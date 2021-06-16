Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 89.0.1

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft een update voor versie 89 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 89 heeft Mozilla ondersteuning toegevoegd voor pdf-formulieren die van JavaScript gebruikmaken, worden printmarges nu in lokale eenheden weergegeven en kan er op Linux nu pinch zoom worden gebruikt op touch screens. De privacy is beter gewaarborgd doordat privacygevoelige informatie nu niet meer met andere websites kan worden gedeeld. Screenshots kunnen voortaan via het contextmenu worden gemaakt. Het maken van ftp-verbindingen is uitgeschakeld en de functionaliteit daarvan zal in versie 89 helemaal verdwijnen. In versie 89.0.1 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fixed
  • Windows: Resolved an issue causing some screen readers to not interact correctly with Firefox anymore (bug 1714212)
  • Updated translations, including full Spanish (Mexico) localization and other improvements (bug 1714946)
  • Fix various font related regressions (bug 1694174)
  • Linux: Fix performance and stability regressions with WebRender (bug 1715895, bug 1715902)
  • macOS: Fix screen flickering when scrolling a page on an external monitor (bug 1715452)
  • Enterprise: Fix for the DisableDeveloperTools policy not having effect anymore (bug 1715777)
  • Linux: Fix broken scrollbars on some GTK themes (bug 1714103)
  • Various stability and security fixes.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 89.0.1 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 89.0.1 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 89.0.1 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 89.0.1 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 89.0.1 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 89.0.1 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 89.0.1 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 89.0.1 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 89.0.1 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 89.0.1 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 89.0.1 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 89.0.1 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 89.0.1 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 89.0.1 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 89.0.1 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox Mozilla Firefox

Versienummer 89.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-06-2021 18:46
12 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

16-06-2021 • 18:46

12 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

23-03 Mozilla Firefox 98.0.2 9
15-03 Mozilla Firefox 98.0.1 41
08-03 Mozilla Firefox 98.0 31
05-03 Mozilla Firefox 97.0.2 4
18-02 Mozilla Firefox 97.0.1 22
08-02 Mozilla Firefox 97.0 24
28-01 Mozilla Firefox 96.0.3 0
21-01 Mozilla Firefox 96.0.2 6
15-01 Mozilla Firefox 96.0.1 20
11-01 Mozilla Firefox 96.0 52
Meer historie

Lees meer

Mozilla Firefox

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Browsers Mozilla Firefox

Reacties (12)

-Moderatie-faq
-112012+110+22+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Franckey
16 juni 2021 19:21
Firefox was jarenlang mijn favoriete browser, maar nu ben ik voor zowel werk als privé overgestapt op Edge. Niet omdat Firefox slecht is, maar de nieuwe Edge is erg goed. Het lijkt zelfs veel sneller dan Firefox.
+2beerse

@Franckey16 juni 2021 21:20
Tja... Edge kan dan wel erg goed zijn, maar ze is er niet voor alle platformen...

Firefox gebruik ik onder android, onder iOS, onder linux en onder msWindows. En met mijn eigen, verder onafhankelijke firefox sync account zijn de bookmarks en alles wat ik wil synchroniseren op alle platformen beschikbaar.

Helaas zijn de add-ons niet op alle platformen beschikbaar, maar dat is aan de add-ons.
+2Gadget Freak
@beerse17 juni 2021 00:08
Tja... Edge kan dan wel erg goed zijn, maar ze is er niet voor alle platformen...
Formeel heb je gelijk, ik heb geen versie gezien voor de ZX Spectrum en de Commodore 64, maar voor alle actuele platformen is er een Edge! Ik gebruik het onder macOS, Windows 10 en iOS.
+1Zidane007nl
@Gadget Freak17 juni 2021 15:33
Niet voor Linux. Daar is het nog steeds een beta versie.
0Wouterie
@Gadget Freak17 juni 2021 09:31
Maar... dat is Edge zonder extensies. Dus op de desktop heb je een leuke gezinsauto met climate control, ABS, airbags etc maar zodra je dezelfde auto op je telefoon pakt zit er geeneens stuurbekrachtiging op.
+1Carlos0_0
@Franckey16 juni 2021 19:42
Ja ik ook sinds tijdje over op Edge thuis, op werk gebruik ze beide omdat sommige applicaties beter in Firefox werken en andere Chrome schrijven browsers.
Ik vind wel makkelijk 2 verschillende browsers soms te hebben, houd ik bepaalde taken beetje nog gescheiden.

Maar privé idd sinds een tijdje over op edge, en Firefox niet meer gebruikt.
Het werkt super niks te klagen, heerlijk de browser al standaard bij geleverd is fijn werkt.
+1Zidane007nl
16 juni 2021 22:28
Ik ben nog steeds geen fan van het Proton redesign. Vooral de zwevende tabbladen ... Het is een stap in de verkeerde richting. Het oude design was prima. Ik heb via about:config maar Proton uitgeschakeld, maar dat gaat er binnenkort helaas uit ...

Onder Ubuntu 18.04 is Firefox 89 trouwens al een aantal keer vastgelopen ...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zidane007nl op 16 juni 2021 23:31]

+1samtoxie
@Zidane007nl16 juni 2021 23:19
Gaan ze dat eruit halen? Misschien kijken of ik dan maar een fork kan vinden... Ik heb echt helemaal niks met dat nieuwe design
+1Zidane007nl
@samtoxie16 juni 2021 23:52
Volgens dit issue in versie 91: https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1709425. Misschien tegen die tijd een userchrome.css toepassen zoals deze: https://github.com/black7375/Firefox-UI-Fix.
+1VirtualGuineaPig
@Zidane007nl17 juni 2021 08:53
Ben het helemaal met Zidane007nl eens:
Ik ben nog steeds geen fan van het Proton redesign.
nieuwe design is ook niet mijn keuze.

Gelukkig biedt Themes een workaround. Ik gebruik (oh, zo zuur) Google Chrome Light theme nu als standaard uiterlijk

[Reactie gewijzigd door VirtualGuineaPig op 17 juni 2021 08:54]

+1Hydranet
@Zidane007nl17 juni 2021 10:04
Je kan altijd nog Firefox-ESR gebruiken ;)
0Hydranet
17 juni 2021 10:11
Firefox is jaren lang mijn primaire browser geweest, ben nu twee weken Brave aan het testen. Ik vind het wel een fijne browser omdat ie sneller lijkt te reageren en dat ie "Out of the Box" met betere privacy instellingen komt, beter privacy instellingen als met Firefox waar ik ook nog een aantal addons voor gebruikte. Nog twee weken en dan besluit ik of ik het mijn primaire browser maak, mocht ik dat uiteindelijk gaan doen dan zal ik Firefox wel als secondaire browser ernaast blijven draaien.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True