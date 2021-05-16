Software-update: Cura 4.9.1

Cura logo (75 pix) Cura is ontwikkeld door Ultimaker om 3d-printen zo gemakkelijk en gestroomlijnd mogelijk te maken. Cura bevat alles wat je nodig hebt om een 3d-bestand te kunnen printen. Het werkt met alle Ultimaker-printers, maar ook met die van RepRap en Printrbot. Cura laat zich gemakkelijk installeren en bevat zowel de laatste firmware als de kalibratiebestanden voor de 3d-printer. Versie 4.9.1 van Cura is uitgekomen en sinds versie 4.8 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Ultimaker Cura 4.9.1

This is a patch release fixing some important bugs and adding new profiles.

PETG Profile update.
  • Ultimaker PETG profiles have been added. The Generic PETG profile for 2.85mm filaments has been updated as well.
Bug Fixes
  • The second extruder should now prime properly again when using a prime blob.
  • Reduced the flood of QML errors in the log file. Contributed by fieldOfView.
  • Fixed a crash when entering layer view on MacOS 10.13.6. Contributed by jwrw.
  • Fixed a crash when there was an inaccessible X: drive in Windows. Cura should no longer try to access the X: drive now.

Ultimaker Cura 4.9.0

Highlights
  • Digital factory integration - Now you can open files directly from Digital Library projects. Then, after preparation, quickly and easily export them back. This feature is available for all users with an Ultimaker Essentials, Professional, or Excellence subscription. Learn more
  • "Line type" is now the default color scheme: When entering the Preview mode, you don't have to switch manually to line type.
  • Z-seam is now clearly shown in preview mode: This ensures that you will know whether the seam will be sufficiently hidden in the end product. This will also indicate the starting point of the print.
Other Features
  • New 'line width' color-scheme available in preview mode: Line-width can now be selected as a color-scheme in preview mode.
  • Weight estimation in decimals: This provides a more detailed idea of the amount of material used - which is especially useful for smaller prints.
  • Split Shell category into Walls and Top/Bottom: The shell category was a mix of settings about walls and settings about top/bottom, splitting them into two categories makes more sense.
  • Post-processing script to embed screenshot in gcode: The ability to have thumbnails embedded.
  • Add checkbox for Extruder Offsets: Ability to enable or disable the extruder offsets to gcode. This will be enabled by default unless it is in the printer's def.json file.
  • Cura should work properly on MacOS 'Big Sur' now, afforded by upgrades to Python (to 3.8) and Qt (to 5.15). If you had (UX, visual, graphics card) problems, specifically on (newer) MacOS versions, like Big Sur, you should be able to use this new version.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a security vulnerability on windows permitting the openssl library used to launch other programs. Thanks to Xavier Danest for raising this bug.
  • Fixed Connect Top/Bottom Polygons.
  • Fixed closing Marketplace after quitting Cura.
  • Fixed clicking on Marketplace button to go to web Marketplace.
  • Fixed Pause at Height when using Repetier flavour.
  • Fixed correct density for current PETG filaments.
  • Fixed Pause at height post-processing script that returns to the right position.
  • Fixed layer view being grayed out after reslicing.
  • Fixed fan speed issue due to reuse of empty extruder plan.
  • Fixed loading OBJ files with no texture references, but does have normal references.
  • Fixed retraction/priming while extruder switches.
  • Fixed loading script from all registered resource paths.
  • Fixed typeError: define_round_method.
  • Fixed missing layer with Hole Horizontal Expansion.
  • Fixed Tree Support Floor layers.
  • Fixed Top Surface Skin Layers if Top layers = 0.
  • Fixed recent files on opening as project.
  • Fixed opening project file from command-line.
  • Fixed thumbnail in UFP files.
  • Fixed validator for floats in Machine Settings dialog.
  • Fixed recessed areas at the bottom of a model while using Make Overhangs Printable.
  • Fixed slicing grouped models if one of the group parts is below Z=0.
  • Fixed material temperatures and fan speed for Anycubic i3 Mega.
  • Fixed drop model down to buildplate when always drop to buildplate is disabled.
  • Fixed drop objects to buildplate after scaling.
  • Fixed disallowed areas while using Brim Line Widths.
  • Fixed message for non manifold models.
  • Fixed setting category arrows.
  • Fixed metadata tags for 3MF files.
  • Fixed engine crash when using low-density Cross Infill.
  • Improved performance of loading .def.json files.
Printer definitions, profiles and materials
  • 3DFuel Pro PLA and SnapSupport materials
  • Cubincon Style NeoA31, contributed by HUNIBESTHyVISION.
  • Eryone thinker series and Eryone ER20
  • Flashforge DreamerNX
  • Fused Form FF300
  • Geeetech A10 improved start and end gcode
  • ideagen3D Sapphire and ideagen3D Sapphire Plus
  • INAT Proton X printers
  • Koonovo
  • Liquid
  • Lulzbot TAZ Pro and Lulzbot Mini 2
  • Maker Made 300x printer
  • MINGDA D2
  • Snapmaker 2.0
  • Sri Vignan Technologies
  • Syndaver AXI Machine
  • Tinyboy Fabricator Mini 1.5
  • Trimaker printers
  • TwoTrees Bluer
  • Update Hellbot Magna 1 and Hellbot Magna dual
  • Update Rigid3D and added Rigid3D Mucit2
  • Update TPU profiles for 0.6mm nozzle of UM2+C
  • ZAV series

