Software-update: MailStore Home 13.2

MailStore logo (75 pix)Versie 13.2 is uitgekomen van MailStore Home. Met dit programma, dat gratis is voor thuisgebruik, kan een back-up worden gemaakt van alle e-mails. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor pop3- en imap-accounts, de Microsoft-programma's Outlook Express tot en met Outlook 2019, Mozilla Thunderbird, accounts op Exchange, Kerio Connect en MDaemon, onlineaccounts zoals Gmail en mailbox-bestanden, die bijvoorbeeld door Eudora worden gebruikt. In deze uitgave is de volgende verbetering doorgevoerd:

Note
  • Due to a change in PDF parsing, the search results for PDF attachments may vary between already archived and newly archived mails.
New
  • Added integrated support for indexing PDF attachments, removing the dependency to Adobe PDF IFilter.
Improved
  • Performance of reading recovery record files improved.
  • Performance of rebuilding search indexes has been improved.

MailStore Home 10

Versienummer 13.2.0.20422
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website MailStore
Download https://www.mailstore.com/en/products/mailstore-home/
Bestandsgrootte 13,05MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

MailStore Home

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

