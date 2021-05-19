R is een ontwikkelomgeving en programmeertaal voor statistische en data-analysedoeleinden. Het werd oorspronkelijk ontworpen door Ross Ihaka en Robert Gentleman (vandaar de naam R) aan de Universiteit van Auckland, Nieuw-Zeeland. In R is programmeren sterk objectgeoriënteerd en de functionaliteit kan uitgebreid worden via packages die onder andere via cran beschikbaar worden gesteld. Het R-coreteam, dat zich vandaag de dag bezighoudt met de doorontwikkeling, heeft versie 4.1.0 uitgebracht met de titel Pontanezen). De veranderingen van deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
Future Directions
Significant User-Visible Changes
- It is planned that the 4.1.x series will be the last to support 32-bit Windows, with production of binary packages for that series continuing until early 2023.
New Features
- Data set
esophin package datasets now provides the correct numbers of controls; previously it had the numbers of cases added to these. (Reported by Alexander Fowler in PR#17964.)
Graphics
- www.omegahat.net is no longer one of the repositories known by default to
setRepositories(). (Nowadays it only provides source packages and is often unavailable.)
- Function
package_dependencies()(in package tools) can now use different dependency types for direct and recursive dependencies.
- The checking of the size of tarball in
R CMD check --as-cran <pkg>may be tweaked via the new environment variable _R_CHECK_CRAN_INCOMING_TARBALL_THRESHOLD_, as suggested in PR#17777 by Jan Gorecki.
- Using
c()to combine a factor with other factors now gives a factor, an ordered factor when combining ordered factors with identical levels.
-
apply()gains a
simplifyargument to allow disabling of simplification of results.
- The
format()method for class
"ftable"gets a new option
justify. (Suggested by Thomas Soeiro.)
- New
...names()utility. (Proposed by Neal Fultz in PR#17705.)
-
type.convert()now warns when its
as.isargument is not specified, as the help file always said it should. In that case, the default is changed to
TRUEin line with its change in
read.table()(related to
stringsAsFactor) in R 4.0.0.
- When printing list arrays, classed objects are now shown via their
format()value if this is a short enough character string, or by giving the first elements of their class vector and their length.
-
capabilities()gets new entry
"Rprof"which is
TRUEwhen R has been configured with the equivalent of
--enable-R-profiling(as it is by default). (Related to Michael Orlitzky's report PR#17836.)
-
str(xS4)now also shows extraneous attributes of an S4 object
xS4.
- Rudimentary support for vi-style tags in
rtags()and
R CMD rtagshas been added. (Based on a patch from Neal Fultz in PR#17214.)
-
checkRdContents()is now exported from tools; it and also
checkDocFiles()have a new option
chkInternalallowing to check Rd files marked with keyword
"internal"as well. The latter can be activated for
R CMD checkvia environment variable _R_CHECK_RD_INTERNAL_TOO_.
- New functions
numToBits()and
numToInts()extend the
rawconversion utilities to (double precision)
numeric.
- Functions
URLencode()and
URLdecode()in package utils now work on vectors of URIs. (Based on patch from Bob Rudis submitted with PR#17873.)
-
path.expand()can expand ~user on most Unix-alikes even when
readlineis not in use. It tries harder to expand ~, for example should environment variable HOME be unset.
- For HTML help (both dynamic and static), Rd file links to help pages in external packages are now treated as references to topics rather than file names, and fall back to a file link only if the topic is not found in the target package. The earlier rule which prioritized file names over topics can be restored by setting the environment variable _R_HELP_LINKS_TO_TOPICS_ to a false value.
-
c()now removes
NULLarguments before dispatching to methods, thus simplifying the implementation of
c()methods, but for back compatibility keeps
NULLwhen it is the first argument. (From a report and patch proposal by Lionel Henry in PR#17900.)
-
Vectorize()'s result function's environment no longer keeps unneeded objects.
- Function
...elt()now propagates visibility consistently with
..n. (Thanks to Lionel Henry's PR#17905.)
-
capture.output()no longer uses non-standard evaluation to evaluate its arguments. This makes evaluation of functions like
parent.frame()more consistent. (Thanks to Lionel Henry's PR#17907.)
-
packBits(bits, type="double")now works as inverse of
numToBits(). (Thanks to Bill Dunlap's proposal in PR#17914.)
-
curlGetHeaders()has two new arguments,
timeoutto specify the timeout for that call (overriding
getOption("timeout")) and
TLSto specify the minimum TLS protocol version to be used for
https://URIs (inter alia providing a means to check for sites using deprecated TLS versions 1.0 and 1.1).
