Versie 4.2 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS ontwikkeld, en sinds versie 3.4 ook voor Android. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

You know that you can count on us to protect your privacy. That is why we introduced our very own private translation feature right in the browser – a reliable and trustworthy solution. The only servers involved here are Vivaldi’s, which means you can translate with the confidence that Big Tech isn’t watching.

Vivaldi Translate, powered by our friends at Lingvanex, is designed to let you bridge language barriers. Our aim is to continue developing and improving this feature significantly so that you can be less dependent on tools offered by Big Tech. Vivaldi Translate already lets you translate pages in your preferred languages – safely and securely.

In this update, we’ve added more functionality to this feature that is unique to Vivaldi. It goes beyond inline select translation and does not require the use of any extension. Now you can select any text on a web page that you visit and also have the ability to see both the texts and also select the target language – all at the same time. Simply select text on a webpage, right-click on the selection and pick Translate Selection from the menu.

You will find an overlay on the page that displays the selection in the detected language that can be translated to the system language. And in response to user feedback, you can also translate to other languages – and even from other languages if the auto-detection hits a snag.

Vivaldi is all about browsing the way you want. If you love to work with keyboard shortcuts, then you can even map this function. Keyboard Shortcuts in Vivaldi can be customized and used to control nearly every aspect of your browser. To create a Keyboard Shortcut for translating selected text, go to Vivaldi Menu > Tools > Settings, switch to the Keyboard Settings menu when the Preferences open, open the Page section and scroll down to the “Translate Selected Text” field. Activate the field and add your desired keyboard combination to the field.

The popularity of QR (quick response) codes have skyrocketed, due to the pandemic ushering in a touch-free world. Because QR codes are a great way to share information, we have a built-in QR generator on our Vivaldi desktop version that lets you easily share URLs to other devices.

Browsing is about navigating from one place to another as quickly as possible. To help speed up your browsing experience, QR codes now work for you even faster on Vivaldi on a desktop. And we’ve improved this functionality further. You can now display a QR code that allows you to quickly share the page to another device, using Quick Commands, Keyboard Shortcuts or Mouse Gestures.

If you want a handy QR button in the address field, you can enable this feature from the Address Field Options in the Settings. Vivaldi also offers a QR code scanner on our Android browser.

There is always room for more features and options in Vivaldi. And we’ve got more!