Versienummer 4.9.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Ultimaker
Download https://github.com/Ultimaker/Cura/releases/tag/4.9.1
Bestandsgrootte 197,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-05-2021 14:39
16 • submitter: GorgeousMetal

16-05-2021 • 14:39

16 Linkedin

Submitter: GorgeousMetal

Bron: Ultimaker

Update-historie

19-05 Cura 5.0 22
16-01 Cura 4.13 6
14-11 Cura 4.12 22
04-10 Cura 4.11 2
06-'21 Cura 4.10 3
05-'21 Cura 4.9.1 16
11-'20 Cura 4.8 3
09-'20 Cura 4.7.1 4
08-'20 Cura 4.7.0 3
09-'19 Cura 4.3 1
Meer historie

Lees meer

Cura

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia Ultimaker

Reacties (16)

-Moderatie-faq
-116016+19+21+30Ongemodereerd7
Wijzig sortering
+1Zorian
16 mei 2021 17:18
Ben benieuwd wanneer ze een gigantisch vervelende bug gaan fixen; Als je 2 schermen hebt en je zet Cura op scherm 2 dan loopt hij finaal vast zodra je rechtsklikt op de buildplate. Daarnaast kan Cura niet meer opstarten (loopt gewoon vast na de splash screen) en moet je eerst de config files deleten met als gevolg dat je ook al je settings kwijt bent.
+2L0g0ff
@Zorian16 mei 2021 20:00
Ben benieuwd wanneer ze een gigantisch vervelende bug gaan fixen; Als je 2 schermen hebt en je zet Cura op scherm 2 dan loopt hij finaal vast zodra je rechtsklikt op de buildplate. Daarnaast kan Cura niet meer opstarten (loopt gewoon vast na de splash screen) en moet je eerst de config files deleten met als gevolg dat je ook al je settings kwijt bent.
Is hier ook een issue ticket voor op GitHub voor aangemaakt? Ik heb even zitten zoeken maar ik kan geen ticket vinden hierover.

Dan kun je lang wachten tot het opgelost is ben ik bang.

(maar misschien zoek ik verkeerd)
+1Zorian
@L0g0ff16 mei 2021 22:18
Het probleem speelt ook bij andere slicers zoals PrusaSlicer e.d. Schijnt iets te maken te hebben met dat de engine compleet haywire gaat bij het opnieuw starten omdat ie niks snapt van de schermen. Geen idee of er tickets voor zijn gemaakt, ik heb geen GitHub.
+1L0g0ff
@Zorian16 mei 2021 23:51
Als je een account aanmaakt dan kan je hier een issue aanmaken:

https://github.com/Ultimaker/Cura/issues

Hoe meer tekst en uitleg je aanlevert hoe groter over het algemeen de kans dat het (snel) gefixt zal worden.