- For
nls(), an optional constant
scaleOffsetmay be added to the denominator of the relative offset convergence test for cases where the fit of a model is expected to be exact, thanks to a proposal by John Nash.
nls(*, trace=TRUE)now also shows the convergence criterion.
- Numeric differentiation via
numericDeriv()gets new optional arguments
epsand
central, the latter for taking central divided differences. The latter can be activated for
nls()via
nls.control(nDcentral = TRUE).
-
nls()now passes the
traceand
controlarguments to
getInitial(), notably for all self-starting models, so these can also be fit in zero-noise situations via a
scaleOffset. For this reason, the
initialfunction of a
selfStartmodel must now have
...in its argument list.
-
bquote(splice = TRUE)can now splice expression vectors with attributes: this makes it possible to splice the result of
parse(keep.source = TRUE). (Report and patch provided by Lionel Henry in PR#17869.)
-
textConnection()gets an optional
nameargument.
-
get(),
exists(), and
get0()now signal an error if the first argument has length greater than 1. Previously additional elements were silently ignored. (Suggested by Antoine Fabri on R-devel.)
- R now provides a shorthand notation for creating functions, e.g.
\(x) x + 1is parsed as
function(x) x + 1.
- R now provides a simple native forward pipe syntax
|>. The simple form of the forward pipe inserts the left-hand side as the first argument in the right-hand side call. The pipe implementation as a syntax transformation was motivated by suggestions from Jim Hester and Lionel Henry.
-
all.equal(f, g)for
functions now by default also compares their
environment(.)s, notably via new
all.equalmethod for class
function. Comparison of
nls()fits, e.g., may now need
all.equal(m1, m2, check.environment = FALSE).
-
.libPaths()gets a new option
include.site, allowing to not include the site library. (Thanks to Dario Strbenac's suggestion and Gabe Becker's PR#18016.)
- Lithuanian translations are now available. (Thanks to Rimantas Žakauskas.)
-
names()now works for
DOTSXPobjects. on the other hand, in ‘R-lang’, the R language manual, we now warn against relying on the structure or even existence of such
dot-dot-dotobjects.
-
all.equal()no longer gives an error on
DOTSXPobjects.
-
capabilities("cairo")now applies only to the file-based devices as it is now possible (if very unusual) to build R with Cairo support for those but not for
X11().
- There is optional support for tracing the progress of
loadNamespace()— see its help.
- (Not Windows.)
l10n_info()reports an additional element, the name of the encoding as reported by the OS (which may differ from the encoding part (if any) of the result from
Sys.getlocale("LC_CTYPE").
- New function
gregexec()which generalizes
regexec()to find all disjoint matches and well as all substrings corresponding to parenthesized subexpressions of the given regular expression. (Contributed by Brodie Gaslam.)
- New function
charClass()in package utils to query the wide-character classification functions in use (such as
iswprint).
- The names of
quantile()'s result no longer depend on the global
getOption("digits"), but
quantile()gets a new optional argument
digits = 7instead.
-
grep(),
sub(),
regexpand variants work considerably faster for long factors with few levels. (Thanks to Michael Chirico's PR#18063.)
- Provide grouping of
x11()graphics windows within a window manager such as
Gnomeor
Unity; thanks to a patch by Ivan Krylov posted to R-devel.
- The
split()method for class
data.framenow allows the
fargument to be specified as a formula.
-
sprintfnow warns on arguments unused by the format string.
- New palettes
"Rocket"and
"Mako"for
hcl.colors()(approximating palettes of the same name from the 'viridisLite' package).
- The base environment and its namespace are now locked (so one can no longer add bindings to these or remove from these).
-
Rtermhandling of multi-byte characters has been improved, allowing use of such characters when supported by the current locale.
-
Rtermnow accepts
ALT+ +xxxxxxxxsequences to enter Unicode characters as hex digits.
- Environment variable LC_ALL on Windows now takes precedence over LC_CTYPE and variables for other supported categories, matching the POSIX behaviour.
-
duplicated()and
anyDuplicated()are now optimized for integer and real vectors that are known to be sorted via the ALTREP framework.
C-Level Facilities
- The graphics engine version,
R_GE_version, has been bumped to
14and so packages that provide graphics devices should be reinstalled.
- Graphics devices should now specify
deviceVersionto indicate what version of the graphics engine they support.
- Graphics devices can now specify
deviceClip. If
TRUE, the graphics engine will never perform any clipping of output itself.
The clipping that the graphics engine does perform (for both
canClip = TRUEand
canClip = FALSE) has been improved to avoid producing unnecessary artifacts in clipped output.
