassingen waar je de kleurcode in wil copy pasten hem niet zullen verwachten (overigens vind ik dat toepassingen eigenlijk beide zouden moeten accepteren).
Daarom is wat PowerToys doet tijdelijk, totdat issue #8305 is opgelost en custom instellingen toegepast kunnen worden.
+1ZinloosGeweldig
@CH4OS29 oktober 2021 13:57
Klopt. Volledig Customizable > Keuze tussen wel of geen hash > Altijd zonder hash > Altijd met hash.

Met eigenlijk beiden moeten accepteren, heb ik het over programma's waar je de verkregen waarde als input gebruikt. Dus dat een programma als Photoshop zowel 000000 als #000000 als input accepteert om zwart te verkrijgen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ZinloosGeweldig op 29 oktober 2021 13:58]

0Patriot
@CH4OS29 oktober 2021 13:37
Voor web (CSS met name) wordt dat veel gebruikt inderdaad, maar in Photoshop bijvoorbeeld is de hashtag zeker geen onderdeel van de kleurcode!
Ook maar net hoe je het bekijkt, daar staat ook een hekje (of hash als je Engels wil, maar iig geen hashtag :+) voor het veldje van de hexadecimale kleurcode.
+1ZatarraNL
29 oktober 2021 08:57
Deze tool is toch echt onmisbaar voor degene met een ultrawide scherm.
+1masmas
@ZatarraNL29 oktober 2021 09:13
Welke van deze verzameling tools is dat dan? Ik ben benieuwd. Ik heb een ultra wide, en ik weet niet wat is mis kennelijk 😁
+1OmgItsKoen
@masmas29 oktober 2021 09:32
Waarschijnlijk bedoelt hij FancyZones.
+1ZatarraNL
@OmgItsKoen29 oktober 2021 09:58
Inderdaad. Ik gebruik 4 kolommen met fancyzones. Met ctrl+shift kan ik makelijk mijn Windows tussen 1 of meer kolommen schakelen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ZatarraNL op 29 oktober 2021 10:00]

+1dasiro
@masmas29 oktober 2021 09:26
3 windows of meer naast/boven elkaar zetten bvb ipv slechts 2

*zonder manueel te moeten prutsen aan de size*

[Reactie gewijzigd door dasiro op 29 oktober 2021 09:27]

+1Yannes
@ZatarraNL29 oktober 2021 09:25
Helaas reset FancyZones nog al eens naar een standaard lay-out, dus niet ideaal.
+1e.dewaal
@Yannes29 oktober 2021 09:45
Dat was een bug, gebeurde bij het vergrendelen van de computer. Workaround was om in de instellingen fancyzones uit en weer in te schakelen met de toggle. Volgens de releasenotes zou dit nu verholpen moeten zijn.
+1SilentDecode
29 oktober 2021 09:33
With the new mouse utility, PowerToys introduces functionality to quickly find your mouse position by double pressing the left Ctrl key.
Ik heb dit al jaaaaaren aanstaan in Windows zonder externe tools. Waarom heeft dat een applicatie nodig ineens? Ik zit op Win11 Pro en het werkt namelijk nog steeds prima.
+1CH4OS

@SilentDecode29 oktober 2021 09:53
In Windows 10 zit de functie niet, ik kan het althans niet vinden bij de muis instellingen.
+1SilentDecode
@CH4OS29 oktober 2021 10:08
Zit er zeker wel in hoor. Ik heb jaren Win10 gedraaid en jaren die optie gebruikt, zonder externe tools.
0CH4OS

@SilentDecode29 oktober 2021 10:14
Waar zit het dan? :?
+1SilentDecode
@CH4OS29 oktober 2021 10:15
In de mouse settings in het oude control paneel. Win+R > control > Mouse > 3e tabje onderaan.
+1CH4OS

@SilentDecode29 oktober 2021 10:24
Held! Kan ik de optie van de PowerToys uitschakelen, die is toch wat trager.
+1SilentDecode
@CH4OS29 oktober 2021 10:35
haha, die optie zit daar al sinds dat Windows z'n interface heeft veranderd. Dus Win8 tot en met Win11 heeft die optie daar altijd gehad :P
0CH4OS

@SilentDecode29 oktober 2021 10:37
Ik gebruik het ook al heel lang, maar heb het serieus echt niet zien staan in Windows 10. :( Nu wel weer, bedankt daarvoor! :Y Heb het ook gelijk op mijn desktop als de laptop van de zaak ingesteld. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 29 oktober 2021 10:38]

+1MacPoedel
@CH4OS29 oktober 2021 10:30
Bij de "Opties voor de aanwijzer" in het oude configuratiescherm. Vanuit Windows Settings geraak je daar nog wel met de knop "Extra muisopties" (zal wel iets gelijkaardigs zijn als je Windows in het Engels hebt staan), of via Thema's\Muiscursor.

