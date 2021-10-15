Versie 3.4.2 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave is een probleem in de macOS-versie verholpen.
Bugfixes since 3.4.1
- Sorting requires at least 1 category to be selected since 3.4.0. Warning will be shown if no category is selected.
- Sorting would fail if
%extor
%fnwas not used.
- Job failure due to Sorting-problems was not shown in the History.
-
Ignore Samplesdid not remove all sample files.
- Crash when
.par2files were missing during download.
- Prevent scanning the whole file to identify the correct extension.
-
.rXX,
.cbzand
.cbrextensions were wrongly renamed.
- Processing unpacked
.par2files would also process source
.par2files and could result in duplicate (
.1) filenames.
- Always show the number of MB missing during download.