- The grid package now allows
gpar(fill)to be a
linearGradient(), a
radialGradient(), or a
pattern(). The
viewport(clip)can now also be a grob, which defines a clipping path, and there is a new
viewport(mask)that can also be a grob, which defines a mask.
These new features are only supported so far on the Cairo-based graphics devices and on the
pdf()device.
- (Not Windows.) A warning is given when a Cairo-based type is specified for a
png(),
jpeg(),
tiff()or
bmp()device but Cairo is unsupported (so
type = "Xlib"is tried instead).
-
grSoftVersion()now reports the versions of FreeType and FontConfig if they are used directly (not via Pango), as is most commonly done on macOS.
Installation on a Unix-alike
- The standalone ‘libRmath’ math library and R's C API now provide
log1pexp()again as documented, and gain
log1mexp().
Link-Time Optimization on a Unix-alike
-
configurechecks for a program
pkgconfif program
pkg-configis not found. These are now only looked for on the path (like almost all other programs) so if needed specify a full path to the command in
PKG_CONFIG, for example in file ‘config.site’.
- C99 function
iswblankis required – it was last seen missing ca 2003 so the workaround has been removed.
- There are new
configureoptions --with-internal-iswxxxxx, --with-internal-towlower and --with-internal-wcwidth which allows the system functions for wide-character classification, case-switching and width (
wcwidthand
wcswidth) to be replaced by internal ones. The first has long been used on macOS, AIX (and Windows) but this enables it to be unselected there and selected for other platforms (it is the new default on Solaris). The second is new in this version of R and is selected by default on macOS and Solaris. The third has long been the default and remains so as it contains customizations for East Asian languages.
System versions of these functions are often minimally implemented (sometimes only for ASCII characters) and may not cover the full range of Unicode points: for example Solaris (and Windows) only cover the Basic Multilingual Plane.
- Cairo installations without X11 are more likely to be detected by
configure, when the file-based Cairo graphics devices will be available but not
X11(type = "cairo").
- There is a new
configureoption --with-static-cairo which is the default on macOS. This should be used when only static cairo (and where relevant, Pango) libraries are available.
- Cairo-based graphics devices on platforms without Pango but with FreeType/FontConfig will make use of the latter for font selection.
Building R on Windows
- Configuring with flag --enable-lto=R now also uses LTO when installing the recommended packages.
-
R CMD INSTALLand
R CMD SHLIBhave a new flag --use-LTO to use LTO when compiling code, for use with R configured with --enable-lto=R. For R configured with --enable-lto, they have the new flag --no-use-LTO.
Packages can opt in or out of LTO compilation via a UseLTO field in the ‘DESCRIPTION’ file. (As usual this can be overridden by the command-line flags.)
Package Installation
- for GCC >= 8,
FC_LEN_Tis defined in ‘config.h’ and hence character lengths are passed from C to Fortran in inter alia BLAS and LAPACK calls.
- There is a new text file ‘src/gnuwin32/README.compilation’, which outlines how C/Fortran code compilation is organized and documents new features:
- R can be built with Link-Time Optimization with a suitable compiler – doing so with GCC 9.2 showed several inconsistencies which have been corrected.
- There is support for cross-compiling the C and Fortran code in R and standard packages on suitable (Linux) platforms. This is mainly intended to allow developers to test later versions of compilers – for example using GCC 9.2 or 10.x has detected issues that GCC 8.3 in Rtools40 does not.
- There is experimental support for cross-building R packages with C, C++ and/or Fortran code.
- The R installer can now be optionally built to support a single architecture (only 64-bit or only 32-bit).
Package Installation on Windows
- The default C++ standard has been changed to C++14 where available (which it is on all currently checked platforms): if not (as before) C++11 is used if available otherwise C++ is not supported.
Packages which specify C++11 will still be installed using C++11.
C++14 compilers may give deprecation warnings, most often for
std::random_shuffle(deprecated in C++14 and removed in C++17). Either specify C++11 (see ‘Writing R Extensions’) or modernize the code and if needed specify C++14. The latter has been supported since R 3.4.0 so the package's ‘DESCRIPTION’ would need to include something like Depends: R (>= 3.4)
Package Installation on macOS
-
R CMD INSTALLand
R CMD SHLIBmake use of their flag --use-LTO when the LTO_OPT make macro is set in file ‘etc/${R_ARCH}/Makeconf’ or in a personal/site ‘Makevars’ file. (For details see ‘Writing R Extensions’ §4.5.)
