Serif heeft versie 1.10.3 van Affinity Suite uitgebracht. De Affinity suite bestaat uit de programma's Photo, Designer en Publisher, en kunnen worden beschouwd als de tegenhangers van bijvoorbeeld Adobe PhotoShop, Illustrator en InDesign. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en iOS, en wordt regelmatig met korting aangeboden. De changelogs voor de afzonderlijke programma's kunnen hier worden gevonden, dit is de changelog Affinity Photo versie 1.10.3:
Fixes & Improvements:
Note: 1.10.2 was an iPad only release
- Fixed Refine Selection as New Layer with Mask preventing rendering of Artboards
- Fixed Brush Hardness changing when swapping tools
- Fixed document with 'Save History' failing to save after promoting a Group to a Layer
- Fixed vector import potentially importing with the wrong document size
- Fixed PSD import of Linear Burn blend mode being imported as Multiply
- Fixed some occasionally fonts failing to be recognized at startup
- Fixed Borderless printing having a border
- Fixed 'Preset Manager' > 'Shape Presets' being unable to click
- Fixed hang on My Account page
- Fixed crash when closing the application
- Fixed potential crash on launch when a sync'd asset references an unavailable font
- Fixed 'Convert to Curves' crash with underlined text, emoji etc.
- Fixed Vector import (SVG etc) can be created at incorrect size
- Help & localisation improvements.