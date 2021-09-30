Versie 13.2 is uitgekomen van MailStore Home. Met dit programma, dat gratis is voor thuisgebruik, kan een back-up worden gemaakt van alle e-mails. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor pop3- en imap-accounts, de Microsoft-programma's Outlook Express tot en met Outlook 2019, Mozilla Thunderbird, accounts op Exchange, Kerio Connect en MDaemon, onlineaccounts zoals Gmail en mailbox-bestanden, die bijvoorbeeld door Eudora worden gebruikt. In deze uitgave is de volgende verbetering doorgevoerd:
Note
New
- Due to a change in PDF parsing, the search results for PDF attachments may vary between already archived and newly archived mails.
Improved
- Added integrated support for indexing PDF attachments, removing the dependency to Adobe PDF IFilter.
- Performance of reading recovery record files improved.
- Performance of rebuilding search indexes has been improved.