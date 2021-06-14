Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico is dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast.
Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7, 8 en 10, en wordt tegenwoordig als opensource aangeboden, nadat Sophos er niet meer verder mee wilde. Sandboxie is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Added
Changed
- Sandboxie now applies by default "Close...=!,..." directives to non-excluded images if they are located in a sandbox
-- added 'AlwaysCloseForBoxed=n' to disable this behaviour as it may not be always desired, and it doesn't provide extra security
- added process image information to Sandman UI
- localized template categories in the Plus UI
- added "DisableResourceMonitor=y" to disable resource access monitor for selected boxes
- added option to show trace entries only for the selected sandbox
- added "UseVolumeSerialNumbers=y" that allows drive letters to be suffixed with the volume SN in the \drive\ sandbox location
-- it helps to avoid files mixed together on multiple pendrives using the same letter
-- note: this option is not compatible with the recovery function of the Classic UI, only SandMan UI is fully compatible
Fixed
- portable cleanup message now has y/n/c options
- consolidated Proc_CreateProcessInternalW and Proc_CreateProcessInternalW_RS5 to remove duplicate code
- the ElevateCreateProcess fix, as sometimes applied by the Program Compatibility Assistant, will no longer be emulated by default
-- use 'ApplyElevateCreateProcessFix=y' or 'ApplyElevateCreateProcessFix=program.exe,y' to enable it
- trace log gets disabled only when it has no entries and the logging is stopped
- fixed APC issue with the new global hook emulation mechanism and WoW64 processes
- fixed IPv6 issues with BlockPort options
- fixed an issue with CheatEngine when "OpenWinClass=*" was specified
- fixed memory corruption in SbieDrv
- fixed crash issue with process elevation on CreateProcess calls
- fixed process elevation when running in the built-in administrator account
- fixed template preview resetting unsaved entries in box options window
- fixed an issue with driver verifier and user handles
- fixed driver memory leak of FLT_FILE_NAME_INFORMATION objects
- fixed broken clipboard introduced in 5.50.0
- fixed dcom launch issue on windows 7 32 bit introduced in 5.50.0