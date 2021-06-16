Mozilla heeft een update voor versie 89 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 89 heeft Mozilla ondersteuning toegevoegd voor pdf-formulieren die van JavaScript gebruikmaken, worden printmarges nu in lokale eenheden weergegeven en kan er op Linux nu pinch zoom worden gebruikt op touch screens. De privacy is beter gewaarborgd doordat privacygevoelige informatie nu niet meer met andere websites kan worden gedeeld. Screenshots kunnen voortaan via het contextmenu worden gemaakt. Het maken van ftp-verbindingen is uitgeschakeld en de functionaliteit daarvan zal in versie 89 helemaal verdwijnen. In versie 89.0.1 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

Mozilla Firefox 89.0.1 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 89.0.1 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 89.0.1 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 89.0.1 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 89.0.1 voor macOS (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 89.0.1 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 89.0.1 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 89.0.1 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 89.0.1 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 89.0.1 voor macOS (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 89.0.1 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 89.0.1 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 89.0.1 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 89.0.1 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 89.0.1 voor macOS (Fries)