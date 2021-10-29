Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 21.7.4 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

This update features three new major things: optional receive side scaling (RSS) support in the kernel, asynchronous DNS resolving for aliases and configuration support for advanced LAGG settings.

RSS is disabled by default but may be switched on by adding a tunable "net.inet.rss.enabled" with value "1" and rebooting the system. While RSS can improve performance for certain hardware it should be used with care at this point. The Suricata version bundled with the development release offers the upcoming API bindings to take advantage of the RSS-based multithreading. Also please note that PPPoE cannot take advantage of RSS.

On the side we are almost ready for our 22.1-BETA preview with rolling releases for the development release type which is something new to look forward to also.