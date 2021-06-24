Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: SciTE 5.1.0

SciTE logo (75 pix) Versie 5.1.0 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource- en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource-Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, die van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apples appstore kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een standalone-executable die handig op een USB-stick meegenomen kan worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 5.1.0:
  • This is a stable release. Interfaces with lexers and between platform-independent code and platform layers should remain compatible through 5.x releases.
  • Add SciFnDirectStatus, a direct access function which also returns status. It can be retrieved with SCI_GETDIRECTSTATUSFUNCTION. This can avoid calling SCI_GETSTATUS after every API to determine failure so can improve performance.
  • Add more type-safe wrappers to the API. These are defined in include/ScintillaCall.h and implemented in call/ScintillaCall.cxx. ScintillaCall throws Scintilla::Failure exceptions when a call fails.
  • Add APIs for setting appearance (traditional blob or plain text) and colour of representations and support setting a representation for the "\r\n" line end sequence.
  • Add SCI_REPLACERECTANGULAR to insert text like a rectangular paste.
  • Fixed bug with SCI_GETLASTCHILD. Bug #2260.
  • Fixed gcc link-time-optimization (LTO) compilation. Bug #2259.

Versienummer 5.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website SciTE
Download https://www.scintilla.org/SciTEDownload.html
Licentietype GPL

