Umbraco is een contentmanagementsysteem voor het bewerken en beheren van dynamische webpagina's. Het geheel is geschreven in C# en draait op een Microsoft-infrastructuur. Er zit een positieve en proactieve community achter met ruim 50.000 geregistreerde gebruikers en ontwikkelaars en die zorgen voor een stabiele stroom aan releases. Versie 8.15 van Umbraco is uitgekomen en de changelog voor die uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Breaking changes
Performance
- Add the ability to convert Media Picker v2 to v3 progressively
- Improvements to media pickers/crop handling and URL generation
UI and UX updates
- Content and media loads twice from SQL to nucache on a fresh server
- Optimize array and dictionary memory allocations for nucache deserialization by specifying capacity.
- Fix startup issues and timing with Examine and Nucache
- Optimizations related to BlockEditorPropertyEditor.ToEditor()
- Nested content optimizations
- Avoid repeated reloads of content and media cache following Deploy operations.
- Reduce sql queries when rendering blocklists in the content panel
- Performance improvements mainly around front-end caching
- Reduce memory allocations and speed up text localization
- Reduce memory use and speed up queries by only fetching required properties from examine
Other features
- Fixed 10144: Prevalue alias not set
- Add option to remove/cancel added crops
- Make dashboards support deep linking
- added cdata on sectionMandatoryDesc for other languages
- Link picker: Make link input full width if anchor option is disabled
- Added danish translations and fixed a translation issue
- Update connect color in noUiSlider
- Support custom SVG icon in content app
- Support custom SVG icon in block list editor
- Fix Rollback feature not creating diffs when properties are moved between tabs in EditorModel events
- Textstring prevalue editor view: Set id attribute
- HTML Symantic error UL > LI >LI changes to UL > LI > UL > LI
- #10520 Correct mandatory markers in nested content
- Add input id so click on property label set focus in input
Bugfixes
- Healthchecks that allow you to provide a value to fix the issue only allow values in the form of email addresses
- Replaced angular.extend with Utilities.extend
- Ability to configure a remote URL for displaying different content on the content dashboard
- Automated install user with Environment Variables & unattended.user.json
- Mandatory Nested Content forces validation on all properties in said NC
- Examine rebuilds the indexes on startup before custom fields or transformers are registered
- inject clearAddUserForm() to inviteUser condition
- Convert date to datetime in SQL queries for sorting on date
- Add lang to extended valid elements for span in rich text editor