Versie 9.0.1 van Umbraco is uitgekomen. Umbraco is een contentmanagementsysteem voor het bewerken en beheren van dynamische webpagina's. Het geheel is geschreven in C# en draait op een Microsoft-infrastructuur. Er zit een positieve en proactieve community achter met ruim 50.000 geregistreerde gebruikers en ontwikkelaars en die zorgen voor een stabiele stroom aan releases. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Developer experience
V9
- Copy static assets during BeforeBuild target to fix Visual Studio "rebuild" failures
- Change template helper to use async partials
Bugfixes
- [v9.0.0-beta003] PostSetUserTour doesn't seem to persist until apppool recycle
- Missing JSON Schema Property for Smidge Version
- v9: SQL error when trying to create a new property on a tab that is inherited from a Composition (SQL CE and LocalDB)
- v9 - UmbracoHelper GetDictionaryValue not working when Restrict Public Access is setup
- Error when accessing Membes section without Settings section: membertype/GetAllTypes
- Smtp configuration is ignoring the From appsetting
- Remove all ImageSharp.Web Processors and then re-add in the correct order
- Ensure dependency order for Deploy artifacts
- Force ICU usage on windows.
- Fixed bug where the wrong schema was signed in when using 2fa.