Daarnaast is GitHub ook gewoon leuk voor je eigen (prive) projectjes.
0Aerophobia1
@Zorian17 mei 2021 09:02
Ik heb Cura op 3 schermen, nooit enig probleem gehad. Kan deze naar willekeurig scherm slepen, of wat dan ook. Nog nooit vastgelopen op mijn systeem.
0GeeBee
@Aerophobia117 mei 2021 09:31
3 schermen is geen 2 schermen :)
0KVan
@GeeBee17 mei 2021 10:36
Ik heb 2 schermen en herken dit issue ook niet. Echter ik weet niet of ik die specifieke volgorde ooit gebruikt heb. Ik heb wel de Arachme enging getest en die wil niet meer opstarten. Die stond op scherm 2 mogelijk heb ik daar rechts geklikt maar niet door gehad dat die combinatie de oorzaak was.
Straks even testen na backuppen van profielen.
0hacky
@Aerophobia117 mei 2021 13:09
ik vermoed dat het te maken kan hebben emt welk scherm je al scherm 1 hebt staan. Als je bijvoorbeeld je rechter scherm op scherm 1 hebt staan, dan worden de coordinaten op scherm 2 (links dus) negatief. Dat is natuurlij kheel raar, maar wiskundug gezien logisch. Sommige programma's snappen niet dat ze iets op negatieve coordinaten moeten plaatsen. Ook zit het midden van de 2 schermen dan ineens op 0. Dat kan ook raar zijn voor de applicatie.
Daarnaast heb je tegenwoordig, bij 4K schermen dat je resolutie een virtuele resolutie is, omdat windows scaling kan toepassen op je sherm om DPI te laten passen bij je beeldscherm instellingen. Ook dat is wiskundig iets logisch, maar applicaties kunnen daarvan in de war raken i.c.m. 2 schermen en negatieve muisposities e.d.
Ik heb regelmatig dat ik rechtermuisknop in een applicatie druk en de popup op mijn andere scherm verschijnt. Soms wil die popup dan niet eens meer weg en zit vast in windows. Dat soort dingen dus.
+1X-Kiwi
16 mei 2021 21:22
Ik ben gisteren overgestapt van Cura 4.7 naar deze nieuwe versie en heb tot nu toe twee dingen gemerkt:
-Hij lijkt default iets efficiënter te slicen. Enkele ontwerpen welke ik in 4.7 had gesliced zijn nu zo'n 10% sneller.
-De kleuren in preview mode zijn handig, in plaats van alles (infill, helpers, shell, etc) geel, heeft nu alles zijn eigen kleur.

Helaas heeft hij bij mij de settings van 4.7 niet meegenomen, dus moest ik vanaf nul weer mijn voorkeuren instellen. Eigenlijk niet eens zo erg, want dan kijk je meteen weer kritisch naar welke settings er zijn en welke je echt gebruikt.
+1Neut72
@X-Kiwi16 mei 2021 23:51
Ik heb anders bij de laatste updates (4.7, 4.8 en nu 4.9.1) telkens mijn oude settings behouden. Ze vragen je tijdens de installatie of je de oude settings wil verwijderen...en als je dan op 'ja' klikt ben je idd alles kwijt. ;)
+1maali
16 mei 2021 15:24
prima applicatie. alleen het auto-scaffolding/strutting heb ik nooit lekker voor elkaar kunnen krijgen nog
+1Uruk-Hai

16 mei 2021 15:28
Ik gebruik vrijwel altijd Cura als ik een 3D print wil maken. Onlangs had ik te maken met een 3D printer waar ik nog nooit van had gehoord, een Felix Tec 4. Die stond keurig in Cura 4.7.

Ik weet dat er een reden is om voor een andere slicer te kiezen en die is dat Cura niet voor elke printer de beste standaard instellingen heeft.

Maar voor mij persoonlijk voldoet Cura uitstekend.

Ik word erg blij van de aangekondigde verbeteringen in het filmpje. Vooral de aangepaste standaard weergave na het slicen lijkt mij ideaal voor beginners.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 16 mei 2021 15:54]

+1DaveAEP
16 mei 2021 20:14
Ik wacht jammer genoeg nog steeds op een fix voor system crashes met Ryzen processors.
Alle versies tot nu kunnen mijn systeem random laten hard rebooten als ik cura voor een paar minuten open heb staan. Met of zonder overclocks.
0KVan
@DaveAEP17 mei 2021 10:38
Ik draai een Ryzen 3700 op een X570 mobo, nog nooit een crash gehad.
0hacky
@DaveAEP17 mei 2021 13:11
Persoonlijk nog nooit een crash gehad. Ryzen 5 1600
Wellicht iets met de GPU?
0DaveAEP
@hacky17 mei 2021 18:09
Ik denk dat het wat specifieker ligt bij Asus moederborden.

Wanneer je zoekt op "cura reboot ryzen asus" krijg je aardig wat berichten van mensen die dit probleem hebben (2700/3700 en Asus moederbord). Maar of dit dus bij Asus, Ultimaker of ergens anders ligt is moeilijk te zeggen

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee