Software-update: Wireshark 3.4.6

Wireshark logo (79 pix) Versie 3.4.6 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen, een ontwikkelversie. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is geschikt voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-uitvoeringen van de besturingssystemen. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

What’s New
  • Windows installers now ship with Npcap 1.31 (previously 1.10).
  • Windows installers now ship with Qt 5.15.2 (previously 5.12.1).
Bug Fixes

The following bugs have been fixed:

  • Macro filters can’t handle escaped characters Issue 17160.
  • Display filter crashes Wireshark Issue 17316.
  • IEEE-1588 Signalling Unicast TLV incorrectly reported as being malformed Issue 17355.
  • IETF QUIC TLS decryption error with extraneous packets during the handshake Issue 17383.
  • Statistics → Resolved Addresses: multi-protocol (TCP/UDP/…​) ports not displayed Issue 17395.
Updated Protocol Support
  • DNP
  • DVB-S2-BB
  • ProtoBuf
  • PTP
  • QUIC
  • RANAP
  • TACACS
New and Updated Capture File Support
  • Ascend
  • ERF
  • K12
  • NetScaler
  • pcapng

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Wireshark 3.4.6 voor Windows (32bit)
*Wireshark 3.4.6 voor Windows (64bit)
*Wireshark 3.4.6 voor PortableApps
*Wireshark 3.4.6 voor macOS 10.12 en hoger (64bit)
*Wireshark 3.4.6 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD

Wireshark 3.0.0

Versienummer 3.4.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Wireshark Foundation
Download https://www.wireshark.org/download.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 03-06-2021 06:09
1 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

03-06-2021 • 06:09

1 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Wireshark Foundation

Fijne app, ondanks dat ik waarschijnlijk maar 1% van de mogelijkheden snap en gebruik, heeft Wireshark al een aantal keer geholpen met problemen.
On-premise RADIUS debugging met Azure MFA, Rogue DHCP en zelfs een keer een "flippende" Honeywell Lyric Camera die z'n IP adres steeds rouleerde ondanks DHCP. Hierdoor ging het hele netwerk plat door conflicterende IP adressen.

