Software-update: GnuCash 4.6

GnuCash logo (75 pix) Versie 4.6 van GnuCash is uitgekomen. GnuCash is een crossplatform en opensource boekhoudprogramma voor particulieren en kleine bedrijven. Het maakt gebruik van het dubbelboekhoudsysteem en is in staat om eenvoudig bijvoorbeeld bankrekeningen, beleggingen, inkomsten en uitgaven, budgetten, hypotheken en leningen bij te houden en kan natuurlijk rapportages en grafieken maken. De release notes voor deze uitgave maken melding van de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:

Between 4.5 and 4.6, the following bugfixes were accomplished:
  • Bug 648335 - Display Created Transactions setting.
    Add a preference for the 'Review Created Transactions' setting in the 'Since Last Run' dialog so that the default can be specified.
  • Bug 743753 - Nearest in time security price selection is incorrect in reports
    Add new price source - 'nearest before report date' will ignore prices *after* report date.
  • Bug 743999 - Deleting a digit from an existing number greater than four digits in length generates an error message.
    Because the grouping is off. Checking grouping on input is pointless so just ignore the grouping separator when parsing number input.
  • Bug 753283 - Current Selection Highlight Lost After Transaction Edit in Scheduled Transaction Window
  • Bug 787813 - Price change from editing a transaction not reflected in pricedb.
  • Bug 794877 - Intro text of "Online Banking Setup" is outdated
  • Bug 795804 - Extremely slow save
    Only update the status bar when the percentage changes by at least 1% because running the mainloop is expensive on macOS and Microsoft Windows. This speeds up all operations that run the progress bar with overly-fine resolution.
  • Bug 796761 - Newline (char(10)) is inserted into the end of the string if copy & paste text from excel into the description field of transaction
  • Bug 797787 - Feature request: preference setting to open new tabs adjacent to currently active tab
    tests preference; if enabled then new tab inserted after current. if disabled then new tab is at the end.
  • Bug 797928 - Since last run asks for security price when no shares traded
  • Bug 798093 - Changing the symbol/abbreviation of a security after the trading account was created breaks GnuCash.(Reopened)
  • Bug 798133 - Gnucash crash when any custom action is entered
  • Bug 798144 - Reconciliation uses different number than entered
    If a number was pasted into the balance end value with a currency symbol the number would silently fail on evaluate and cause the wrong value to be used. With previous changes to the GNCAmountEdit widget a warning symbol will indicate a validation error and prevents going forward.
  • Bug 798148 - "Accounts" page Present (USD) column uses future prices
  • Bug 798151 - Value entry box not tied to associated transaction in Since Last Run assistant
  • Bug 798156 - glib 2.68.0 breaks gnucash
  • Bug 798159 - Keyboard shortcut bug in 'manage document link'
  • Bug 798162 - Type Ahead Initialization Problem
  • Bug 798170 - Unbound variable: gnc-budget-lookup when running saved report Budget Report via gnucash-cli
  • Bug 798177 - Price of new stock transactions not saved in price database
  • Bug 798186 - Incorrect result editting account in register when overtyping a part selection.
  • Bug 798188 - The Invoice Editor -> Printable Invoice toolbar button crashes on Windows
  • Bug 798196 - not building with Boost 1.76
  • Bug 798199 - Pasting invalid value in date column crashes GnuCash
  • Bug 798202 - Register input ignores theme on KDE rendering black text on black background
  • Bug 798203 - g_assert fault while reversing transaction
  • Bug 798204 - Creation of Imbalance Accounts
  • Bug 798212 - right-click the down-arrow in the date register changes focus to first split
The following fixes and improvements were not associated with bug reports:
  • Improve transaction sorting on effective num field so that alpha charachters and numbers larger than 1 billion will be ordered. Ordering is now numeric for leading numbers (so that 9 sorts before 10) and lexical beginning with the first non-numeric character. Note that if one of the values begins with an alpha character ordering will be entirely lexical. Lexical sorting is localized; as in the rest of GnuCash only standard ASCII numbers (codepoints U+0030 - U+0039) are treated as numbers.
  • Add import preferences for the difference in time considered when matching an existing transaction to an imported one. A difference less than the matching-date-threshold raises the score of the match; a difference greater than match-date-not-threshold lowers the score.
