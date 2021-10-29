Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: DaVinci Resolve 17.4.1

DaVinci Resolve logo (79 pix)Blackmagic Design heeft versie 17.4.1 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en de betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, die over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processoren en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in DaVinci Resolve 17.4.1
  • Improved frame based imports from Finder.
  • Addressed an issue with HDR on viewers on Mac.
  • Addressed an issue with banding on video clean feed on Mac.
  • Addressed incorrect fades when trimming in the edit timeline.
  • Addressed an issue displaying certain unicode characters in Text+.
  • Addressed an issue where Text+ expressions would not work.
  • Addressed slow playback for Text+ with character styling.
  • Addressed retention of smart filters between projects.
  • Addressed nested macros not rendering or showing previews in Fusion.
  • Addressed incorrect Fusion viewer behavior with tablet input devices.
  • Addressed trim interpolation for imported XML Dolby Vision metadata.
  • Addressed incorrect PAR values on some Blackmagic RAW clips.
  • Addressed issue with lost customized subtitle backgrounds.
  • Addressed an issue with unintended markers on Sony MXF clips.
  • Addressed a decoding issue with Panasonic XAVC clips on Mac.
  • General performance and stability improvements.

DaVinci Resolve

Versienummer 17.4.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Blackmagic Design
Download https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/davinciresolve/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

29-10-2021 09:51
20

29-10-2021 • 09:51

Submitter: guidogast

DaVinci Resolve

Reacties (20)

+1prodesk
29 oktober 2021 12:16
Is dit ook een echte video editor zoals Adobe Premiere?
+2guidogast

@prodesk29 oktober 2021 13:35
Het is meer dan alleen een video editor. Dit zijn eigenlijk de volgende Adobe pakketten in 1:

- Premiere (Edit Page)
- After Effects (Fusion Page)
- Audition (Fairlight Page)

Je kunt nog Bridge zeggen als de Media Page, maar is wat beperkter. Dit voor de prijs van 0,- tenzij je de Studio versie wilt, dan kost dat ca. 299,- en krijg je er op dit moment een Speed Editor (klein keyboard) er gratis bij.

Het is zeker de moeite waard!
+1prodesk
@guidogast29 oktober 2021 13:36
itt Adobe kan de marketing bij Blackmagic nog wel wat beter. In dat geval ben je een stuk goedkoper uit.
+1sIRwa3
@guidogast29 oktober 2021 14:20
om verrassingen te voorkomen, je koopt de speededitor en krijgt DR full gratis :)
+1lacobo
@prodesk29 oktober 2021 12:24
Zeker! Begonnen als Color-grading pakket, maar sinds V14 een volbloed video editor. Heel veel dingen waar je bij Premiere een heel ritueel moet uithalen gaat bij Davinci Resolve met een paar klikken (zal vast ook andersom zijn).
+1prodesk
@lacobo29 oktober 2021 13:31
Ik ken het product inderdaad vooral door de color grading functionaliteit. Is het ook echt goed door ontwikkelt dat het kan concurreren met Premiere en Final cut?
+1guidogast

@prodesk29 oktober 2021 13:41
Zeker, je hoort steeds meer mensen die Adobe links laten liggen en voor Resolve gaan. Tenminste, in de YouTube space wel voor zover ik weet.
+1guidogast

29 oktober 2021 11:37
Best wel bizar dat ze binnen een week weer een Patch update uitbrengen. Zeker wel goed hoor, maar zelf word ik een beetje moe van telkens die installatie moeten downloaden. Zou het fijner vinden om Resolve met een updater te kunnen updaten die al dat geklik wegneemt. Uiteraard moet dit niet automatisch gebeuren, maar wanneer de gebruiker dit zelf wilt.
+1TheVivaldi
@guidogast29 oktober 2021 12:03
En delta-updates zouden ook handig zijn.
+1guidogast

@TheVivaldi29 oktober 2021 13:43
Nou inderdaad. Elke keer 2 - 3GB downloaden is niet echt optimaal. Dat zou ook een welkome update zijn
+1lacobo
@guidogast29 oktober 2021 13:59
Wel fijn dat als er iets een beetje rammelt aan een versie (17.4 gaf een hele sloot aan klachten in het Davinci Resolve forum) dat je terug kan naar de oude versie. Dat gaat anders een stuk moeilijker.
+1guidogast

@lacobo29 oktober 2021 14:02
Wellicht in plaats van een auto-updater, een soort version manager. Dus dat je eventueel een versie kan terug rollen mochten er fouten in zitten, uiteraard moet dit wel gelimiteerd worden.
+1IrBaboon79
@TheVivaldi29 oktober 2021 13:11
Binnenkort weer IBC (A'dam, RAI, Dec 3-6) - dan zullen ze er wel weer zijn...
Mocht ik eraan denken en daar zo'n sales-pipo of product manager tegenkomen zal ik het aan ze doorgeven !

[Reactie gewijzigd door IrBaboon79 op 29 oktober 2021 13:13]

+1Jan Onderwater
29 oktober 2021 10:12
Grote bewondering voor de SW ontwikkelaars bij BlackMagic. Ze pompen in een enorm tempo bug fixes, performance updates en features uit en dat voor een relatief kleine markt. De meesten die het gebruiken, gebruiken de gratis versie, de mensen die de betaalversie gebruiken zijn vooral pro's, en daar krijgen velen de software licentie voor resolve studio weer gratis bij een Black Magic camera of editing hardware.
+1sousapro
@Jan Onderwater29 oktober 2021 11:42
Mee eens @Jan Onderwater , ik ben recentelijk overgestapt van Vegas Pro naar de DaVinci Resolve Studio (dus de betaalde versie) incl. gratis speed editor. De leercurve is er uiteraard, maar DVR is echt een verademing.
+1madifor
29 oktober 2021 11:16
Ziet er goed uit , had er nog nooit van gehoord, zeker de moeite waard om te proberen (ipv adobe premier of vergelijkebaar product)
+1Irsu85
@madifor29 oktober 2021 12:02
Zeker omdat je hier slecht eenmaal hoeft te betalen vs maandelijks met premier pro. Daarom ben ik hier fan van
0sIRwa3
29 oktober 2021 10:12
zeur modes aan/ had net 2,5 gb aan 17.4 gedownload.. pff
0Nijl
@sIRwa329 oktober 2021 11:29
Met een 14k4 modem?
0William_H
3 november 2021 13:33
Weet er iemand de directe link(s) naar de Da Vinci Resolve downloads (.zip)?
Dus zonder dat je dat download formulier moet invullen?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

