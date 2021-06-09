Versie 4.0 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS ontwikkeld, en sinds versie 3.4 ook voor Android. De release notes voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

A pivotal moment has arrived: Vivaldi 4.0 is here. Simply put, the era of blindly trusting Big Tech is over. A growing movement of people worldwide is looking for reliable, functional alternatives to the tools offered by the tech giants. We are building Vivaldi to meet that need – and more – with an expanded set of integrated features that give you more control of your data and your workflow.

On desktop and Android, we offer Vivaldi Translate, a built-in, privacy-friendly translation feature, powered by Lingvanex and hosted by Vivaldi, keeping translations out of the reach of companies like Google or Microsoft.

The eagerly-awaited beta release of Vivaldi Mail, Vivaldi Feed Reader and Vivaldi Calendar are now here on your desktop. While you can choose to use Vivaldi Mail Beta with your existing mail and calendar services, you can also set up an account on vivaldi.net or add a trusted third-party service, such as Fastmail. Truly, with the new Vivaldi, we’re making it easier for you to break away from the locked ecosystems of the huge corporations and creepy, surveillance-driven practices.