  • Add experimental report "IFRS weighted-average cost basis report". This is a work-in-progress to help calculate the cost basis of securities priced in a foreign currency.
  • [income-gst-statement] amend headers post Brexit. UK left EU, therefore VAT headers have now changed.
  • Plug a bunch of memory leaks.
  • Change how the print_info is obtained for the register: Currently the register sets up some 'print_info' values using the default account but if the register is a stock register they should be obtained from a parent account with a currency.
  • Change monetary value for gnc_default_share_print_info: Share values are not currencies so set the monetary value to 0 for the GNCPrintAmountInfo
  • Parse the register monetary cells for a currency symbol: Add the ability to strip the currency symbol from a registry monetary cell if it is pasted with one so it can be validated.
  • SKR-49 Account Template: Add codes 4500-4504, drop a duplicate, correct code 0674.
  • [gnc-plugin-page-register] Disable reverse on blank split
  • Make balancing transactions with trading accounts easier by removing and recalculating all trading splits. This ensures that there will be only one trading split pair per exchange and relieves the user of having to adjust the trading splits to match the accounting splits.
  • Don't bother scrubbing for orphans if there's no transaction currency. If it found one it would try to create an orphan account with no currency which will crash later.
  • [chartjs] upgrade chartjs to 2.9.4. Fixes CVE-2020-7746
  • [report-core] disallow define-report with incomplete export info. If exporting is allowed, 'export-types and 'export-thunk must both be defined.
  • [test-engine-extras] augment book data generators
  • ignore .vscode folder
  • Reorder and relabel price source list for better coherence
  • Python Bindings: Provide a deprecated GncPriceDB.lookup_latest_before_t64 to avoid breaking user scripts.
  • Update gnucash_core.py with gnc-pricedb function name change
  • Change some functions to use const gnc_commodity for gnc_pricedb
  • Reformat schedule transaction source files for white space
  • Add depreciation warnings for the removal of individual option tool tips
  • Remove individual tool tips from radio button options
    Removes the function gnc_option_permissible_value_description
  • ESC key was not working on load of Scheduled Transaction Editor
  • [budget.scm] show correct tooltip for report option
  • [html-acct-table] Remove unused 'pre-adjusting balances option
  • Bugfix: export-code for category-barchart reports would fail.
    This stems from trying to handle file-name when calling export code. Export code no longer require file-name, The export-code returns a string in the html-document object instead. Remove all file-name handling in reports. No backward compatibility issues because most users would not copy a GnuCash >=4.6 report code onto a <4.5 installation.
  • [gnucash-cli] improve discoverability of export-type. Formerly, selecting --export-type EXT would dump the cryptic "Report REPORTNAME has no export code". Modify to hint the user on acceptable reports with export-code.
New API
  • [report-utilities] Functions to dump splits in whole book:
    • gnc:dump-book - splits grouped by account
    • gnc:dump-all-transactions - splits grouped by transaction
    • gnc:dump-split - dumps single split
  • Rename a couple of gnc-pricedb functions that have not been used:
    • gnc_pricedb_lookup_latest_before_t64 to gnc_pricedb_lookup_nearest_before_t64
    • gnc_pricedb_lookup_latest_before_any_currency_t64 to gnc_pricedb_lookup_nearest_before_any_currency_t64
  • Add retrieval functions for price before the date given:
    • gnc_pricedb_convert_balance_nearest_before_price_t64 that retrieves the balance using the last price dated before a specified date like today for the preset value.
    • gnc_pricedb_get_nearest_before_price does the retrieval.
Deprecations
  • gnc:get-start-next-year
  • gnc:get-end-next-year
  • gnc:get-start-next-month
  • gnc:get-end-next-month
  • gnc:get-start-next-quarter
  • nc:get-end-next-quarter
  • gnc:get-one-month-ago
  • gnc:get-one-month-ahead
  • gnc:account-code-less-p
  • gnc:account-name-less-p
New and Updated Translations:
  • Catalan
  • Chinese (Simplified)
  • Chinese (Traditional)
  • Croatian
  • Dutch
  • French
  • German
  • Greek
  • Hebrew
  • Indonesian
  • Italian
  • Japanese
  • Norwegian Bokmål
  • Polish
  • Portuguese
  • Portuguese (Brazil)
  • Spanish
  • Turkish
  • Ukrainian
  • Chinese (Simplified) translation moved from the Gnu Translation Project to weblate

