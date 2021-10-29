Blackmagic Design heeft versie 17.4.1 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en de betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, die over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processoren en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in DaVinci Resolve 17.4.1 Improved frame based imports from Finder.

Addressed an issue with HDR on viewers on Mac.

Addressed an issue with banding on video clean feed on Mac.

Addressed incorrect fades when trimming in the edit timeline.

Addressed an issue displaying certain unicode characters in Text+.

Addressed an issue where Text+ expressions would not work.

Addressed slow playback for Text+ with character styling.

Addressed retention of smart filters between projects.

Addressed nested macros not rendering or showing previews in Fusion.

Addressed incorrect Fusion viewer behavior with tablet input devices.

Addressed trim interpolation for imported XML Dolby Vision metadata.

Addressed incorrect PAR values on some Blackmagic RAW clips.

Addressed issue with lost customized subtitle backgrounds.

Addressed an issue with unintended markers on Sony MXF clips.

Addressed a decoding issue with Panasonic XAVC clips on Mac.

General performance and stability improvements.