Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico is dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast.

Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7, 8 en 10, en wordt tegenwoordig als opensource aangeboden, nadat Sophos er niet meer verder mee wilde. Sandboxie is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.