Versienummer 4.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website GnuCash
Download https://www.gnucash.org/download.phtml
Bestandsgrootte 143,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

30-06-2021 • 10:18

30-06-2021 • 10:18

25 Linkedin

Bron: GnuCash

Reacties (25)

+1icecreamfarmer
30 juni 2021 10:49
Het oogt uit 1997, heeft nog veel voordelen boven een eigen excel of wat de banken tegenwoordig aanbieden?
+2twiet
@icecreamfarmer30 juni 2021 11:56
Ja. Gnucash is een boekhoudpakket waarbij zaken als dubbel boekhouden, meerdere rekeningen, BTW, kant en klare financiele rapportages zijn ingebouwd. Een hoop intelligentie waar je lang mee bezig bent als je het in Excel moet doen.

Ik ben afgelopen jaar voor mijn eenmanszaak overgestapt van excel naar gnucash. De leercurve was steil, want ik moest het principe van dubbel boekhouden snappen, maar nu dat is ingericht bespaar ik veel tijd met bijvoorbeeld inboeken van inkoopfacturen en maken van verkoopfacturen.

Daarnaast wil ik als ik met financiën bezig bent vooral snel de getalletjes kunnen inkloppen en eruit halen. Voorbeeld: sneltoetsen, tabvolgorde, en als ik in een datumveld '30' intik, de applicatie er 30/6/2021 van maakt. En niet bezig zijn met fancy opmaak en eyecandy.
0B_FORCE
@twiet30 juni 2021 12:28
Grappig, ik ben juist van Gnucash afgestapt omdat ik geen fijn en overzichtelijk programma vind.
Vooral de "flow" van het programma (weet niet hoe ik dat beter kan omschrijven), klikte bij mij totaal niet.
Het voelde voor mij echt heel erg onlogisch. Veel te lomp en omslachtig.
Dingen die simpel en eenvoudig moeten kunnen, zijn vaak niet simpel en eenvoudig.

Ik heb inmiddels weer zelf een excel sheet ontwikkeld, daar ben ik zoveel blijer mee. Maar ik snap dat niet iedereen deze excel skills heeft.
Dat "lange bezig zijn" valt trouwens echt wel mee. Hoewel dat heel erg afhangt van het soort business dat je hebt.
Ik ben er iig nog maar 1/3 van mijn tijd aan kwijt.

Ik heb ook weleens van die betaalde programma's en websites geprobeerd, ook die vond ik veel logischer.
Daar betaal je dan wel vaak voor.
+1MadEgg
@B_FORCE30 juni 2021 13:27
GNUCash was voor mij ook een stijle leercurve. Het is iets meer werk omdat het dubbel boekhouden is. Dat kan je omslachtig noemen. Ik vind het heel prettig dat ik alles dubbel kan checken op die manier.

Ik heb in het verleden boekhouding voor een horeca-gelegenheid gedaan in Excel (stichting). Dat was echt een ramp. Mijn voorgangers hadden hun best gedaan om het zo makkelijk mogelijk te maken, en het bijhouden ging nog wel, maar het moment dat je de aangifte moet doen werd het een ramp. Bovendien loop je gegarandeerd tegen foutjes aan, en die opsporen, vergelijken en corrigeren is met een lijst boekingen in Excel toch echt een heel stuk lastiger. De stichting is kort daarop overgestapt op een boekhoudprogramma (Snelstart) en hoewel dat ook heel veel nadelen heeft was het sowieso vele malen beter dan rommelen met Excel. Er is vast een hoop aan te verbeteren met de nodige Excel-fu, maar dan ben je een boekhoudprogramma aan het nabouwen, terwijl die al bestaan ;)

GNUCash kost me ongeveer 5-10 minuten per maand om de rekeningafschriften te verwerken en inkomende en uitgaande facturen te verwerken. Voor de belastingaangifte aan het einde van het jaar ben ik dan nog een uurtje bezig om alle totale te controleren. Foutjes zijn dan snel gelokaliseerd en opgelost.

