Versie 3.4.2 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave is een probleem in de macOS-versie verholpen.

Bugfixes since 3.4.1 Sorting requires at least 1 category to be selected since 3.4.0. Warning will be shown if no category is selected.

Sorting would fail if %ext or %fn was not used.

or was not used. Job failure due to Sorting-problems was not shown in the History.

Ignore Samples did not remove all sample files.

did not remove all sample files. Crash when .par2 files were missing during download.

files were missing during download. Prevent scanning the whole file to identify the correct extension.

.rXX , .cbz and .cbr extensions were wrongly renamed.

, and extensions were wrongly renamed. Processing unpacked .par2 files would also process source .par2 files and could result in duplicate ( .1 ) filenames.

files would also process source files and could result in duplicate ( ) filenames. Always show the number of MB missing during download.