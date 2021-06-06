2Brightsparks heeft versie 9.5.22.0 uitgebracht van SyncBackFree. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 45 en 62 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

Updated: Columns at bottom-left of Differences window are switched if copying from destination to source

(SE/Pro): WinMerge will be added to Comparison Programs automatically (when opened) if it exists

(Pro): Fine tune behavior for OneDrive HTTP response 400 to retry only when it's a genuine error 400 and not a server failure

(Pro): Translation of invalid filenames setting is now used with Dropbox

(Pro): Egnyte API requests per second improvements

(Pro): Support VPC endpoints with S3

(Pro): Extract additional error messages from Egnyte

(Pro): TLS v1.2 always used for OneDrive/SharePoint (requirement of service) Fixed: (Pro): Azure SAS signature was not being restored when the blob service was recreated after a network error

(Pro): If Box refresh token is invalidated during profile run then profile will now stop