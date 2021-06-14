Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: WinRAR 6.02

WinRAR logo (80 pix) RAR Labs heeft versie 6.02 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietool is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z - heeft een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 6.02
  • ZIP SFX module refuses to process SFX commands stored in archive comment if such comment is resided after beginning of Authenticode digital signature. It is done to prevent possible attacks with inclusion of ZIP archive into the signature body.
    We already prohibited extracting contents of such malformed archives in WinRAR 6.01.
    We are thankful to Jacob Thompson - Mandiant Advantage Labs for reporting this issue.
  • WinRAR uses https instead of http in the web notifier window, home page and themes links. It also implements additional checks within the web notifier. This is done to prevent a malicious web page from executing existing files on a user's computer. Such attack is only possible if the intruder has managed to spoof or otherwise control user's DNS records. Some other factors are also involved in limiting the practical application of this attack.
    We would like to express our gratitude to Igor Sak-Sakovskiy for bringing this issue to our attention.
  • Where appropriate, SFX archive displays the additional line with detailed error information provided by operating system.
    For example, previously such archive would display "Cannot create file" message alone. Now this message is followed by a detailed reason like access denied or file being used by another process.
    In the past this extended error information was available in WinRAR, but not in SFX archives.
  • Switch -idn hides archived names also in 'v' and 'l' commands. It can be useful if only the archive type or total information is needed.
  • If -ibck -ri switches are used together, WinRAR process sets the priority specified in -ri switch. Previous versions ignored -ri and set the priority to low in the presence of -ibck switch.
  • When using "File/Change drive" command, WinRAR saves the last folder of previous drive and restores it if that drive is selected again later.
  • Name of unpacking file is now included into WinRAR incorrect password warning for RAR5 archives. It can be helpful when unpacking a non-solid archive containing files encrypted with different passwords.
Bugs fixed:
  • "Convert archives" command issued erroneous "The specified password is incorrect" message after succesfully converting RAR archive with encrypted file names if new password was set and archive was opened in WinRAR shell
  • If command progress window was resized up and then quickly resized down to original dimensions, window contents could be positioned incorrectly.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*WinRAR 6.02 (32bit)
*WinRAR 6.02 (64bit)
*RAR 6.02 voor Linux (32bit)
*RAR 6.02 voor Linux (64bit)
*RAR 6.02 voor FreeBSD
*RAR 6.02 voor macOS
*RAR voor Android

WinRAR 5.6.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 6.02
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website RAR Labs
Download https://www.rarlab.com/download.htm
Bestandsgroottes 546,00kB - 3,19MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

14-06-2021 • 11:01
16

14-06-2021 • 11:01

Submitter: BlueInk

Bron: RAR Labs

Update-historie

05-03 WinRAR 6.11 6
22-02 WinRAR 6.11 bèta 1 17
24-01 WinRAR 6.10 14
10-12 WinRAR 6.10 bèta 3 14
15-11 WinRAR 6.10 bèta 2 11
07-10 WinRAR 6.10 bèta 1 8
06-'21 WinRAR 6.02 16
05-'21 WinRAR 6.02 bèta 1 5
04-'21 WinRAR 6.01 42
03-'21 WinRAR 6.01 bèta 1 13
WinRAR

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (16)

14 juni 2021 11:16
Véle jaren gebruikt. Ik ergerde me wel aan de knullige interface met hier- en daar bijna onvindbare instellingen en uiteindelijk heb ik 'm omgeruild voor één van de alternatieven.

Mijn situatie is ondertussen wat veranderd en op m'n meest recente PC heb ik geen apart unrar proggie meer. Usenet spul unrarren doet m'n downloader zelf en verder kom ik eigenlijk nooit meer rars tegen.

Nitpick: okay *.cbr zijn eigenlijk ook rars maar mn comic reader opent die. :)
0Carlos0_0

@Pt4h14 juni 2021 11:49
Nee voor mij het zelfde jaren gebruikt en daarna nog een tijdje 7zip, maar gebruik ook bijna niet meer.
De tijd dat je echt iets moest inpakken, om mee te nemen is niet echt meer nodig.

