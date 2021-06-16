Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 16.10.2

Microsoft Visual Studio logo (80 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 16.10.2 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. In versie 16.10.2 heeft Microsoft de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Top Issues Fixed in this Release
  • The concurrency checks in code analysis got smarter. They are harder to fool with complex control flow.
  • This fix restores the behavior for external headers by skipping analysis of external headers and suppressing warnings from external headers.
  • Fixed .aspx/ascx files where users may see incomplete IntelliSense or experience slow performance.
  • Fixed scalability issues with the Unity CodeLens provider when working on large projects.
  • Reinstated translated strings in the Azure Service Authentication options page.
  • Fixed intermittent visual code display issues when using Resharper extension.
  • Fixed an issue where certain tool windows, editors, and designers would be rendered too small to display any content.
  • Fixes Xamarin iOS missing app icon problems, either when running an app or when trying to publish it to the App Store.
  • Building projects with AOT+LLVM no longer fails with an XA3001 error.
  • After upgrading to Visual Studio 2019, version 16.10, under certain circumstances, publishing of UWP apps may fail with error message "The specified resource name cannot be found in the image file". This is now fixed.
  • Fixed an issue causing Visual Studio 2019 to stop responding when device configuration changes.
  • Fixes three issues in MSBuild:
    • Avoids MSB4017 errors when building in Azure DevOps.
    • $([MSBuild]::MakeRelative()) again preserves trailing slashes in its input.
    • Exclude globs with a trailing ** pattern again exclude files without . characters

0bartje
16 juni 2021 20:25
Ik kwam er vanmiddag achter dat ik vanaf v16.9.6 geen update meldingen meer heb gekregen.
Maar meteen even bijgewerkt.
+1MeMoRy
@bartje16 juni 2021 21:45
Doe het niet!
Tenminste wij zijn met ons team terug naar 16.9.7
16.10 had gewoon teveel problemen (C# asp.net). Traag en werd trager over tijd. Nuget deed het soms gewoon helemaal niet. Soms spontane exit naar desktop. Etc etc.
Ik durf 16.10.2 eigelijk niet te proberen. Draai de 16.11 preview en als die weer goed werkt doe ik een update
+1robertpNL
@MeMoRy16 juni 2021 21:49
Dat ervaren wij niet binnen het team. Heb je geen trage extensie of ReSharper die roet in het eten gooit?
+1samtoxie
@robertpNL16 juni 2021 22:54
Is er eigenlijk een voordeel voor de combinatie VS+ReSharper t.o.v. Rider van Jetbrains? Ik meen me namelijk te herinneren dat features van ReSharper ingebakken zitten in Rider, en dan ben je ook nog eens goedkoper uit.
+1wbloom
@samtoxie17 juni 2021 09:25
SonarLint extensie werkt niet in Rider
0robertpNL
@samtoxie17 juni 2021 09:20
Ik heb geen ervaringen met Rider. Wel heb ik het idee dat steeds meer features van ReShaper terug zie in VS of dmv extensies.
+1M0nkeymen
@MeMoRy16 juni 2021 22:16
Bij ons team ook problemen met 16.10, live unit testing was helemaal kapot.
0maddog4004
17 juni 2021 10:51
Ik werk met DevExpress suite, ReSharper zit er ook op. Ik heb al geruime tijd dat hij blijft hangen, visual studio not responding.. En wat hij aan het doen is, geen idee.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

