Software-update: SyncBackFree 9.5.22

SyncBackFree logo (75 pix) 2Brightsparks heeft versie 9.5.22.0 uitgebracht van SyncBackFree. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 45 en 62 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

Updated:
  • Columns at bottom-left of Differences window are switched if copying from destination to source
  • (SE/Pro): WinMerge will be added to Comparison Programs automatically (when opened) if it exists
  • (Pro): Fine tune behavior for OneDrive HTTP response 400 to retry only when it's a genuine error 400 and not a server failure
  • (Pro): Translation of invalid filenames setting is now used with Dropbox
  • (Pro): Egnyte API requests per second improvements
  • (Pro): Support VPC endpoints with S3
  • (Pro): Extract additional error messages from Egnyte
  • (Pro): TLS v1.2 always used for OneDrive/SharePoint (requirement of service)
Fixed:
  • (Pro): Azure SAS signature was not being restored when the blob service was recreated after a network error
  • (Pro): If Box refresh token is invalidated during profile run then profile will now stop

Versienummer 9.5.22
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website 2Brightsparks
Download https://www.2brightsparks.com/download-syncbackfree.html
Bestandsgrootte 21,17MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 06-06-2021 05:55
5 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

06-06-2021 • 05:55

5 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: 2Brightsparks

Reacties (5)

+1Bor
6 juni 2021 20:40
Dit blijft nog steeds een mooi stuk software hoewel ik niet zo'n voorstander ben van deze nieuwe interface (hoewel nieuw, hij is er alweer een paar versies). Wat betreft instelmogelijkheden en support wat mij betreft onovertroffen en hoewel er gratis alternatieve sync tools zijn, zijn geld meer dan waard.
0georgekoeneman
6 juni 2021 09:18
vroeger veel gebruikt. ziet er nu wel heel "plat" uit....
+1trevoc
@georgekoeneman6 juni 2021 11:46
Functionaliteit is wel nog steeds goed toch? Doet wat het moet doen (voor persoonlijke laptop backups)
+1wisselwerking
@georgekoeneman6 juni 2021 16:22
Interessanter vind ik de vraag waarom jij het nu niet meer gebruikt? Welk (gratis?) programma gebruik je nu en waarom?
0georgekoeneman
6 juni 2021 18:54
ik maak geen windows backups meer. heb alle belangrijke dingen op 2 Synology nassen staan icm mac's.
alleen voor het gamen heb ik nog een windows systeem. crashed die, dan de cd er in en toedeloe.

