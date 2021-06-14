Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Sandboxie Plus 5.50.1 / 0.8.1

Sandboxie logo (45 pix) Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico is dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast.

Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7, 8 en 10, en wordt tegenwoordig als opensource aangeboden, nadat Sophos er niet meer verder mee wilde. Sandboxie is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Added
  • Sandboxie now applies by default "Close...=!,..." directives to non-excluded images if they are located in a sandbox
    -- added 'AlwaysCloseForBoxed=n' to disable this behaviour as it may not be always desired, and it doesn't provide extra security
  • added process image information to Sandman UI
  • localized template categories in the Plus UI
  • added "DisableResourceMonitor=y" to disable resource access monitor for selected boxes
  • added option to show trace entries only for the selected sandbox
  • added "UseVolumeSerialNumbers=y" that allows drive letters to be suffixed with the volume SN in the \drive\ sandbox location
    -- it helps to avoid files mixed together on multiple pendrives using the same letter
    -- note: this option is not compatible with the recovery function of the Classic UI, only SandMan UI is fully compatible
Changed
  • portable cleanup message now has y/n/c options
  • consolidated Proc_CreateProcessInternalW and Proc_CreateProcessInternalW_RS5 to remove duplicate code
  • the ElevateCreateProcess fix, as sometimes applied by the Program Compatibility Assistant, will no longer be emulated by default
    -- use 'ApplyElevateCreateProcessFix=y' or 'ApplyElevateCreateProcessFix=program.exe,y' to enable it
  • trace log gets disabled only when it has no entries and the logging is stopped
Fixed
  • fixed APC issue with the new global hook emulation mechanism and WoW64 processes
  • fixed IPv6 issues with BlockPort options
  • fixed an issue with CheatEngine when "OpenWinClass=*" was specified
  • fixed memory corruption in SbieDrv
  • fixed crash issue with process elevation on CreateProcess calls
  • fixed process elevation when running in the built-in administrator account
  • fixed template preview resetting unsaved entries in box options window
  • fixed an issue with driver verifier and user handles
  • fixed driver memory leak of FLT_FILE_NAME_INFORMATION objects
  • fixed broken clipboard introduced in 5.50.0
  • fixed dcom launch issue on windows 7 32 bit introduced in 5.50.0

Versienummer 5.50.1 / 0.8.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Sandboxie
Download https://github.com/sandboxie-plus/Sandboxie/releases/tag/0.8.1
Bestandsgrootte 15,74MB
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (8)

+1Flash00
14 juni 2021 23:52
Jarenlang Sandboxie gebruikt, maar heeft geen toegevoegde waarde meer sinds Windows 10 een zandbak ingebouwd heeft.
+1Phuncz
@Flash0015 juni 2021 08:05
Niet compleet want niet elke applicatie of functie werkt in Windows 10 Sandbox Mode. Het is wel een heel handige functie !

Bij mij werkt een recente Sandboxie maar beperkt op een recente Windows 10, ik weet geen variant buiten een volledig virtuele Windows in VMware Workstation.
+1afterburn
@Phuncz15 juni 2021 09:18
Kun je dit verder uitleggen? Want wat je zegt is namelijk nogal tegenstrijdig:

- Niet elke applicatie of functie werkt in W10 Sandbox mode
- Ik weet geen varian buiten een volledige virtuele Windows

W10 sandbox IS een volledige virtuele Hyper-V Windows omgeving. Je kunt alles installeren en gebruiken, maar zodra je de sandbox sluit is het foets. Je kunt trouwens wel bepaalde packages/tools 'bootstrappen' via config files, waarbij je feitelijk elke keer dat je het start een unattended install doet zodat het lijkt alsof de packages in je sandbox zitten.
+1Marsmillo
@afterburn15 juni 2021 09:41
De kracht van sandboxie is toch net dat je ieder programma op je computer even snel in een afgeschermde omgeving kan draaien zonder dat daarbij de rest ik die omgeving moet zitten.

Heb de nieuwe versies nog niet getest, maar het was voor mij altijd al een gemakkelijk programmatie. Gemakkelijker dan een volledige VM te gaan opzetten/opstarten telkens.

Kan je in win10 afzonderlijke programma's in een sandbox draaien? Heb dat nog nooit echt goed bekeken.
+1afterburn
@Marsmillo15 juni 2021 09:58
Verschil tussen Sandboxie en W10 is naar mijn mening simplistisch gesteld:

- Sandboxie: je hebt een programma geinstalleerd en brengt het naar de zandbak
- W10: je hebt een zandbak, en daar ga je spelen met programmas

Oftewel, de benadering is anders.
0Phuncz
@afterburn15 juni 2021 18:33
Het is al even geleden maar iets dat bijvoorbeeld niet werkt is een Windows Feature of Optional Feature toevoegen (Settings, Apps, Optional Features) toevoegen. Sommige software weigerde te installeren of uit te voeren. Het is niet Windows 10 in Hyper-V, het is een stripped-down versie van Windows 10. Ook software afhankelijk van .Net werkt niet want je kan .Net niet installeren.

Misschien is dit wel mogelijk met aanpassingen, zoals je al noemde.
+1Janbraam
@Flash0015 juni 2021 00:49
Jarenlang Sandboxie gebruikt, maar heeft geen toegevoegde waarde meer sinds Windows 10 een zandbak ingebouwd heeft.
Hm. Ik mis hierbij "vind ik" of "voor mij". En daarmee nuance. Zoals jij het nu schrijft is het nogal... een vaststaand feit voor écht iedereen...

On-topic: ik vind de titel wat verwarrend. Sandboxie classic heeft versie 5.50.1 gekregen en Sandboxie Plus 0.8.1.

En voor degenen die meer info willen lezen: https://www.guidingtech.c...s-sandboxie-testing-apps/
0Flash00
@Janbraam15 juni 2021 13:43
Oké, jij je zin: voor mij!
Is het geen vaststaand feit dan?
Ik kan geen reden bedenken waarom ik (of een ander) beide zandbakken zou gebruiken.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