This provides a valuable check on code consistency. It does work with GCC 8.3 as in Rtools40, but that does not detect everything the CRAN checks with current GCC do.
Utilities
- The default personal library directory on builds with --enable-aqua (including CRAN builds) now differs by CPU type, one of ~/Library/R/x86_64/x.y/library ~/Library/R/arm64/x.y/library
This uses the CPU type R (and hence the packages) were built for, so when a x86_64 build of R is run under Rosetta emulation on an arm64 Mac, the first is used.
Encoding-Related Changes
-
R CMD checkcan now scan package functions for bogus
returnstatements, which were possibly intended as
return()calls (wish of PR#17180, patch by Sebastian Meyer). This check can be activated via the new environment variable _R_CHECK_BOGUS_RETURN_, true for
--as-cran.
-
R CMD buildomits tarballs and binaries of previous builds from the top-level package directory. (PR#17828, patch by Sebastian Meyer.)
-
R CMD checknow runs sanity checks on the use of LazyData, for example that a ‘data’ directory is present and that LazyDataCompression is not specified without LazyData and has a documented value. For packages with large LazyData databases without specifying LazyDataCompression, there is a reference to the code given in ‘Writing R Extensions’ §1.1.6 to test the choice of compression (as in all the CRAN packages tested a non-default method was preferred).
-
R CMD buildremoves LazyData and LazyDataCompression fields from the ‘DESCRIPTION’ file of packages without a ‘data’ directory.
Deprecated and Defunct
- The parser now treats \Unnnnnnnn escapes larger than the upper limit for Unicode points (\U10FFFF) as an error as they cannot be represented by valid UTF-8.
Where such escapes are used for outputting non-printable (including unassigned) characters, 6 hex digits are used (rather than 8 with leading zeros). For clarity, braces are used, for example \U{0effff}.
- The parser now looks for non-ASCII spaces on Solaris (as previously on most other OSes).
- There are warnings (including from the parser) on the use of unpaired surrogate Unicode points such as \uD834. (These cannot be converted to valid UTF-8.)
- Functions
nchar(),
tolower(),
toupper()and
chartr()and those using regular expressions have more support for inputs with a marked Latin-1 encoding.
- The character-classification functions used (by default) to replace the system
iswxxxxxfunctions on Windows, macOS and AIX have been updated to Unicode 13.0.0.
The character-width tables have been updated to include new assignments in Unicode 13.0.0.
- The code for evaluating default (extended) regular expressions now uses the same character-classification functions as the rest of R (previously they differed on Windows, macOS and AIX).
- There is a build-time option to replace the system's wide-character
wctransC function by tables shipped with R: use
configureoption --with-internal-towlower or (on Windows) -DUSE_RI18N_CASE in CFLAGS when building R. This may be needed to allow
tolower()and
toupper()to work with Unicode characters beyond the Basic Multilingual Plane where not supported by system functions (e.g. on Solaris where it is the new default).
- R is more careful when truncating UTF-8 and other multi-byte strings that are too long to be printed, passed to the system or libraries or placed into an internal buffer. Truncation will no longer produce incomplete multibyte characters.
Bug Fixes
- Function
plclust()from the package stats and
package.dependencies(),
pkgDepends(),
getDepList(),
installFoundDepends(), and
vignetteDepends()from package tools are defunct.
- Defunct functions
checkNEWS()and
readNEWS()from package tools and
CRAN.packages()from utils have been removed.
-
R CMD config CXXCPPis defunct (it was deprecated in R 3.6.2).
-
parallel::detectCores()drops support for Irix (retired in 2013).
- The
LINPACKargument to
chol.default(),
chol2inv(),
solve.default()and
svd()has been defunct since R 3.1.0. It was silently ignored up to R 4.0.3 but now gives an error.
- Subsetting/indexing, such as
ddd[*]or
ddd$xon a
DOTSXP(dot-dot-dot) object
dddhas been disabled; it worked by accident only and was undocumented.
- Many more C-level allocations (mainly by
mallocand
strdup) are checked for success with suitable alternative actions.
- Bug fix for
replayPlot(); this was turning off graphics engine display list recording if a recorded plot was replayed in the same session. The impact of the bug became visible if resize the device after replay OR if attempted another
savePlot()after replay (empty display list means empty screen on resize or empty saved plot).
-
R CMD checketc now warn when a package exports non-existing S4 classes or methods, also in case of no “methods” presence. (Reported by Alex Bertram; reproducible example and patch by Sebastian Meyer in PR#16662.)
