Lunacy is een gratis grafisch ontwerpprogramma voor Windows. Het heeft een grote hoeveelheid ingebakken content, zoals iconen, foto's, gemaskeerde afbeeldingen en illustraties. Het is ook in staat om sketch-bestanden te openen en Sketch-plug-ins te gebruiken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en Icons8 lijkt daarbij goed naar de community te luisteren. In versie 7.0 van Lunacy zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

We replaced the Welcome Window with the Home Tab. You can now always access it from the top panel. Also, we moved the Sign in/Sign up form and the list of Recent documents to the Home Tab (see the figure below).

We are introducing Lunacy Cloud and discontinue the support of Sketch Cloud. To create a cloud document, click File > New Cloud. The list of your documents appears in the Recent and Documents sections of the Home Tab. You can access your cloud documents from any computer under your Icons8 account.

Also, currently, cloud documents are accessible by anyone with the link. More flexible sharing options will be added in the upcoming versions. To get a link, click Share in the upper-right corner. The link will get copied to your clipboard. There are two ways to open a cloud document via a link:

Copy the link, then click File > Open URL From Clipboard.

Copy the link and press Ctrl+V over any document or the Home Tab. To save a cloud document locally, go to File > Save as Local Copy.

Note: To go on working with a local copy, open it from where you saved it. Local files now appear in the top panel with the document icon before the file name.

Collaboration, the most awaited feature by Lunacy fans, is finally here! Now you can work with the same cloud documents simultaneously with other users. Just share the link to the document and enjoy the teamwork.

For obvious reasons, we could not test all the scenarios and intricacies of multi-user editing without real users. So, let’s call it a feature preview. If you encounter any issues, please feel free to report them (Help > Report a Problem).

Big thanks to Sargis_k for helping us out with the Armenian localization. If you also want to take part in Lunacy localization, click here.

Now the default font for all text blocks is Inter. Also, now it is the font of our interface. It is a free Google font that can be used on all platforms. Previously it was Segoe UI. But it is authorized only for Windows. Now guess why we did it.

New hotkeys for navigation through document pages (Page up/Page down) and artboards (Home/End).

Improved UI for Objects, Styles, Color Picker, Top bar and Main menu.

The limit for Gaussian blur is now 10000. The max value of the slider is still 50. But if you need more blur, you can enter the required value manually.

Now you always have access to the list of document pages. You no longer have to switch to the Objects tab to navigate through pages.

The button on the right end of the search bar now enables you to quickly collapse the object tree.

Ability to switch between Lunacy servers for better connectivity (Help > Region).

Now, if you need more space in the top bar, you can hide the Main menu by clicking the arrow next to the Lunacy logo.

Other minor improvements