AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 aangeboden. Windows 7 wordt nu als legacy aangeduid en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. In versie 21.10.3 treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Riders Republic, Age of Empires IV en Doom Eternal, en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Support For Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Up to 21% increase in performance in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.10.3 on the 16 GB Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.10.2.RS-423 Up to 21% increase in performance in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.10.3 on the 16 GB Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.10.2.RS-424

Riders Republic

Age of Empires IV Up to 45% increase in performance in Age of Empires IV @ 4K Max Settings, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.10.3 on the 16 GB Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.10.2.RS-425

Doom Eternal: Update 6.66

Fixed Issues In Radeon Software, the CPU Tuning feature may be missing for some users with AMD Processors such as Ryzen 9 5950X Processor.

Some users may experience elevated disk space consumption by the Multimedia Athena Dumps folder.

While playing a game, some users may experience a black screen flicker if they have multiple displays connected and they attempt to switch between open windows (via Alt + Tab shortcut).

Battlefield V may crash during gameplay on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6600 Graphics.

Image corruption may be observed on some characters when Radeon Boost is enabled while playing Cyberpunk 2077 on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6700 XT Graphics. Known Issues Users may experience display corruption issues when they set their Samsung Odyssey G9 C49G95T monitor to 5120X1440 @ 240Hz.

Visual artifacts may be observed while playing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6800M Graphics.

AMD Radeon Software may crash or become unresponsive while playing some DirectX 11 games such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with multiple displays connected in extended mode.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.