Ieder zijn ding natuurlijk, maar ik zou nooit weer een (Zakelijke) boekhouding in Excel gaan bijhouden. Voor persoonlijk budgetteren kom je er vast mee uit.
0B_FORCE
@MadEgg30 juni 2021 14:13
Het hangt zeer sterk af hoe de business precies in elkaar zit en hoeveel geldstromen je hebt en wat je bij wilt houden natuurlijk.
Ook vooral hoeveel verschillende mensen er gebruik van moeten maken.
Vooral dat laatste is Excel niet de juiste manier en zo goed als ongeschikt, maar dan zou ik zeker ook niet voor GNUCash cash gaan. Ik kan me dus ook zeker voorstellen dat het voor een stichting niet zo lekker werkt.
Hoewel het ook daar weer afhangt hoeveel dingen er gebeuren.

Dubbel boekhouden kun je prima in Excel.
Kwestie van je velden en "interface" slim kiezen.

Ja ik ben het helemaal met je eens dat je dan uiteindelijk min-of-meer een eigen boekhoudprogramma aan het maken bent.
Voor mij was dat kosten baten. Ik heb veel ervaring in Excel, ben de enige die het hoeft te gebruiken, heel soms een tweede persoon en ik kan het inrichten zoals ik zelf wil.
De welbekende "nadelen" of tekortkomingen die op diverse websites worden genoemd kom ik zelf eigenlijk nooit tegen.
Het laat vooral zien dat deze mensen niet snappen wat er allemaal kan met Excel of zijn naar mijn mening meer formeel en "theoretisch" geneuzel.
Laten we wel wezen, een boekhouding is in de essentie enkel dingen opsommen en aftrekken die je dan vervolgens in een bepaalde format weergeeft. Veel meer dan dat is het niet.

Persoonlijk heb ik de use case van GNUCash nooit helemaal begrepen, behalve dan dat het gratis is.
Als je op een gegeven moment zoveel moet bijhouden, heb je naar mijn idee voldoende omzet om iets meer professioneels aan te schaffen en/of in te huren.
Voor persoonlijke boekhouden is een Excel echt meer dan genoeg.
+1MadEgg
@B_FORCE30 juni 2021 14:50
Persoonlijk heb ik de use case van GNUCash nooit helemaal begrepen, behalve dan dat het gratis is.
Als je op een gegeven moment zoveel moet bijhouden, heb je naar mijn idee voldoende omzet om iets meer professioneels aan te schaffen en/of in te huren.
Voor persoonlijke boekhouden is een Excel echt meer dan genoeg.
Je noemt de use case toch al? Ik gebruik GNUCash. Ik zou mogelijk een zeer geavanceerde Excel-sheet kunnen bouwen die alles perfect doen. Kost mij tijd en dus omzet. GNUCash werkt zeer snel en efficient voor mij. De stijle leercurve heb ik al lang en breed gehad toen ik nog proef-zzp'er was amper omzet had. Ik heb ook met commerciële pakketten gewerkt maar ik zie echt niet in wat daar beter mee gaat dan met GNUCash. Behalve het uiterlijk dan mogelijk. Op mijn omzet kan ik prima een paar tientjes per maand betalen voor commerciële software, maar ik zie daar nou juist weer geen use-case voor, aangezien GNUCash precies doet wat ik nodig heb.
0Cyb
@B_FORCE30 juni 2021 18:54
GnuCash is gewoon een puur dubbel boekhoudsysteem. Iets dat voor beginners erg onduidelijk en overkill kan zijn. Maar elke opleiding tot boekhouder of accountant, begint met o.a. dubbel boekhouden.
Als je de basis van dubbel boekhouden kent, is GnuCash kwa opzet vrij helder. Wel kan het zijn dat de workflow in GnuCash niet aansluit bij wat je zoekt, waardoor het omslachtig kan worden.
Als je een betere workflow in Excel hebt, met de veiligheid van dubbel hoekhouden, dan kan Excel ook prima.
+1datajuggler
@B_FORCE30 juni 2021 12:38
Klopt. Ik heb destijds GnuCash, Homebank geëvalueerd voor mijn huishouden budgettering. Vond in mijn geval de interface en gebruiksvriendelijkheid, alsook het (destijds?) ontbreken van een cloud hosted versie de grootste beperkingen. Excel was ik begonnen maar vond ik nog erger door de vele formules en draaitabellen raaikte ik het overzicht verloren en was het meer een transactielog dan een budgeteringstool. Ben overschakeld naar YNAB3, dan YNAB4 en gebruik nu hun SaaS-product. Kost me 85euro per jaar maar heeft me wel al heel wat gespaard. Elk z'n meug.
+1Htbaa
@B_FORCE30 juni 2021 12:48
Ik heb zelf ook een aantal jaren GNUCash gebruikt, maar ben uiteindelijk overgestapt op Ledger CLI. Dat werkt voor mij veel sneller. Enige nadeel is dat de handleiding niet altijd even duidelijk is als je een specifiek rapport wilt uitdraaien. Maar voor 95% voor wat ik er mee doe werkt het prima.

