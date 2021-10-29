Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 21.7.4 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:
OPNsense 21.7.4 released
This update features three new major things: optional receive side scaling (RSS) support in the kernel, asynchronous DNS resolving for aliases and configuration support for advanced LAGG settings.
RSS is disabled by default but may be switched on by adding a tunable "net.inet.rss.enabled" with value "1" and rebooting the system. While RSS can improve performance for certain hardware it should be used with care at this point. The Suricata version bundled with the development release offers the upcoming API bindings to take advantage of the RSS-based multithreading. Also please note that PPPoE cannot take advantage of RSS.
On the side we are almost ready for our 22.1-BETA preview with rolling releases for the development release type which is something new to look forward to also.Here are the full patch notes:
- system: prevent expired or intermediate CA certificates from being added to trust store by default
- system: prevent XSS in LDAP attribute return in authentication tester (reported by Orange CERT-CC)
- system: add product title to auth pages
- system: fix log search ignoring first character
- system: add xc0 entry video console entry if node exists
- system: add automatic outbound NAT logging option
- interfaces: let guess_interface_from_ip() find the best match on overlapping subnets (contributed by Jason Crowley)
- interfaces: improve configurability with LAGG devices
- firewall: fix non-sticky rule association in port forward
- firewall: switch failover peer address acquire away from deprecated function
- firewall: specify overload table on maximum new connections
- firewall: add loaded item count and last update to aliases page
- firewall: refactor getInterfaceGateway() to eliminate edge cases with IPsec route-to behaviour
- firewall: allow alias to skip entry on EmptyLabel (contributed by James Golovich)
- firewall: improve resolve performance by implementing asynchronous DNS lookups
- dhcp: show static leases without IP address assignments in the lease pages
- firmware: do not remove obsolete base files on major upgrades
- firmware: support ABI hints in the file "firmware-upgrade"
- firmware: opnsense-code utility now supports "-u" mode for automatic upgrade after fetch
- firmware: opnsense-code utility fix for "-d" option (contributed by Patrick M. Hausen)
- firmware: opnsense-update utility is now able to bootstrap its own configuration in "-d" mode
- firmware: opnsense-update utility now supports "-ct package-name" check for type change
- firmware: opnsense-update utility no longer assumes "-bkp" by default
- firmware: opnsense-update utility adds separate clean option for obsolete base files
- firmware: opnsense-update utility assorted cleanups
- ipsec: add charon.max_ikev1_exchanges parameter
- ipsec: add closeaction parameter (contributed by Patrick M. Hausen)
- ipsec: rewrite netmask calculation for VTI tunnel setup
- monit: add link event to alert settings (contributed by Frank Brendel)
- openvpn: remove obsolete remnants of tun-ipv6
- unbound: add Abuse.ch ThreatFox list
- unbound: make so-reuseport conditional upon RSS status
- backend: static parameters ignored when no dynamic ones exist
- mvc: replace __toString() calls with string casts
- plugins: os-acme-client 3.4[1]
- plugins: os-c-icap log file fix (contributed by Michael Muenz)
- plugins: os-dyndns 1.25[2]
- plugins: os-haproxy 3.6[3]
- plugins: os-lldpd will now identify itself as Network Connectivity Device (contributed by Xeroxxx)
- plugins: os-puppet-agent 1.0[4]
- plugins: os-qemu-guest-agent 1.1[5]
- plugins: os-theme-rebellion 1.8.8 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
- src: include RSS kernel support defaulting to off
- src: axgbe: properly multiplex on reading module signals
- src: libnetmap: reset errno in nmreq_register_decode()
- src: pf: remove side effect from nat logging patch
- src: dummynet: fix mbuf tag allocation failure handling
- src: aesni: avoid a potential out-of-bounds load in aes_encrypt_icm()
- ports: curl 7.79.1[6]
- ports: dnspython 2.1.0[7]
- ports: jinja 3.0.1[8]
- ports: libressl 3.3.5[9]
- ports: lighttpd 1.4.60[10]
- ports: nss 3.71[11]
- ports: openvpn 2.5.4[12]
- ports: php 7.4.24[13]
- ports: strongswan 5.9.4[14]
- ports: sudo 1.9.8p2[15]