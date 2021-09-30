Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: XYplorer 22.30

XYplorer logo (79 pix)Versie 22.30 van XYplorer is uitgekomen. Dit bestandsbeheerprogramma voor Windows heeft tabbladen, een uitgebreide zoekfunctie en een veelzijdige preview. Het is klein en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te kunnen doen. De gebruikersinterface is geheel naar eigen smaak in te stellen en er zijn diverse mogelijkheden om taken die vaak voorkomen, te automatiseren. Een standaardlicentie kost veertig dollar. Daarvoor mag het programma voor altijd worden gebruikt, maar krijg je maar voor een jaar updates. Voor het dubbele ontvang je de updates ook voor altijd. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Live Filter via Cell Context Menu
Now it’s just a click to filter the list for a specific property. And that’s any property, including the standard columns, tags, comments, extended shell properties, and even your own user-defined custom columns. Unprecedented and addictive usability booster. And the learning curve is a dot.

Quick Search via Cell Context Menu
Now it’s just a click to search the current location including its subfolders for a specific property. And that’s any property, including the standard columns, tags, comments, extended shell properties, and even your own user-defined custom columns. Just wow.

Photo Data in the Hover Box
See Camera Model, Focal Length, F-Stop, Exposure Time, Exposure Bias, ISO Speed, and Date Taken, and of course an image preview by simply moving the mouse over the photo file.

Compilation Soundtrack
Compiled to the groove of Charlie Watts.

XYplorer

Versienummer 22.30
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website XYplorer
Download https://www.xyplorer.com/download.php
Licentietype Betaald

