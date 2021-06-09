Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Vivaldi 4.0

Vivaldi logo (75 pix) Versie 4.0 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS ontwikkeld, en sinds versie 3.4 ook voor Android. De release notes voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Vivaldi 4.0: Vivaldi Translate and betas of Vivaldi Mail, Calendar and Feed Reader

A pivotal moment has arrived: Vivaldi 4.0 is here. Simply put, the era of blindly trusting Big Tech is over. A growing movement of people worldwide is looking for reliable, functional alternatives to the tools offered by the tech giants. We are building Vivaldi to meet that need – and more – with an expanded set of integrated features that give you more control of your data and your workflow.

On desktop and Android, we offer Vivaldi Translate, a built-in, privacy-friendly translation feature, powered by Lingvanex and hosted by Vivaldi, keeping translations out of the reach of companies like Google or Microsoft.

The eagerly-awaited beta release of Vivaldi Mail, Vivaldi Feed Reader and Vivaldi Calendar are now here on your desktop. While you can choose to use Vivaldi Mail Beta with your existing mail and calendar services, you can also set up an account on vivaldi.net or add a trusted third-party service, such as Fastmail. Truly, with the new Vivaldi, we’re making it easier for you to break away from the locked ecosystems of the huge corporations and creepy, surveillance-driven practices.

Versienummer 4.0.2312.24
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Vivaldi
Download https://vivaldi.com/download/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

+1valkenier
9 juni 2021 16:01
Absolute aanrader, deze browser! Al jaren mijn default, en steeds beter.
+1Bushtucker
@valkenier9 juni 2021 16:11
Inderdaad. daar waar Opera de weg terug insloeg (volgens mij althans) maakt Vivaldi steeds weer stappen vooruit. Enige jammere vind ik de matige interface. Deze kun je weliswaar naar believen aanpassen maar het blijft er m.i. matig uitzien.
Voor de rest een geweldige browser!
+1Renard
9 juni 2021 16:50
Erg fijne browser, gebruik het op mijn pc (Windows) laptop (Majaro-linux) en Android telefoon, gebruik het nu al meer dan een jaar.
Voorheen Firefox gebuikt en gebruik het soms ook nog, maar vind op een of andere manier gewoon niet lekker op een Android telefoon en werken en Vivaldi wel fijn werken op een Android telefoon.

Weet iemand eigenlijk waarom ze niet voor de iphone/ipad een versie maken?
Wel eens opgezocht, maar kon nie teen echte reden vinden, omdat ze Apple een andere engine wil, maar dan kunnen dan toch gewoon doen net als Chrome, Edge enz dat ook doen?
+1doctormetal
9 juni 2021 17:02
Voor de Android versie hebben ze nu eindelijk ook de auto fill API gefixt. Nu werkt deze dus wel goed samen met een password manager. Heb het getest met keepass2android en daar werkt het nu.
+1SaiBork
9 juni 2021 17:58
Geweldige browser, net translate optie geprobeerd, maar op het moment is het waardeloos.
Vertaald een klein deel van de pagina, als je dan naar beneden scrollt is het allemaal nog de orginele taal. Waarschijnlijk is de load op Vivaldi te hoog om dit goed te laten werken voor nu.

Feeds geprobeerd, maar dit heeft nog wat werk nodig aangezien niet alles werkt. Ene site werkt wel (Tweakers.net), andere site niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SaiBork op 9 juni 2021 18:08]

+1t-force
9 juni 2021 23:25
Fijne browser met veel mogelijkheden. Ik gebruik ook de tumbnails in de tabs (op z'n NL: 'miniaturen in tabs weergeven') om overzicht te houden.
Vanaf zo'n beetje 1.0 gebruik ik Vivaldi.

Voor mijn privacy gebruik ik de volgende zaken:
- Startpage om te zoeken
- De ingebrouwde ad en tracking blokking opties
- uBlock Origin om extra te blokkeren (ik gebruik het pipetje om niet gewenste onderdelen van sites weg te halen die niet onder advertenties vallen)
- PI-Hole DNS servers (zet in de settings wel onder privacy de Google diensten uit! anders heb je een Google DNS fallback)
0NielsFL
9 juni 2021 18:43
Zit tegenwoordig ook een degelijke e-mail cliënt in.