-
boxplot()now also accepts
calls for labels such as
ylab, the same as
plot(). (Reported by Marius Hofert.)
- The help page for
xtabs()now correctly states that
addNAis setting
na.action = na.passamong others. (Reported as PR#17770 by Thomas Soeiro.)
- The
R CMD check <pkg>gives a longer and more comprehensible message when ‘DESCRIPTION’ misses dependencies, e.g., in
Imports:. (Thanks to the contributors of PR#17179.)
-
update.default()now calls the generic
update()on the formula to work correctly for models with extended formulas. (As reported and suggested by Neal Fultz in PR#17865.)
- The horizontal position of leaves in a dendrogram is now correct also with
center = FALSE. (PR#14938, patch from Sebastian Meyer.)
-
all.equal.POSIXt()no longer warns about and subsequently ignores inconsistent
"tzone"attributes, but describes the difference in its return value (PR#17277). This check can be disabled via the new argument
check.tzone = FALSEas suggested by Sebastian Meyer.
-
as.POSIXct()now populates the
"tzone"attribute from its
tzargument when
xis a logical vector consisting entirely of
NAvalues.
-
x[[2^31]] <- vnow works. (Thanks to the report and patch by Suharto Anggono in PR#17330.)
- In log-scale graphics,
axis()ticks and label positions are now computed more carefully and symmetrically in their range, typically providing more ticks, fulfilling wishes in PR#17936. The change really corresponds to an improved
axisTicks()(package grDevices), potentially influencing grid and lattice, for example.
-
qnorm(<very large negative>, log.p=TRUE)is now correct to at least five digits where it was catastrophically wrong, previously.
-
sum(df)and similar
"Summary"- and
"Math"-group member functions now work for data frames
dfwith
logicalcolumns, notably also of zero rows. (Reported to R-devel by Martin “b706”.)
-
unsplit()had trouble with tibbles due to unsound use of
rep(NA, len)-indexing, which should use
NA_integer_(Reported to R-devel by Mario Annau.)
-
pnorm(x, log.p = TRUE)underflows to
-Infslightly later.
-
show(<hidden S4 generic>)prints better and without quotes for non-hidden S4 generics.
-
read.table()and relatives treated an "NA" column name as missing when
check.names = FALSEPR#18007.
- Parsing strings containing UTF-16 surrogate pairs such as
"\uD834\uDD1E"works better on some (uncommon) platforms.
sprintf("%X", utf8ToInt("\uD834\uDD1E"))should now give
"1D11E"on all platforms.
-
identical(x,y)is no longer true for differing
DOTSXPobjects, fixing PR#18032.
-
str()now works correctly for DOTSXP and related exotics, even when these are doomed.
Additionally, it no longer fails for
lists with a
classand “irregular” method definitions such that e.g.
lapply(*)will necessarily fail, as currently for different igraph objects.
- Too long lines in environment files (e.g.
Renviron) no longer crash R. This limit has been increased to 100,000 bytes. (PR#18001.)
- There is a further workaround for FreeType giving incorrect italic font faces with cairo-based graphics devices on macOS.
-
add_datalist(*, force = TRUE)(from package tools) now actually updates an existing ‘data/datalist’ file for new content. (Thanks to a report and patch by Sebastian Meyer in PR#18048.)
-
cut.Date()and
cut.POSIXt()could produce an empty last interval for
breaks = "months"or
breaks = "years". (Reported as PR#18053 by Christopher Carbone.)
- Detection of the encoding of ‘regular’ macOS locales such as en_US (which is UTF-8) had been broken by a macOS change: fortunately these are now rarely used with en_US.UTF-8 being preferred.
-
sub()and
gsub(pattern, repl, x, *)now keep attributes of
xsuch as
names()also when
patternis
NA(PR#18079).
- Time differences (
"difftime"objects) get a replacement and a
rep()method to keep
"units"consistent. (Thanks to a report and patch by Nicolas Bennett in PR#18066.)
- The
\RdOptsmacro, setting defaults for
\Sexproptions in an Rd file, had been ineffective since R 2.12.0: it now works again. (Thanks to a report and patch by Sebastian Meyer in PR#18073.)
-
mclapplyand
pvecno longer accidentally terminate parallel processes started before by
mcparallelor related calls in package parallel (PR#18078).
-
grepand other functions for evaluating (extended) regular expressions handle in Unicode also strings not explicitly flagged UTF-8, but flagged native when running in UTF-8 locale.
- Fixed a crash in
fifoimplementation on Windows (PR#18031).
- Binary mode in
fifoon Windows is now properly detected from argument
open(PR#15600, PR#18031).