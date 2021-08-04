Er is een nieuwe update voor versie 19.07 van OpenWrt uitgekomen. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-package management system is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig, zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Only the main changes are listed below. See changelog-19.07.8 for the full changelog.

Fix FragAttacks (fragmentation and aggregation attacks) vulnerabilities in cfg80211, mac80211, ath10k and ath10k-ct We are not sure if some closed source firmware files are still affected by these problems.

Various security fixes in packages

Note: security fixes for most packages can also be applied by upgrading only the affected packages on running devices, without the need for a full firmware upgrade. This can be done with opkg update; opkg upgrade the_package_name or through the LuCI web interface. Nevertheless, we encourage all users to upgrade their devices to OpenWrt 19.07.8 or later versions whenever possible.

Minor bugfixes to support GCC 11 as host compiler

TP-Link C7v5 allow flashing from vendor firmware bigger than v1.1

FRIZZ!Box 7320 Activate power supply to USB ports.

Only pack the signing keys for OpenWrt 19.07 and 21.02 and not the personal keys any more.

See addressed_bugs for a complete list of bug fixes.

luci-app-ddns: fix multiple authenticated RCEs

luci-mod-status: fix potential XSS via specially crafted DNS names (CVE-2021-32019)

Update Linux kernel from 4.14.221 to 4.14.241

Update mac80211 from 4.19.161-1 to 4.19.193-1

Update ath10k-ct 4.19 driver from 2019-09-09 to 2021-06-03

Update OpenVPN from 2.4.7 to 2.4.11

Update openssl from 1.1.1i to 1.1.1k

Update mbedtls from 2.16.9 to 2.16.10

Update wolfssl from 4.6.0 to 4.7.0

No regressions known so far.

Transition to ath79: some devices that are supported in ar71xx are not yet supported in ath79 : this is a community effort. Helping to port devices to ath79 to make them available in future releases is very welcome.

some devices that are supported in are not yet supported in : this is a community effort. Helping to port devices to to make them available in future releases is very welcome. Device support: images for some device became too big to support a persistent overlay, causing such devices to lose configuration after a reboot. If you experience this problem, please report the affected device in the forum and consider downgrading to OpenWrt 18.06 or using the Image Builder to pack a smaller custom image

images for some device became too big to support a persistent overlay, causing such devices to lose configuration after a reboot. If you experience this problem, please report the affected device in the forum and consider downgrading to OpenWrt 18.06 or using the Image Builder to pack a smaller custom image Device support: conversely, certain images for devices with small flash (4 MB ) are no longer built for the release

See also: active bug reports for openwrt-19.07

Upgrading from previous OpenWrt 19.07 versions is straightforward thanks to the sysupgrade utility: sysupgrade from web interface or sysupgrade from command-line.

An upgrade from OpenWrt 18.06 to OpenWrt 19.07 is supported in many cases, including preserving configuration. A configuration backup is advised nonetheless when upgrading from OpenWrt 18.06.