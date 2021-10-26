Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Affinity Suite 1.10.3

Affinity Photo logo (79 pix)Serif heeft versie 1.10.3 van Affinity Suite uitgebracht. De Affinity suite bestaat uit de programma's Photo, Designer en Publisher, en kunnen worden beschouwd als de tegenhangers van bijvoorbeeld Adobe PhotoShop, Illustrator en InDesign. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en iOS, en wordt regelmatig met korting aangeboden. De changelogs voor de afzonderlijke programma's kunnen hier worden gevonden, dit is de changelog Affinity Photo versie 1.10.3:

Fixes & Improvements:
  • Fixed Refine Selection as New Layer with Mask preventing rendering of Artboards
  • Fixed Brush Hardness changing when swapping tools
  • Fixed document with 'Save History' failing to save after promoting a Group to a Layer
  • Fixed vector import potentially importing with the wrong document size
  • Fixed PSD import of Linear Burn blend mode being imported as Multiply
  • Fixed some occasionally fonts failing to be recognized at startup
  • Fixed Borderless printing having a border
  • Fixed 'Preset Manager' > 'Shape Presets' being unable to click
  • Fixed hang on My Account page
  • Fixed crash when closing the application
  • Fixed potential crash on launch when a sync'd asset references an unavailable font
  • Fixed 'Convert to Curves' crash with underlined text, emoji etc.
  • Fixed Vector import (SVG etc) can be created at incorrect size
  • Help & localisation improvements.
Note: 1.10.2 was an iPad only release

Affinity Photo

Versienummer 1.10.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Serif
Download https://affinity.serif.com/en-us/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-10-2021 06:09
10 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

26-10-2021 • 06:09

10 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Serif

Update-historie

09-03 Affinity Suite 1.10.5 5
26-10 Affinity Suite 1.10.3 10
25-08 Affinity Suite 1.10.1 5
06-08 Affinity Suite 1.10 45
03-'21 Affinity Suite 1.9.2 4
02-'21 Affinity Suite 1.9 78

Lees meer

Affinity Photo

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (10)

-Moderatie-faq
-110010+19+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Uruk-Hai

26 oktober 2021 06:44
Weet iemand of hier een functie in zit die te vergelijken is met de functie 'bitmap overtrekken' in Inkscape?

Daarmee bedoel ik de mogelijkheid om een bitmap afbeelding te converteren naar een vector afbeelding.

Met Illustrator kan dat ook.
+2HellFury
@Uruk-Hai26 oktober 2021 09:17
Ik wilde reageren dat dit er uiteraard in moet zitten (in Affinity Designer dan), maar volgens het internet is dat niet zo...

Ze geven wel aan dat de volgende websites de functionaliteit bieden en het vaak nog beter doen: https://www.vectorizer.io/ en https://www.vectorization.org/

Ik gebruik werktechnisch adobe, maar wellicht is het een mooie optie voor je.
+1Uruk-Hai

@HellFury26 oktober 2021 13:28
Bedankt voor je antwoord. Ik vroeg het omdat de functie ook in Coreldraw zit.

Aangezien het in Inkscape, Coreldraw en Illustrator zit ben ik dan gauw geneigd te denken dat het een functie is die je in alle vector tekenprogramma's tegen komt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 26 oktober 2021 13:28]

+1lowfi
26 oktober 2021 06:48
en wordt semi-tijdelijk met een korting van 50% aangeboden
Leuk kadootje voor Ms. lowfi. Echter moet daarvoor een coupon toegepast worden? Of zijn de afzonderlijke pakket normaal 110 ipv de 54 die ik op de site zie?
+1Htbaa
@lowfi26 oktober 2021 08:15
Dit bericht plaatst Tweakers al tijden, terwijl maanden geleden deze actie al is gestopt.
+1TheVivaldi
@Htbaa26 oktober 2021 12:28
Waarom zie ik dan op de website staan “Only €54.99”?
+1Htbaa
@TheVivaldi26 oktober 2021 14:53
Omdat dat de reguliere prijs is. In januari hebben ze de aanbieding opnieuw gedaan/verlengd (https://affinity.serif.co...and-50-off-affinity-apps/), maar sinds juni (https://affinity.serif.co...ovid-19-support-campaign/) weer stopgezet.

Er is geen 50% korting gaande nu. Afgelopen jaar heb ik de Designer en Publisher voor €27,99 per stuk gekocht (ik vermoed excl. BTW). Dat is wat anders dan die € 54,99. Nog steeds een nette prijs, maar er is geen korting.
+1Marcello3
@lowfi26 oktober 2021 11:40
Zie website € 54,99
+1pBook
26 oktober 2021 13:56
Interessante thread op Twitter van de maker, deze update brengt ook support voor de M1 Pro/Max:
https://twitter.com/andys...tatus/1452623920721448963
The #M1Max is the fastest GPU we have ever measured in the @affinitybyserif Photo benchmark. It outperforms the W6900X - a $6000, 300W desktop part - because it has immense compute performance, immense on-chip bandwidth and immediate transfer of data on and off the GPU (UMA).

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True