Voordeel is dat alles in platte tekstbestanden zit (wel volgens een formaat). Hierdoor kan ik eenvoudig mijn verkoopfacturen exporteren.

GNUCash wordt ook trager naar mate je administratie groeit. Ik had regelmatig freezes. Daar heb ik bij Ledger geen last van.
+2awesomefireduck
@icecreamfarmer30 juni 2021 12:07
Als ZZP-er is GnuCash zeer goed geschikt voor mijn belastingadministratie, omdat dit veel meer doet dan een spreadsheet die ik zelf administreer. Met een boekhoudprogramma (zoals GnuCash) worden automatisch dingen als de balans bijgehouden en zie je daarmee heel snel wanneer je een fout hebt gemaakt in je administratie. Als je aankopen, facturen en afschrijvingen ook met GnuCash doet, dan wordt alles automatisch meegenomen, en hoef je uiteindelijk veel minder zelf na te lopen dan wanneer je het allemaal zelf doet in een spreadsheet. Het invullen van je btw en inkomstenaangifte is vervolgens heel makkelijk.

Ziet het er fantastisch uit? Nee; maar het is wel duidelijk, en ik heb er weinig issues aan. Ik vind het belangrijker dat mijn administratie correct op orde is, dan dat het er supermooi uit ziet.

Als werkende in loondienst zonder ander inkomen buiten loondienst is dit overbodig voor je belastingadministratie.
Budgetteren in een spreadsheet is dan prima.

EDIT: Ik heb het hiermee opgezet: http://www.accoo.nl/archieven/619

[Reactie gewijzigd door awesomefireduck op 30 juni 2021 12:12]

0Hydranet
@awesomefireduck30 juni 2021 14:07
Kan je mij vertellen of GNU Cash ook geschikt is voor persoonlijke administratie, zo ja kan je mij vertellen hoe lang ik er eventueel mee bezig zou zijn en wat de Moeilijkheid graad is? Ik gebruik op het moment een Excelsheet, maar als ik dat ook kan of beter met GNU Cash en ik er voordelen aan heb dat lijkt mij het wel is handig om een keer naar te gaan kijken.
0awesomefireduck
@Hydranet30 juni 2021 18:23
Je kan je persoonlijke administratie zeker met gnucash doen. Uiteindelijk zit de moeilijkheidsgraad vooral in de manier van werken, met een dubbelboekhoudsysteem. https://zelfboekhouden.com/dubbel-boekhouden/
Dit is best een flinke leercurve als je alleen budgetteren gewend bent.

