Mozilla heeft een update voor versie 89 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 89 heeft Mozilla ondersteuning toegevoegd voor pdf-formulieren die van JavaScript gebruikmaken, worden printmarges nu in lokale eenheden weergegeven en kan er op Linux nu pinch zoom worden gebruikt op touch screens. De privacy is beter gewaarborgd doordat privacygevoelige informatie nu niet meer met andere websites kan worden gedeeld. Screenshots kunnen voortaan via het contextmenu worden gemaakt. Het maken van ftp-verbindingen is uitgeschakeld en de functionaliteit daarvan zal in versie 89 helemaal verdwijnen. In versie 89.0.1 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Fixed
- Windows: Resolved an issue causing some screen readers to not interact correctly with Firefox anymore (bug 1714212)
- Updated translations, including full Spanish (Mexico) localization and other improvements (bug 1714946)
- Fix various font related regressions (bug 1694174)
- Linux: Fix performance and stability regressions with WebRender (bug 1715895, bug 1715902)
- macOS: Fix screen flickering when scrolling a page on an external monitor (bug 1715452)
- Enterprise: Fix for the
DisableDeveloperToolspolicy not having effect anymore (bug 1715777)
- Linux: Fix broken scrollbars on some GTK themes (bug 1714103)
- Various stability and security fixes.
