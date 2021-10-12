Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Umbraco CMS 9.0.1

Umbraco logo (80 pix)Versie 9.0.1 van Umbraco is uitgekomen. Umbraco is een contentmanagementsysteem voor het bewerken en beheren van dynamische webpagina's. Het geheel is geschreven in C# en draait op een Microsoft-infrastructuur. Er zit een positieve en proactieve community achter met ruim 50.000 geregistreerde gebruikers en ontwikkelaars en die zorgen voor een stabiele stroom aan releases. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Developer experience V9 Bugfixes

Umbraco CMS screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 9.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Umbraco
Download https://our.umbraco.com/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Bart van Klaveren

12-10-2021 18:15
0 • submitter: edeboeck

12-10-2021 • 18:15

edeboeck

Bron: Umbraco

Umbraco CMS

geen prijs bekend