In GnuCash kan je vast ook met een enkelvoudig systeem werken, al mis je dan veel van de extra checks die dubbelboekhouden met zich mee neemt.

Hiermee kan je al wel een beter overzicht maken van je bank- en spaarrekeningen en in- en uitgaande facturen, je kan grote aankopen afschrijven over een periode, en je kan virtuele sub-rekeningen aanmaken voor specifieke (spaar)-potjes.

Je zou het gewoon een keer kunnen proberen, in het begin was het voor mij wel veel inlezen in hoe een dubbelboekhoudsysteem in elkaar zit, en ik ken gelukkig iemand die ik daarmee om hulp kon vragen. Veel succes!
0Hydranet
@awesomefireduck1 juli 2021 17:14
Bedankt voor je reactie, ik heb dat wel even gelezen maar het klinkt allemaal vrij ingewikkeld als je er niet in thuis ben dus dat zou betekenen dat daar aardig wat tijd in gaat zitten. Ik heb wel even een paar uur mijn administratie geprobeerd in te voeren in GnuCash maar ik snapte er weinig van. Ik ben uiteindelijk naar een andere pakket gaan zoeken en kwam toen op HomeBank uit, die was wat makkelijker te begrijpen. Ik kon zonder al te veel moeite mijn administratie invoeren en begrijpen wat wat is en ik heb nu een veel beter overzicht als met mijn excelsheet. Ik ga nu een tijdje naast elkaar gebruiken maar ik ben al grotendeels verkocht van hoe veel beter je overzicht is en hoeveel makkelijker het is dan een excelsheet bij houden.
0IndoBoy
@Hydranet30 juni 2021 22:21
Je zou kunnen kijken naar Penningmeester. Deze is zowel voor zakelijk als particulier gebruik gemaakt. Kost wel geld. Je kunt een licentie per jaar of per 3 jaar halen. De ontwikkelaar is erg behulpzaam.
+1i-chat
@icecreamfarmer30 juni 2021 10:56
mja, ik moet eerlijk zeggen dat ik uiterlijk ondergeschikt vind aan functionaliteit, wat ik liever zou zien is dat men de automatische digitale koppeling met banken mogelijk zou maken; de eu heeft dergelijke koppeling (api's) verplicht gesteld maar het lijkt er ?nog? niet op dat deze feature ingebouwd is/gaat worden?

Als ik dan elke maand (of week) mijn bankrekeningen naar csv moet aan exporteren is handmatig invoeren wellicht sneller, is gebruik maken van een professioneel pakket misschien goedkoper (tijd kost ook geld).

update: al lijkt het erop dat men wel aan psd2 werkt?

[Reactie gewijzigd door i-chat op 30 juni 2021 10:59]

0SMGGM
@i-chat30 juni 2021 18:45
Kans is klein dat die PSD2 optie gratis zal zijn. Je mag als bedrijf of consument niet zomaar de API's van de bank gaan consumeren. Je hebt hiervoor een licentie nodig (en daar kan je pas aan geraken na een goedkeuring van de nationale bank).

Er zijn een paar bedrijven die PSD2 API's (of al meteen kant en klare integraties) aanbieden. Denk dat Ponto voor België en Nederland waarschijnlijk het verst staat.
Kan je ook integreren met Zapier en dan je transacties in een Google Sheet of Microsoft Excel online dumpen (dat ben ik aan het doen, werkt op zich prima).

Je hebt ook nog Tink al sta je daar wel volledig zelf in voor de integratie denk ik (bij Ponto kan je dat ook, maar je kan ook hun out of the box integraties gebruiken).