Ik zie dus wel het nut van dit met PowerToys te doen, Microsoft vindt het blijkbaar te niche om de optie in de nieuwe Settings aan te bieden, en stukken van het oude configuratiescherm worden geleidelijk aan verwijderd.
+1CH4OS

@MacPoedel29 oktober 2021 10:33
Ik zie dus wel het nut van dit met PowerToys te doen, Microsoft vindt het blijkbaar te niche om de optie in de nieuwe Settings aan te bieden, en stukken van het oude configuratiescherm worden geleidelijk aan verwijderd.
De variant in PowerToys is anders, die werkt door het scherm te dimmen en een cirkel rond de muis weer te geven, die pas weggaat wanneer je klikt. Het duurt daardoor wat langer en er is interactie nodig om het weg te laten gaan. Die overigens ook pas reageert na 2x op CTRL te drukken, terwijl de standaard functie in Windows al na 1x CTRL drukken reageert en dat ook nog eens veel sneller doet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 29 oktober 2021 10:34]

+1MacPoedel
@CH4OS29 oktober 2021 10:47
De implementatie is iets anders maar de bedoeling is dezelfde. De oude manier die gewoon een cirkel rond de aanwijzer tekent, vind ik ook verre van perfect hoor. Op 3 schermen moet ik nog steeds een idee hebben waar de aanwijzer ergens was om die daarmee terug te vinden.
0CH4OS

@MacPoedel29 oktober 2021 10:50
Met mijn twee keer 27 inch vind ik de cirkel prima en anders druk ik meerdere keren op CTRL. ;)
+1beerse

@SilentDecode29 oktober 2021 11:11
Apart dat je nu dubbel moet klikken en alleen op links. Met windows 95 t/m windows 10 is het enkel-klikken op om het even welke ctrl toets.

Settings -> ,,, -> Muis -> ExtraMuisOpties (== het W95-muis-menu :-) -> OptiesVoorDeAanwijzer -> LocatieVanDeAanwijzerWeergevenAlsIkOpCTRLdruk
+1SilentDecode
@beerse29 oktober 2021 11:22
Settings -> ,,, -> Muis -> ExtraMuisOpties (== het W95-muis-menu :-) -> OptiesVoorDeAanwijzer -> LocatieVanDeAanwijzerWeergevenAlsIkOpCTRLdruk
Ik weet het, daar staat hij al eeuwen. Die optie zet ik standaard aan bij een verse install.
0OmgItsKoen
@SilentDecode29 oktober 2021 09:56
Dan installeer je het toch lekker niet? Ik vind het wel fijn.
0SilentDecode
@OmgItsKoen29 oktober 2021 10:16
Was ik ook niet van plan nee, omdat de functie al in Win10 en 11 zit. Geen reden voor een los tooltje daarvoor.
+1CH4OS

@SilentDecode29 oktober 2021 10:34
PowerToys heeft wel meer tools en features die erg handig zijn. Je kan de 'Find my mouse'-feature in PowerToys gewoon uitschakelen.
+1i7x
29 oktober 2021 09:25
Snap niet echt waarom dit een aparte applicatie is. Wel wat handige dingetjes, maar kan net zo goed standaard in het os als je het mij vraagt. Een thumnail preview van een pdfje lijkt mij nogal een basisfunctionaliteit--verre van een 'power toy'. Als je acrobat hebt geinstalleerd is dat overigens ook al het geval. En waarom png, jpg, etc wel, maar svg niet al lang een thumbnail hadden is mij ook een raadsel eigelijk. Inconsistent en arbitrair.

Ctrl om je muis te vinden bestaat ook al een eeuwigheid. Enige nieuwe is dat de middeleeuwse animatie nu wat moderner oogt. Moet je daar een hele aparte app voor hebben?

[Reactie gewijzigd door i7x op 29 oktober 2021 09:30]

+1CH4OS

@i7x29 oktober 2021 09:46
De PowerToys zijn dan ook meer een verzameling aan handige tools. Deze naam wordt voor deze features al gebruikt sinds Windows XP, misschien al wel langer, toen dergelijke features zeker wel PowerToys te noemen waren en zeker wel wat toevoegden.

Moet zeggen, dankzij deze versie kwam ik er achter dat er ook een colorpicker in PowerToys zit. Op het oog misschien een feature die voor de standaard Windows gebruiker niet handig is, maar voor mij in mijn werk zeker wel. Het geeft ook precies de kleuren terug waarin wij werken, dus dat is helemaal mooi, maar zoals gezegd zie ik een gemiddelde gebruiker die niet gebruiken. Om zo'n feature dan standaard met Windows te leveren, is dan misschien ook weer overhead.

