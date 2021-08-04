Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: OpenWrt 19.07.8

OpenWRT logo (45 pix) Er is een nieuwe update voor versie 19.07 van OpenWrt uitgekomen. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-package management system is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig, zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Main changes from OpenWrt 19.07.7

Only the main changes are listed below. See changelog-19.07.8 for the full changelog.

Security fixes
  • Fix FragAttacks (fragmentation and aggregation attacks) vulnerabilities in cfg80211, mac80211, ath10k and ath10k-ct
    • We are not sure if some closed source firmware files are still affected by these problems.
  • Various security fixes in packages

Note: security fixes for most packages can also be applied by upgrading only the affected packages on running devices, without the need for a full firmware upgrade. This can be done with opkg update; opkg upgrade the_package_name or through the LuCI web interface. Nevertheless, we encourage all users to upgrade their devices to OpenWrt 19.07.8 or later versions whenever possible.

Major bug fixes
  • Minor bugfixes to support GCC 11 as host compiler
Device support
  • TP-Link C7v5 allow flashing from vendor firmware bigger than v1.1
  • FRIZZ!Box 7320 Activate power supply to USB ports.
Various fixes and improvements
  • Only pack the signing keys for OpenWrt 19.07 and 21.02 and not the personal keys any more.

See addressed_bugs for a complete list of bug fixes.

LuCI web interface
  • luci-app-ddns: fix multiple authenticated RCEs
  • luci-mod-status: fix potential XSS via specially crafted DNS names (CVE-2021-32019)
  • themes: Call striptags() on hostname to prevent XSS (CVE-2021-33425)
Core components
  • Update Linux kernel from 4.14.221 to 4.14.241
  • Update mac80211 from 4.19.161-1 to 4.19.193-1
  • Update ath10k-ct 4.19 driver from 2019-09-09 to 2021-06-03
  • Update OpenVPN from 2.4.7 to 2.4.11
  • Update openssl from 1.1.1i to 1.1.1k
  • Update mbedtls from 2.16.9 to 2.16.10
  • Update wolfssl from 4.6.0 to 4.7.0
Regressions

No regressions known so far.

Known issues
  • Transition to ath79: some devices that are supported in ar71xx are not yet supported in ath79: this is a community effort. Helping to port devices to ath79 to make them available in future releases is very welcome.
  • Device support: images for some device became too big to support a persistent overlay, causing such devices to lose configuration after a reboot. If you experience this problem, please report the affected device in the forum and consider downgrading to OpenWrt 18.06 or using the Image Builder to pack a smaller custom image
  • Device support: conversely, certain images for devices with small flash (4 MB) are no longer built for the release

See also: active bug reports for openwrt-19.07

Upgrading to OpenWrt 19.07.8

Upgrading from previous OpenWrt 19.07 versions is straightforward thanks to the sysupgrade utility: sysupgrade from web interface or sysupgrade from command-line.

An upgrade from OpenWrt 18.06 to OpenWrt 19.07 is supported in many cases, including preserving configuration. A configuration backup is advised nonetheless when upgrading from OpenWrt 18.06.

OpenWrt 19.07

Versienummer 19.07.8
Releasestatus Final
Website OpenWrt
Download https://downloads.openwrt.org/releases/19.07.8/packages/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

+2Redlihcs
4 augustus 2021 10:54
Sinds kort heb ik OpenWRT draaiend op twee TP-Link Archer C7 (v2.0). Al langer wilde ik een scheiding maken tussen mijn IOT devices en reguliere netwerk.

OneMarkFifty heeft twee video's welke ik gevolg heb om mijn netwerk volledig te splitsen. Een andere positieve bijkomstigheid is dat ook roaming werkt. Een TP-Link is ingesteld as Router en de andere als Access Point.

Video 1: How to configure OpenWrt as Firewall for your home network and Guest Wifi and IPTables explained
Video 2: Extend a guest wifi on second access point with OpenWrt using VLANs

Op marktplaats worden vele TP-Link Archer C7's aangeboden, ook de Ziggo variant. Voor een paar tientjes kun je deze op de kop tikken als je er twee (goedkoop) weet te bemachtigen, kun je veilig "spelen" met OpenWRT. Voor mij viel er in elk geval aardig wat te leren. Leuk om te doen. Zo heb ik het in elk geval aangepakt (wilde niet gelijk mijn huidige opzet om zeep helpen ;) ).
0DeTjuk
@Redlihcs5 augustus 2021 09:13
Bedankt voor deze info, gaat vast van pas komen :)
+1Groentjuh
4 augustus 2021 08:29
Naast 19.07 bestaat ook 21.02. Deze nieuwe release is echter nog release candidate (rc3).
0Blisterin_Bull
@Groentjuh4 augustus 2021 10:16
RC4 is er sinds twee dagen;

https://downloads.openwrt.org/releases/21.02.0-rc4/targets/
https://openwrt.org/releases/21.02/notes-21.02.0-rc4
0Groentjuh
@Blisterin_Bull4 augustus 2021 10:24
RC4 komt inderdaad zeer binnenkort uit, maar is op dit moment nog niet uitgegeven. Dat valt te lezen op de pagina in de tweede link:
This version has not been released yet. Information on this page is subject to change before the actual release.
0The Zep Man
@Groentjuh5 augustus 2021 09:11
Volgens mij is de aankondigingspagina gewoon nog niet geactualiseerd. Al controleer je deze link:
https://downloads.openwrt.org/releases/21.02.0-rc4/targets/

Dan zie je dat images gewoon verkrijgbaar zijn. OpenWRT is ook geen project dat images twee keer onder hetzelfde versienummer uitbrengt.
0Groentjuh
@The Zep Man5 augustus 2021 09:32
De build-bots hebben nog niet alle packages gecompileerd. Die release is daadwerkelijk nog niet volledig klaar!
0Blisterin_Bull
4 augustus 2021 11:49
Weet ik, maar zowel de changelogs en builds zijn al verkrijgbaar, dus het is al te downloaden. De documentation laat altijd een paar dagen op zich wachten, wat de reden is dat het nog niet released is.

https://i.imgur.com/HDTBudo.jpg

[Reactie gewijzigd door Blisterin_Bull op 4 augustus 2021 11:51]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