[Reactie gewijzigd door SMGGM op 30 juni 2021 18:47]

+1Brent
@icecreamfarmer30 juni 2021 11:28
Euh, Gnucash doet eventjes heel wat meer dan een 'eigen excel', voor een kleine tot middengrote business is het zeer geschikt. Voor persoonlijk werk ook niet gek, al vergt het wat meer handwerk en is het ontbreken van een budget functie wat onhandig (kun je omheen werken met envelope boekingen, maar dat is dus dat handwerk).
+1ATS
@icecreamfarmer30 juni 2021 11:47
Sowieso boven wat banken aanbieden, want dat soort diensten hebben de neiging om ineens te verdwijnen met medeneming van je data.

* ATS is nog altijd pissed op ING dat TIM de nek omdraaide zonder dat je je data eruit kon trekken
+1Osiummaster
30 juni 2021 11:48
Iemand moet ze misschien even mededelen dat open-source software er niet verplicht afgrijselijk uit hoeft te zien.
0MadEgg
@Osiummaster30 juni 2021 12:24
Dan krijg je de reactie dat het open source is en je van harte aangemoedigd wordt om patches aan te leveren die het uiterlijk verbeteren.

Het is functie boven vorm. Niet oogstrelend, wel duidelijk en efficient mee te werken. Bevalt me prima. Ik mis een beter uiterlijk met name bij de rapporten die je ermee genereert. Kun je ook prima customizen maar dat heeft voor mij dan weer niet genoeg prioriteit en mijn accountant kan de lelijke gele kleurtjes ook wel lezen.
0Osiummaster
@MadEgg30 juni 2021 12:51
Ik geef je deels gelijk, maar de UI van zulke applicaties behoed mij wel degelijk voor het gebruiken ervan. Er zijn vele moderne open-source applicaties welke er zeer goed uitzien. Het is niet onmogelijk.

Ik contribute zelf ook soms aan open-source, hoewel niet aan de UI kant en al helemaal niet aan applicaties gerelateerd aan financien. Ik zeg enkel dat de interface van een enerzijds waarschijnlijk goed functionerende applicatie mensen ervan weerhoud deze te gebruiken en dat we niet alleen back-end designers zoals mij nodig hebben in de open-source wereld anders krijg je dit soort resultaten
0MadEgg
@Osiummaster30 juni 2021 13:13
Ik weet niet hoe zeer het de intentie is van de ontwikkelaars om nieuwe gebruikers te werven eigenlijk. Maar ik denk inderdaad dat je bij dit soort projecten meer backend ontwikkelaars ziet dan UI experts.

Ik heb ook wel de nodige interne bedrijfsapplicaties gezien, overigens, en die zijn veelal van hetzelfde of lager niveau dan GNUCash.

Ik heb wat geëxperimenteerd met andere (OSS) alternatieven maar die hebben niet dezelfde functionaliteit of efficiëntie die GNUCash wel heeft. Het is niet mooi, maar het werkt wel zeer goed. Ik heb laat me niet door het uiterlijk tegenhouden. En wellicht, als ik als ZZP'er wellicht eens een paar weken zonder (betaald) werk zit werp ik me op OSS-projecten als GNUCash, bijvoorbeeld om de UI te verbeteren. Lijkt me nog wel een uitdaging, het mag natuurlijk niet ten koste gaan van de efficiëntie en daar spelen heel veel factoren in mee. Op het web vindt met tegenwoordig heel veel witruimte mooi en strak, als je dat in GNUCash toepast wordt ik er niet blij van in ieder geval.

Tot die tijd ben ik dankbaar voor het zeer functionele product wat de ontwikkelaars afleveren.
0Friemel
30 juni 2021 12:27
Is dit programma wel volledig met een toetsenbord (short cuts) te bedienen? Het gaat tenslotte om data entry en dan is al dat muisklikken behoorlijk vermoeiend.
0MadEgg
@Friemel30 juni 2021 13:16
Natuurlijk, leef je uit: https://wiki.gnucash.org/wiki/Keyboard_Shortcuts
0Friemel
@MadEgg30 juni 2021 20:20
Ok, in de eerste alinea staat echter:
Some keyboard shortcuts in GnuCash
Het is zo te zien mogelijk om dit uit te breiden, maar dat zal nog een behoorlijke inspanning zijn.