De usb sticks/ cloud etc is allemaal zo groot dat goed comprimeren niet echt nodig is, en zoveel kleiner wordt een zip/rar file tegenwoordig ook niet meer.
Of je moet zo goed in de settings gaan kijken en gaan instellen, maar of dat nog echt handig is tegenwoordig in vele gevallen vast niet meer.

Inderdaad verdere uitpakken van nieuwsgroepen doet mijn Nas met ds download zelf, voor die enkele keer dat ik nog eens wat binnenhaal(Meeste netflix).

Alleen als je eens meerdere bestanden in 1 keer wil sturen, dan is nog makkelijk maar voldoet windows zip programma op zich ook prima.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 14 juni 2021 15:54]

+1jozuf
@Carlos0_014 juni 2021 12:02
Hoe goed iets comprimeert ligt voor een groot deel aan de data.
Media is vaak al gecomprimeerd (denk aan allerlei video containers bv mp4, of jpeg, mp3, docx/pdf etc) en valt niet (veel) meer uit te halen.
Plaintext is een heel ander verhaal.
+2Ramoncito
@jozuf14 juni 2021 15:06
Je hoeft ook niet per se te comprimeren. Als je talloze kleine bestanden hebt zoals pdf's of tekstbestandjes, dan is het zeker lonend om er één (ongecomprimeerd) archief van te maken. Je bespaart jezelf dan een hoop slack space. Tevens kun je de repair optie aanzetten voor als het bestand beschadigd raakt.
+1Stannieman
@jozuf14 juni 2021 12:34
Maar bij plain text moet je al serieus moeite doen om iets zo groot te maken dat comprimeren nodig is.

Zelf gebruik ik 7zip tegenwoordig om een hoop files in 1x door te sturen of in .tar files te neuzen. Meer als een soort container dus. Maar dan kan je evengoed de compressie ook aan laten staan als je toch bezig bent.
+1Zoop
@Stannieman14 juni 2021 13:16
Dat is de hoofd usecase voor mij, ruimte besparen is al lang niet meer echt boeiend, maar 1 enkele file transferren, wel. Zeker wanneer zaken over ftp of iets dergelijks moeten, liever op server uitpakken dan duizenden bestanden 1-voor-1 transferren, wat door overhead vaak veel langer duurt.
+1rob.maas
@Stannieman14 juni 2021 14:15
Database back-ups lenen zich bij uitstek hiervoor, van enkele tientallen GB's naar enke honderden MB's.
+1Siaon
@Carlos0_014 juni 2021 14:13
Ik comprimeer backups alsnog graag. Daarnaast kan je er makkelijk en veilig bestanden mee mailen, ook als ze te groot zijn om in een keer te mailen.

Nog altijd mijn go-to-archiver, ook na al die jaren :)
+1ggj87
@Pt4h14 juni 2021 12:18
Ik blijf het altijd installeren, al is het maar uit nostalgie
+1patrickveldkamp
14 juni 2021 17:23
Nederlandstalige versie te downloaden via https://www.rarlab.com/rar/winrar-x64-602nl.exe

[Reactie gewijzigd door patrickveldkamp op 14 juni 2021 17:23]

0Geomaris
14 juni 2021 12:21
Nederlandstalige versie nog op 6.01, dus voor de nieuwste NL versie nog paar dagen wachten.
0Santford
@Geomaris14 juni 2021 19:57
De 6.02 is beschikbaar als download in het Nederlands
0Boekenkaft
15 juni 2021 13:54
In de jaren 90 ooit een virus opgelopen door een mail van een collega ICT specialist. Dit virus verspreidde zich door zich te nestelen in software-installers. Sindsdien heb ik er een gewoonte van gemaakt om alle installers te bewaren in een, met een password beveiligd, rar-bestand.
Zo is het dus niet meer mogelijk dat een virus zich in installers nestelt.

Ook vind ik het prettig om een "recovery record" toe te voegen.
Tenslotte gebruik ik het om privédata te beschermen door het te verpakken met een wachtwoord.

Eigenlijk is de compressie leuk meegenomen, maar de beveiliging tegen diefstal, dataverlies en eventuele virusverspreiding zijn voor mij de voornaamste reden om dit fijne programma te gebruiken.

Aanrader!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Boekenkaft op 15 juni 2021 14:01]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

