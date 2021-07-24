Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: OpenRCT2 0.3.4

OpenRCT2 logo (75 pix)Versie 0.3.4 van OpenRCT2 uitgekomen, de opensource-versie van RollerCoaster Tycoon 2. Het project probeert zo veel mogelijk op het origineel te lijken, maar is in een moderne taal geschreven wat uitbreidingen en verbeteringen mogelijk maakt. Het is hiermee vergelijkbaar met bijvoorbeeld OpenTTD. Om het te kunnen spelen is het overigens wel noodzakelijk om het originele spel te hebben, want het heeft onder meer geluidsbestanden en de afbeeldingen nodig. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New
  • [#13967] Track List window now displays the path to the design when debugging tools are on.
  • [#14071] “Vandals stopped” statistic for security guards.
  • [#14169] Lighting effects for shops and stalls.
  • [#14296] Allow using early scenario completion in multiplayer.
  • [#14538] [Plugin] Add property for getting current plugin api version.
  • [#14620] [Plugin] Add properties related to guest generation.
  • [#14636] [Plugin] Add properties related to climate and weather.
  • [#14731] Opaque water (like in RCT1).
Changed:
  • [#14496] [Plugin] Rename Object to LoadedObject to fix conflicts with Typescript's Object interface.
  • [#14536] [Plugin] Rename ListView to ListViewWidget to make it consistent with names of other widgets.
  • [#14751] “No construction above tree height” limitation now allows placing high trees.
  • [#14841] Redesign the About window, including new button to copy the current version info.
Fixed:
  • [#11829] Visual glitches and crashes when using RCT1 assets from mismatched or corrupt CSG1.DAT and CSG1i.DAT files.
  • [#12262] Windows can appear off screen with small screens or high scaling.
  • [#13581] Opening the Options menu causes a noticeable drop in FPS.
  • [#13894] Block brakes do not animate.
  • [#13986] OpenGL: Track preview window, flip/rotate button do not update the thumbnail.
  • [#14315] Crash when trying to rename Air Powered Vertical Coaster in Korean.
  • [#14330] join_server uses default_port from config.
  • [#14415] Entrances/exits are removed when built on top of each other.
  • [#14449] Surface smoothing at extra zoom levels not working.
  • [#14468] Cannot close Options window on Android.
  • [#14493] [Plugin] isHidden only works for tile elements up to the first element with a base height of over 32.
  • [#14587] Confusing message when joining server with mismatched network version.
  • [#14604] American-style Steam Trains are not imported correctly from RCT1 saves.
  • [#14638] The “About OpenRCT2” window cannot be themed.
  • [#14682] Crash when painting Swinging Ships with invalid subtype.
  • [#14707] Crash when window is closed during text input.
  • [#14710] Ride/Track Design preview does not show if it costs more money than available.
  • [#14774] Incorrect import of scenery research caused all scenery to be unlocked.
  • [#14806] Incorrect function call in WallPlaceAction plugin code.
  • [#14871] Crash when trying to place track when there are no free tile elements.
  • [#14880] Unable to close changelog window when its content fails to load.
  • [#14945] Incorrect drop height penalty on log flume ride.
  • [#14964] Unable to build in multiplayer as client with "Build while paused" cheat enabled when the host is paused.
Improved:
  • [#14511] “Unlock operating limits” cheat now also unlocks all music.
  • [#14712, #14716] Improve startup times.
  • [#14982] Add Malgun Gothic and change Nanum Gothic filename for Korean.
OpenRCT2 screenshot
Versienummer 0.3.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website OpenRCT2
Download https://github.com/OpenRCT2/OpenRCT2/releases/tag/v0.3.4
Licentietype GPL

24-07-2021



24-07-2021 • 12:03
Submitter: Jogai





Submitter: Jogai

Bron: OpenRCT2

OpenRCT2

Reacties (5)

+1Mich
24 juli 2021 13:30
De download link verwijst naar 0.3.3 ipv 0.3.4

https://github.com/OpenRCT2/OpenRCT2/releases/tag/v0.3.4

edit: windows defender geeft een melding op de installer. bij 0.3.3 niet

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mich op 24 juli 2021 13:31]

+1Carlos0_0
24 juli 2021 15:18
Defender gaf geen melding bij mij geen melding dacht ik, alleen Edge toen ik hem wou downloaden dat wellicht niet veilig was.
0Carlos0_0
24 juli 2021 12:53
Ik zal hem eens bijwerken zag dat ik nog 0.3.0 van vorig jaar augustus draaide :P
0Gepetto
25 juli 2021 00:56
Geeft hier de melding dat de file data\g1.dat niet gevonden kan worden.

edit:
Zie het al, je moet het originele spel geïnstalleerd hebben staan

[Reactie gewijzigd door Gepetto op 25 juli 2021 01:05]

0foxgamer2019
25 juli 2021 10:11
Geweldig die light props! Het zijn de kleine details die OpenRCT een mooie uitbreiding maken, naast de community die dit toch maar allemaal doet. :)

Zelf draaide ik altijd de dev-versie, maar dan liep je nog weleens tegen bugs aan. Misschien moet ik het maar weer eens installeren, al ben ik helaas erg jaloers als je ziet welke mooie parken andere maken. 😅

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

