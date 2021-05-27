Software-update: Camtasia 2021.0.2

Camtasia logo (79 pix)TechSmith heeft versie 2021.0.2 van Camtasia voor Windows en macOS uitgebracht. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om op een eenvoudige manier video's te maken voor trainingen en presentaties. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan een video over de werking van een bepaalde applicatie die met een voice-over wordt toegelicht, of een PowerPoint-presentatie samengevoegd met een opname van een lezing. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de mogelijkheden op een rijtje worden gezet. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in Camtasia 2021.0.2:

  • Added option to the Recorder that allows users to select a default save location.
  • Added save option to the Recorder that allows users the option to choose a file name.
  • Reduced minimum track height in the Editor.
  • Added menu option and keyboard shortcut to center canvas.
  • Added an option to enable/disable font ligatures in the Properties panel.
  • Improved accuracy of effect thumbnails when creating user presets of the Corner Rounding visual effect.
  • Fixed tab order in the Quick Property Editor.
  • Fixed a user-reported startup crash.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when scrolling the mouse wheel during startup.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur while saving a project.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when sending a new recording from Recorder to Editor
  • Fixed a bug that stopped playback when playing proxy files if the source was an .MTS file or a Lottie file.
  • Fixed a bug that could prevent some valid files from being proxied.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the Duration prompt from being displayed when extending media.
  • Fixed a bug that could prevent users from entering their license key.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented media from being extended when they contained a transition.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause a misleading duration to be displayed in the Recorder when making long recordings.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause deleted user presets to return after restarting Camtasia.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause the screen to be recorded when it was not selected.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause a drop in frame rate when Transitions are extended.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause duplicate audio media when importing from Audiate.

Camtasia Studio

Versienummer 2021.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website TechSmith
Download https://www.techsmith.com/download/camtasia/
Licentietype Betaald

