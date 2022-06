Versie 21.0.5 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere queries uitvoeren, en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een CE - en EE -smaak, waarbij de eerste zonder kosten als open source te gebruiken is. De enterprisesmaak voegt ondersteuning van verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 21.0.5: Navigator: Boolean properties editor behavior was redesigned Broken shortcuts (F2, F4, etc) in object editor were fixed Redundant help icons removed from standard dialogs Language change validation and documentation was added Quick filter now supports triggers

SQL Editor: Auto-completion was fixed for table aliases, joins and asterisks Smart commit now ignores EXPLAIN statements Big updated row count (>2gb) support was added Output log enable/disable button was added

Data editor: Selected rows highlight was fixed Bug with overlapping timestamp and FK values was fixed Find/replace dialog now respects number formatting

ERD viewer: property view support was fixed, entity/attributes context menu was fixed

PostgreSQL: Constraints and indexes support was added Problem with constantly growing search_path was fixed Fully-qualified table names in foreign keys DDL was fixed PGPASS authentication now can be used with empty user name NaN and Infinity numbers formatting was fixed Data transfer: ON DUPLICATE query generation was fixed Database size statistics was added (configurable, off by default) CREATE DOMAIN DDL was fixed

DB2: BEGIN/END blocks support was added

Greenplum: DDL for replicated tables was fixed

Oracle: Procedure body formattign was fixed (for encoded procedures) Procedures/triggers/packages DDL statements processing was fixed

Redshift: view columns metadata read was fixed, extra data type aliases were added

Vertica: Table columns read was fixed for older Vertica versions Sequences support was added

BigQuery driver version was upgraded

Eclipse plugin: bug with redundant .dbeaver folders was fixed

System notifications support was added on Linux

Jar code sign certificate was updated

Big number of minor bigfixes