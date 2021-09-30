Versie 13.2 is uitgekomen van MailStore Home. Met dit programma, dat gratis is voor thuisgebruik, kan een back-up worden gemaakt van alle e-mails. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor pop3- en imap-accounts, de Microsoft-programma's Outlook Express tot en met Outlook 2019, Mozilla Thunderbird, accounts op Exchange, Kerio Connect en MDaemon, onlineaccounts zoals Gmail en mailbox-bestanden, die bijvoorbeeld door Eudora worden gebruikt. In deze uitgave is de volgende verbetering doorgevoerd:

Note Due to a change in PDF parsing, the search results for PDF attachments may vary between already archived and newly archived mails. New Added integrated support for indexing PDF attachments, removing the dependency to Adobe PDF IFilter. Improved Performance of reading recovery record files improved.

Performance of rebuilding search indexes has been improved.