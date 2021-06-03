Versie 3.4.6 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen, een ontwikkelversie. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is geschikt voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-uitvoeringen van de besturingssystemen. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Windows installers now ship with Npcap 1.31 (previously 1.10).

Windows installers now ship with Qt 5.15.2 (previously 5.12.1).

wnpa-sec-2021-04 DVB-S2-BB dissector infinite loop

The following bugs have been fixed:

Macro filters can’t handle escaped characters Issue 17160.

Display filter crashes Wireshark Issue 17316.

IEEE-1588 Signalling Unicast TLV incorrectly reported as being malformed Issue 17355.

IETF QUIC TLS decryption error with extraneous packets during the handshake Issue 17383.

Statistics → Resolved Addresses: multi-protocol (TCP/UDP/…​) ports not displayed Issue 17395.

DNP

DVB-S2-BB

ProtoBuf

PTP

QUIC

RANAP

TACACS